In seiner Familie ist Simon Hooper als Mann stark in der Unterzahl. Auf seinem Instagram-Account erzählt er vom turbulenten, witzigen und schönen Leben mit vier Töchtern.
Dieser Vater schneidet die schönsten Grimassen des Internets
Eltern sein ist ja generell kein Zuckerschlecken. Mit vier Kindern ist die Verantwortung aber, naja, viermal so groß. Simon Hooper kann ein Lied davon singen: Seine vier Töchter halten ihn ordentlich auf Trab.
Darunter stellen sich die meisten sicher einen besonders stressigen und fordernden Alltag vor. Aber Simon löst seine Situation oft galant: mit Grimassen, viel Spaß und einer großen Portion Selbstironie. Auf seinem Instagram-Account – den er ganz simpel Father of Daughters nennt – erzählt der 33-jährige Blogger seinen über 500.000 Follower*innen nun seit einem Jahr lustige, turbulente und ehrliche Geschichten aus seinem Familienalltag. Und zeigt, dass Vaterschaft mehr ist als um 18 Uhr nach Hause zu kommen und Gute-Nacht-Küsschen oder Schelte zu verteilen.
Tomorrow is international day of the girl and I, more than most, am celebrating. I might be heavily outnumbered and outgunned, but I'm celebrating because my girls are strong independent young ladies that are growing up in a world that they can do anything they put their mind to (with a little encouragement). We strive for equality and see women as equals (and in my case, as superiors!). That said, in many places girls are seen as second class citizens and have limited opportunities to reach their full potential. This has to change. Go kiss your girls goodnight & encourage them everyday to reach for the stars. Tag a strong girl and share. #mygirlswearthetrousers #daughters #dayofthegirl #girlsareequals #girlsarestrong #sisters #mygirls #girlsareamazing #beproudofyoudaughters #fatherofdaughters #instadad #dadlife
Es sind Geschichten davon, wie er sein komplettes Verhalten laufend an neue Situationen anpassen muss. Wie er durch seine Töchter die Männlichkeit hinterfragt, wie er den Geruch von Babypupsern entdeckt, wie schwer es mitunter ist, verständnisvoll darauf zu reagieren, wenn es mit den Hausaufgaben nicht so läuft, wie anstrengend Urlaub als Familie sein kann und wie schön es ist, das erste Weihnachten mit zwei kleinen Babys zu feiern.
In einem Gespräch mit The Early Hour wurde er gefragt, wie es sich anfühlt, mit fünf Frauen zu leben. Seine Antwort:
Ich würde das für nichts in der Welt eintauschen […] Ja, es ist laut und oft sehr emotional, aber meine Aufgabe in alldem ist es, den Frieden zu bewahren, ruhig und fürsorglich zu bleiben und sie alle – Clemmie eingeschlossen – zu unterstützen. Ich liebe diese Rolle.“
Simon hat es geschafft, den Familienalltag mit seiner Partnerin Clemmie als erlebenswertes Abenteuer aufzufassen – und ihn gleichzeitig zu einem Vollzeitjob zu machen. Er arbeitet von zu Hause aus. Und mit seiner Homepage Father Inc., wo er Tipps für angehende Väter gibt und Accessoires verkauft, verdient er inzwischen sogar Geld für das Projekt und die Familie. Nebenher macht er die womöglich witzigsten Mienen des Internets – sie allein sprechen Bände.
