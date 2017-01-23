Eins steht fest: Die weltweiten Women’s Marches gehen in die Geschichte ein.
Die besten Protest-Schilder vom Women’s March
Von gebastelten Vulven über die Frau, die den Trump Tower mitbaute – die Women’s Marches waren voller kreativem Protest. Wir zeigen euch eine Auswahl der besten Schilder.
Veronique Irwin protests at the Women's March and holds a vagina sculpture above her head that reads, "Grab Back!!!" (Irwin's friend made the sculpture) in Oakland, Cali. Jan. 21, 2017. #womensmarch #womensmarchoakland #vagina #grabback #womensrights #oakland #california #women #march #pussygrabsback #trumpsucks #vaginasrule
So done 🍑 #pink #feminism #womensmarch
Just say no. ✊🏼🇺🇸❤️ #instababy #womensmarch #nomuslimregistry
#womensmarch 💞 (photo not mine, creds to the owner) #feminism #feminist
HFASS sign. (Alyssa Bennet) #WomensMarch #denver pic.twitter.com/fDVD5XOjyg
— Nadia Bolz-Weber (@Sarcasticluther) January 21, 2017
most creative sign I saw today in DC at the #womensmarch: pic.twitter.com/7ulhELz1MG
— deray mckesson (@deray) January 22, 2017
This. Is. Amazing. Taken in 1981. pic.twitter.com/cydc0kNNGX
— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 21, 2017
😍#femminismo #uomini #donna #uomo #donne #uguali #uguaglianza #maschi #femmine #femminismoperprincipianti #femminismopuro #femminismomodeon #femminismopertutti #femminismotime #femminismougualeparità #bellezza #amore #qualità #parità #questoèilfemminismo #libertà #paritàdigenere #marciadelledonne #womensmarch
We have a winner for best sign. Can I just live here at the #WomensMarch? pic.twitter.com/20qF449zL2
— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) January 21, 2017
Seen a lot of inspiring photos over the past few days but this one got me. So great that our young generations have so many inspiring women to look up to these days. The future is in safe hands. #womensmarch #feministisnotadirtyword #harrypotter #hermionegranger #emmawatson
A photo posted by Erin Doherty (@erniedurdy) on
Diversity makes America great. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/CbtScwc8gJ
— Miranda Keeling (@MirandaKeeling) January 21, 2017
Oh snap pic.twitter.com/UhITXXnFxp
— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) January 21, 2017
"The Gay Agenda" #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/KwYreQZoP1
— Danielle Nussbaum (@daniellenuss) January 21, 2017
My favorite sign ✌ #ever! #womensmarch #womenmarch2017 #bernie ❤
