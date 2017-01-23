Die besten Protest-Schilder vom Women’s March

Eins steht fest: Die weltweiten Women’s Marches gehen in die Geschichte ein. 

Schilder, Schilder, Schilder © AFP/Getty Images

Von gebastelten Vulven über die Frau, die den Trump Tower mitbaute – die Women’s Marches waren voller kreativem Protest. Wir zeigen euch eine Auswahl der besten Schilder.

So done 🍑 #pink #feminism #womensmarch

A photo posted by Miazo R.H.T (@_miazo_) on

Just say no. ✊🏼🇺🇸❤️ #instababy #womensmarch #nomuslimregistry

A photo posted by paulied88 (@paulied88) on

#womensmarch 💞 (photo not mine, creds to the owner) #feminism #feminist

A photo posted by Wiktoria 📖 (@lostin.thecityofangels) on

Saw this online. #womensmarch

A photo posted by Lori B (@lovelondonlbrisc) on

My favorite sign ✌ #ever! #womensmarch #womenmarch2017 #bernie ❤

A photo posted by Josefina Mandaric (@josefinamandaric) on

ze.tt

Außerdem auf ze.tt