Wir haben ein paar der besten Papa-Töchter-Bilder rausgesucht:
I'm literally surrounded by women. As you can imagine, working from home is less than productive. #fatherdaughters #twins #dadlife #fatherofdaughters #mybackhurts #isitbeertimeyet
Ever get that feeling that the person you're talking to isn't really paying attention? And there I was trying to educate you about US politics. Plain rude ottilie. #rude#dadlife #fatherofdaughters #sleepingbaby #daddydaughter #sheweighsmorethanyouthink
It doesn't count as child labour if they're your kids. That's what I keep telling myself. Keep up the good work girls, I'll just redo everything they do after they're in bed #dadlife #fatherofdaughters #garden #immakingprogress #girlsatwork #mygirls
I know I look insane here but bath time drives you close to that line sometimes. It all looks calm lying here next to the bath but literally 10 seconds later they flip, turn red, power up on that internal amplifier all babies have built into them and shriek the house down until it's over and the final popper is buttoned up on the night clothes and they have a drink inserted in their mouths. Come to think about it, they're more like me than I think. #surroundedbygirls #ilookinsane #turnitupto11 #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #bathtime #jerkylandhyde
One of those nights when night has blurred into day to reveal both girls taking centre stage in our bed. This is especially appreciated after the cheese wine and cider fest we had last night to celebrate my dads birthday. Really looking forward to the M4 on the way home! #troubleinparadise #4inabed #possiblyteething #instadad #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #early
Came home from work to find some so called 'doctor' had stabbed little holes in my babies and filled them with disease. Ok, it was booster jabs and a registered doctor but it's not fun seeing them in pain. I stepped in and utilised the 'my first doctors kit' to make it better. Probably just added to their new found needle phobia. #iamnotadoctor #roughnightahead #sickchildren #twins #jabs #instadad #fatherofdaughters #dadlife
@mother_of_daughters is at a Florence & the machine gig (& is definitely going to have a hangover tomorrow) so I'm soloing for 2 not very well twins and 2 elder girls high on sugar after the school fayre. Front and back carriers @stokkebaby was the only way I could deal with them. Still managed to whack a pizza in the oven so they won't die of starvation. The state of the house is a whole other matter….why else do you think we're eating outside?! Time to hit the calpol…. #theressomanyofthem #soloparenting #stokkeadventures #standarddaddinner #fatherofdaughters #instadad #dontforgetdads #sp #dadlife
I say we're not a pink family. Turns out we are. This also explains why my white shirts, underwear and socks are now a shade of what farrow and ball might call 'whispering vagina'. Luckily I'm metro enough to pull it off. #realmenwearpink #ihavenochoice #whisperingvagina #farrowandball #instadad #fatherofdaughters #dofarrowandballmarketingdeptartmenttakelsd #dadlife
So our little family dynamics experiment begins. The girls left for #campbestival at 7am all excited (which will turn into the being annoying after about 10 mins in the car) so the twins and I are fending for ourselves. I'm sure this whole festival was orchestrated basically to test whether I can keep 2 babies alive, not trash the house and pack for holiday without assistance – we'll see……..Dad rules have been invoked. ice cream for breakfast anyone? #dadrules #soloparenting #clemmieismoreexcitedthanthekids #festivalwidower #meandmygirls #fatherofdaughters #instadad #dadlife #twins
After long day of walking around and playing, The twins needed a bath and I needed a wash so day 2 of #dadtakeover ended like this. (I dont run baths just for myself…I'm a man after all). In theory this sharing of a bath was a good idea. In reality it felt like I was an uninvited blue whale who'd gatecrashed a private spa for small people. If looks from babies could kill, I'd have been dead for sure. Strategically placed flannels were used in the taking of this picture. (And yes I took the picture on a tripod before people ask! Im on my own!) On to day 3. #uninvitedbluewhale #bathtime #yesthishappened #yesitookthisphotograph #family #notsuchagoodidea #twins #parenting #fatherofdaughters #instadad #dadlife
Undertook the M4 motorway challenge to see how far we could get without stopping. After the smell of overflowing nappies got too much and the 2 older girls & @mother_of_daughters threatened to wee in their seats if I didn't pull over, I finally gave in and deliberately went to the crappest services I could find to pay them back for ruining my record run home. Having forgot to pack the organic pured lentil soup with exotic fruit and veg sticks for the girls and my mung and pak choi salad, we ate this tosh instead. This is what we do. Don't judge us. #teamhooper #m4challenge #familychaffeur #thiswasgenuinelyunplesant #aswasthesmellinthecar #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
