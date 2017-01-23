Mit diesem berührenden Lied protestierten Frauen gegen Trump

Nur einen Tag nach der Amtseinführung von Donald Trump als 45. Präsident der USA gingen bei den „Women’s Marches“ weltweit Millionen Menschen jeden Geschlechts und jeden Alters auf die Straßen, um gegen all das zu protestieren, wofür die Regierung Trump steht: Sexismus, Benachteiligung von Minderheiten, Diskriminierung, Abgrenzung, Nationalismus, Populismus, Propaganda und Manipulation.

[Außerdem bei ze.tt: Warum der Women’s March das Beeindruckendste war, was ich je erlebt habe]

Beim Women’s March in Washington, D.C. filmte Regisseurin Alma Har’el aus Tel Aviv zufällig eine Gruppe von Frauen, die den Song „Quiet“ von der Sängerin MILCK aus Los Angeles a capella sang – und dabei nicht nur die Umstehenden zu Tränen rührte. Denn das Video ging über Social Media mit dem Hashtag #icantkeepquiet viral.

Die Protestierenden kannten sich zum Teil nicht und hatten den Song zuvor über Skype gemeinsam eingeübt. Hier das Ergebnis:

These women never met till today and practiced this song online. Show them some love. #Icantkeepquiet #WomensMarch #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/rPA4dDTIYz — Alma Har'el (@Almaharel) January 21, 2017

Filmerin Alma Har’el sagte zu BuzzFeed News: „Es ist wunderschön, das Gefühl des Songs passt zu dem, was so viele Menschen über Jahre hinweg gefühlt haben, aber besonders während dieser Wahl.“

Und hier das Original von MILCK:

Die Sängerin hatte „Quiet“ als Ventil für die Verarbeitung von sexuellem und körperlichem Missbrauch, Depressionen und Essstörungen geschrieben. Und ihn den Protestierenden des Women’s Marches geschickt. „Ich dachte, es wäre wirklich kraftvoll, wenn es eine Gruppe von Frauen gemeinsam singen würde“, sagte sie zu BuzzFeed News. Sie hat Recht behalten. Und Alma Har’el stellt klar: „Wir werden nicht weggehen und wir werden nicht schweigen.“ Mit einer Stimme sprechen, seinem Protest gemeinsam Ausdruck verleihen, dazu kann Musik einen wesentlichen Beitrag leisten – und zwar schon seit den 1960er, 70er und 80er Jahren.

Hier der Text zum Lied:

„Quiet“ (MILCK)

put on your face

know your place

shut up and smile

don’t spread your legs

I could do that

But no one knows me no one ever will

if I don’t say something, if I just lie still

Would I be that monster, scare them all away

If I let the-em hear what I have to say

I can’t keep quiet, no oh oh oh oh oh oh

I can’t keep quiet, no oh oh oh oh oh oh

A one woman riot, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

I can’t keep quiet

For anyone

Anymore

Cuz no one knows me no one ever will

if I don’t say something, take that dry blue pill

they may see that monster, they may run away

But I have to do this, do it anyway

I can’t keep quiet, no oh oh oh oh oh oh

I can’t keep quiet, no oh oh oh oh oh oh

A one woman riot, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh I can’t keep quiet

Let it out Let it out

Let it out now

There’ll be someone who understands

Let it out Let it out

Let it out now

Must be someone who’ll understand

Let it out Let it out

Let it out now

There’ll be someone who understands

Let it out Let it out

Let it out now

I can’t keep quiet

Und für alle, die künftig öfter auf die Straße gehen wollen, um sich für Freiheit, Frieden, Toleranz und Gerechtigkeit einzusetzen, hier zwei weitere Klassiker für friedliche Proteste:

„Imagine“ (John Lennon)

Imagine there’s no countries

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too

Imagine all the people

Living life in peace

You, you may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you will join us

And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people

Sharing all the world

You, you may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you will join us

And the world will live as one

„This Land Is Your Land“ (Woody Guthrie)

This land is your land and this land is my land

From California to the New York island

From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters

This land was made for you and me

As I went walking that ribbon of highway

I saw above me that endless skyway

Saw below me that golden valley

This land was made for you and me

I roamed and rambled and I’ve followed my footsteps

To the sparkling sands of her diamond deserts

All around me a voice was sounding

This land was made for you and me

When the sun come shining, then I was strolling

And the wheat fields waving and the dust clouds rolling

The voice was chanting as the fog was lifting

This land was made for you and me

This land is your land and this land is my land

From California to the New York island

From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters

This land was made for you and me

When the sun come shining, then I was strolling

And the wheat fields waving and the dust clouds rolling

The voice come a-chanting and the fog was lifting

This land was made for you and me

Mehr Protest-Songs gibt es zum Beispiel hier.

Ihr habt noch weitere Protest-Songs, die auf der Liste nicht fehlen dürfen? Schickt uns eure Vorschläge an team@ze.tt!