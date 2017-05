Jemand hat dir eine Tonne Rhabarber geschenkt und jetzt weißt du auch nicht weiter?

So I was listening to an interview with chef Anthony Bourdain and chef Jeremiah Tower on CBC, and decided to do some reading on chef Tower. I came across a great interview with him done by "bon appétit." In the interview, he states "People are always looking for something new, but you don't have to change all the time—you just have to do it well. If you do anything perfectly, even something as simple as a hamburger, it's everlasting." I loved this line. As fancy as you want to make food appear, with the myriad of plating and serving techniques, it still comes down to… is it exceptional food? I'm a big fan of simple recipes that make good food. The photo here is of some rhubarb (from my garden) and green lentil curry on some brown basmati rice. Simple yet effective. And not the prettiest plate in the cupboard :) For those of you who took the time to read this, I hope you find your own adventure in food, whatever your taste may be… Fluffy or flavorful :) Cheers!