Life with 4 daughters is never what you'd call quiet or relaxed. Infact living in a house full of drunken long distance lorry drivers and builders who have strong opinons about the world would still be quieter. As a guy I'll never quite understand why emotions have to run in the red all the time and why shouting has replaced normal speaking voices. That said there are those moments when the planets align and the world suddenly goes still and for those few seconds when they are all nice to eachother and we're all laughing, you realise why your family life is so great. Remember these moments. Go and enjoy your family. Thanks to @philippajames for capturing a moment. #happytuesday #yesimstereotyping #imsurelorrydriversarelovely #thisisararemoment #family time #fatherofdaughters #instadad #parenting #dadlife
Reading at bed time can be a pain in the ass, especially when you've got 'important' adult things to do, but that's no excuse to not to do funny voices for the characters in the story. But what if you didn't do them? They may lose interest and decide books are boring. They may not read much as they grow up, leaving them intellectually and culturally stunted. They might jack in school and start hanging with the wrong crowd. They may end up in a dead-end job they hate and drink too much. They may get evicted from their 1 bed squat and end up living under a bridge, sniffing stolen marker pens with a guy called crazy bob who eats pigeons. For the love of the children, DO THE VOICES! #thiscoulddefinitelyhappen #toofarperhaps #bedtime #thebfgisdefinitelyfromthewestcountry #timetopullonmyaleveldramaskills #likeanaudiobookbutlive #thinkofthekids #fatherofdaughters #instadad #dadlife
Teething is now in full effect and the girls want us to know all about it. An email would have sufficed but it seems they'd rather use their voices to get the message across that they really aren't enjoying this stage of development. Its not straight screaming, it's more like the sound a wounded animal might make that just wants to end it all. I can't blame them though, it's like a mini scene from 'Alien' in there at the moment, just in very very slow motion (and of course teeth don't then go on to kill you and the crew of your ship so a few subtle differences but essentially the same). #canyoubulkbuybonjela #teethinglikealien #twins #thisisntfunforanyone #doubleteethingisnotdoublethefun #fatherofdaughters #instadad #dadlife #daddydentist
Someone call crime watch! I took this picture of a guy getting mugged in broad day light today. The 2 confidence tricksters are known in the local area and ply their trade by pretending to love their victims and then, when their guard is down, scratching their faces to pieces, pulling their hair and dribbling on them until they are given milk or rice cakes. The suspects are described as looking exactly the same, to the degree that their father cant tell them apart. They are around 2.5 ft tall, talk with a strange accent and are incredibly cute. Some previous victims had said they smell like a childrens play centre toilets but that has yet to be confirmed. #muggedbybabies #twins #parentinginjuries #thelmaandlouiseinthemaking #callcrimewatch #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
Last night – "Oh daddy, remember to make our woodland themed costumes for school tomorrow!" – Why is this the first I'm hearing about this at 8pm the day before you need them – I'm not some 24 hr costume design dept! Considered slapping a door mat on their backs and sending them off as hedgehogs but decided that was shit, so my plan to cuddle up with @mother_of_daughters wilted & died before my eyes & instead was spent contorting sodding coat hangers into wings, wrapping them with cling film, skewering myself attempting to attach fake leaves to jumpers & rummaging around in the loft for brown clothing (of which I can confirm we have none). They were woodland fairies FYI. #icantletthemdown #iloveitreally #iftheydontlikethemimdisowningthem #adadsworkisneverdone #morenoticenexttime #dressingup #woodlandfairies #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
we have A LOT of toys for the girls. Some hand-me-downs, some brand new. We offer up the hand made, ethically sourced, non toxic, bespoke blocks made from organic, carbon offset wood, lovingly sourced from Norway. They look down their nose at them with disgust, decide they're tosh and toss them to one side. Then they go on a rampage to find keys, my wallet, my phone, anything that resembles a remote control and plastic packaging. If that fails, they bug me until i give up the goods. Many mornings, you'll find me running around the house, quietly cursing the babies, who've hidden my cash / debit card and /or keys. guess I should get used to this as I hear teenage girls take the same stuff. #stophidingmyshit #pointlessexpensivetoys #allthebabieswantismywallet #girlstakemystuff #ishouldgetusedtoit #fatherofdaughters#dadlife #instadad
Is it only me or do all men learn to sleep on an 8 inch strip at the edge of the bed? Irrespective of the size of the bed, or how many people are in it, I always find myself relegated to the 'man zone'. I've become so used to sleeping on this limited area of bed real estate, that I'm confident that I could sleep on top of a wall & not fall off. On the other side of the bed (the promised land), @mother_of_daughters sleeps like a star fish all night long, kneeing me in the back and generally complains about me coming to bed too late, being too cold or my foot encroaching onto her territory. At least the bed's nice and warm, even if the reception isn't sometimes! I hope that next Sunday, on #NationalLieInDay, I'll not only gain another hour in bed, but more space – but it's doubtful ! If you want to regain that hour (and some space for that matter) click in the link in my bio, loads of great prizes to be won @SimbaSleep #bedrealestate #livingontheedge #girls #twins #daughters #therestoomanygirls #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #gopro
Another monday, another last minute rush to the shops to avoid the armageddon I.e running out of nappies, wipes & baby crack (milk) for the addicts. I basically live in this aisle of the supermarket now. New parents seem to gravitate to me as an "experienced parent" (i.e. the tired looking guy shivering in the corner) and ask "do you know where so and so is please?" My reponse – "Sure 3rd shelf, half way down on the left hand side, buy 3 & get a discount,although you want to use that in combination with blah blah blah." I'm like a walking encyclopaedia of baby product info. I used to use my brain to solve global corporate wide problems. I now use it to calculate bulk buy discounts. #ishouldgetanamebadge #bogofking #iliveherenojoke #dadbrain #lifeinthefastlane #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
This week my eldest has been doing sex education at school. Shes very mature about it & having a midwife as a mum, they know a lot more than your average kid, no 'front bottoms' or 'nunnys' in this house, it's strictly a 'vagina' affair (which coincidently would be a great title for a drama series on TV) That said, she's chosen tonight (when @mother_of_daughters is away) to ask questions about men which makes me feel like an embarrassed child, but i promised to tell her the truth. My personal favourites – "do you wear a condom daddy?" Me – "Yes". Then why do you have so many children? Touchè. "Have you and mummy had sex more than 3 times?" I laughed proudly – "Way more……like at least 9 or 10 times" ( I didn't want to come across as a sex crazied maniac). #sexeducation #shestheadultimthechild #sheknowsmorethanme #dontaskaboutmasturbationorilldie #ivedoneitloads #fatherofdaughters #instadad #dadlife #parenting
Having driven into central London at 10am this morning in a car that smelt like the inside of an ass thanks to 2 nappies we'd left under the passenger seat all night, we needed fresh air, so I handed out the chores in return for screen time. 1st job, clear up the obscene amount of leaves in the garden (I swear local tree surgeons are fly tipping their shit over our back fence at night). As you can see, Anya was overjoyed. You would have thought I'd asked Anya to repaint all the road markings in Europe. It quickly degenerated into a leaf fight (which I may or may not have started) which was promptly ended by a sharp knock at the window from @mother_of_daughters which was accompanied with a stern stare that would cut through tempered glass. We finished our job with muffled giggles. I love being a kid. #beinganadultisoverrated #toldoff #treesurgeonsiwantanexplantion #job2nextweekend #chores #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
They say that in space nobody can hear you scream – well that's not true at 39,000 ft. I have to apologise to everyone on the flight from Morocco to Luton for my twins who decided to set a impromptu world record for longest / loudest decibel screaming on our flight home – 3 hrs out of a 3.5hr flight. As @mother_of_daughters and I met in the middle with our shrieking offspring, the red of our embarrassed faces was only matched by the blood pouring out of other passengers perforated ear drums. I swear we walked the distance we flew while on the plane. Finally got some silence when i asked a stewardess for 30 single serve UHT milk sachets and put them in a bottle – I'm never travel without milk again! Thanks to our sisters too who helped out massively. Home at 1am in the cold and dark. Back to reality indeed. #nevertravelwithoutmilk #schoolboyerror #doesinsurancecovereardamagefrombabies #sorryeveryone #FOD #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
Clemmie's out this evening so i was in charge of dinner and bedtime. The traditional picnic plate has been overdone recently (random things chucked on a plate and hoping the kids still find it fun and not see through my laziness) so I really switched it up a Gear and gave them pizza. Just to help service along, I cracked open the bottle of @hernogin i was given for xmas – no, im not despressed or unhappy, I'm just partial to a good gin, however I feel I may have not appreciated this award winning tipple fully though as I accompanied it with cold half chewed pizza i'd rescued from the floor using the international 3 second rule and some flat tonic that had been left open my Anya. And yes I'm drinking out of a childrens bottle. I didn't put the dishwasher on this morning and now it's all I can find. We reap what we sow I believe the saying goes. Happy Monday all #aginworthsavouring #dinnertime #couldhavetaughtthemaboutrefractio butdidnt #mondaydrinking #FOD #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
Working from home today while also looking after Anya and Marnie which basically involved me sitting in one room while they trashed all the others. At lunch time, we left the confines of the bunker we call home to go get some fresh air. Why is it mainly only dads that seem to actually play at the playground, while mums drink coffee, sit down, shack their heads at their monkey like partners and mumbling "what a prat" under their breath. Do women really grow up and men just become bigger children just with bank accounts and the ability to drive? Have women truly lost their ability to have fun and look like a prat in front of people without caring? #genuinelyinterested #girlsbecomewomenboysbecomebiggerboys #FOD #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #playground
Today I woke up lying next to a girl I love with all my heart – very apt for #valentinesday, expect it wasn't @mother_of_daughters – like my own personal space, she'd gone ages ago. It was Marnie (who's obviously been taking pointers from the chinese government) that had infiltrated my boarders & promptly claimed land rights to huge amounts of bed real estate. I woke up choking on a throat full of knotted hair, having been kicked repeatedly in the crotch for the last 2 hours as she dreamt of running with wild horses / kicking penalties – call the doctor & cancel the vasectomy, Marnie took care of it. They say love hurts & I can confirm it does – Mainly around the testes. #lovehurts #ihavetoomanywomentolove #mygirl #FOD #dadlife #instadad #fatherofdaughters
I think that most of my childhood was either spent watching my dad do DIY while drinking his 10th cup of cold tea or 'helping' him. And by helping it usually involved me sitting on some wood while he was cutting it. Fast forward 28 odd years & I now find myself employing the body weight of my offspring as counter balance. The slow but sure process of morphing into my own father is almost complete & I for one couldn't be happier. I've already mastered the sausage, mash & beans volcano for the kids dinner, Now I just need to perfect my dad gags, carry lots of change in my pockets and constantly smell of petrol and oil and the transformation will be complete. What memories remind you of your dad? Need to know for research purposes! #ifimhalfthemanheisillbehappy #becomingmydad #sitonthisandwatchyourfingers #FOD #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
Friday nights have changed somewhat over the last 10 years. I used to head down to the DIY store, buy an industrial size can of crimson emulsion & literally paint the town red every single weekend. Saturdays were for dying quietly while watching T4 while clemmie drooled over Steve Jones. Now I find myself soaked in bathwater that is 25% urine, while acting out the story of Melvin the homeless frog – A riches to rags tale of an amphibian who invested heavily in Heron protection, only to find that he'd been scammed by sly old Sophie the giraffe – the shit. All this is then followed by a beer in front of the TV & bed by 10.30pm. "Slow down Simon – your life is too crazy" said no one ever. Shout out to the parent crew on lock down tonight. #rockandrollparenting #bathwaterratiosareallwrong #bathtime #lifeinthefastishlane #fridaynightarentwhattheyusedtobe #FOD #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
Having been in the scouts I'm good with knots. I know my sheet bend from my clove hitch, but marnie's hair produced something I was unfamiliar with last night. Imagaine a sheep with deadlocks. Then imagine that the sheep mated with a spider on LSD. This knot was Their love child. We'll just call it the "Seriously Hard Impossible To Sort Sheep Hybrid Outrageous Web" knot or "S.H.I.T.S.H.O.W" for short. And top it all, there was a hairband drowning in the middle of it. 15 minutes of tears, an inspection under bright light and a pair scissors later she was free of her tangled parasite. The lesson here is never let a child back comb their hair without personally taking all hair bands out first.#theknotfromhell #FOD #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad
With @mother_of_daughters working on Mondays, it's down to me to get this motley crew sorted from the moment they wake to the moment I wrestle / headlock them into their bed. Like any classic kung-fu film, at 4 against 1, the odds were against me but Bruce Lee taught me well. I was quick & decisive in my attack. I picked off the weakest ones first by drugging them with milk (The dishwasher has struck again and turned all the bottles a lovely sunset orange hue. Dam you spaghetti bolagnese! Dam you to hell!) and bonjela. I then tired out the middle one with wrestling, hair plating and books, then finished off the old master by listening to world book day costume design demands and nodding (I'm screwed FYI ). Now time to cook dinner before the boss gets home. Smashin' it! #whendadsincharge #allinadayswork #yesivebeentowork #yesididaradiointerviewinnewzealand #FOD #fatherofdaughters #instadad #dadlife
