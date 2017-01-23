Protest braucht nicht nur viele mutige Menschen und starke Worte, sondern manchmal auch besondere Musik. So wie dieses Lied.
Mit diesem berührenden Lied protestierten Frauen gegen Trump
Nur einen Tag nach der Amtseinführung von Donald Trump als 45. Präsident der USA gingen bei den „Women’s Marches“ weltweit Millionen Menschen jeden Geschlechts und jeden Alters auf die Straßen, um gegen all das zu protestieren, wofür die Regierung Trump steht: Sexismus, Benachteiligung von Minderheiten, Diskriminierung, Abgrenzung, Nationalismus, Populismus, Propaganda und Manipulation.
[Außerdem bei ze.tt: Warum der Women’s March das Beeindruckendste war, was ich je erlebt habe]
Beim Women’s March in Washington, D.C. filmte Regisseurin Alma Har’el aus Tel Aviv zufällig eine Gruppe von Frauen, die den Song „Quiet“ von der Sängerin MILCK aus Los Angeles a capella sang – und dabei nicht nur die Umstehenden zu Tränen rührte. Denn das Video ging über Social Media mit dem Hashtag #icantkeepquiet viral.
Die Protestierenden kannten sich zum Teil nicht und hatten den Song zuvor über Skype gemeinsam eingeübt. Hier das Ergebnis:
Filmerin Alma Har’el sagte zu BuzzFeed News: „Es ist wunderschön, das Gefühl des Songs passt zu dem, was so viele Menschen über Jahre hinweg gefühlt haben, aber besonders während dieser Wahl.“
Und hier das Original von MILCK:
Die Sängerin hatte „Quiet“ als Ventil für die Verarbeitung von sexuellem und körperlichem Missbrauch, Depressionen und Essstörungen geschrieben. Und ihn den Protestierenden des Women’s Marches geschickt. „Ich dachte, es wäre wirklich kraftvoll, wenn es eine Gruppe von Frauen gemeinsam singen würde“, sagte sie zu BuzzFeed News. Sie hat Recht behalten. Und Alma Har’el stellt klar: „Wir werden nicht weggehen und wir werden nicht schweigen.“ Mit einer Stimme sprechen, seinem Protest gemeinsam Ausdruck verleihen, dazu kann Musik einen wesentlichen Beitrag leisten – und zwar schon seit den 1960er, 70er und 80er Jahren.
Hier der Text zum Lied:
„Quiet“ (MILCK)
put on your face
know your place
shut up and smile
don’t spread your legs
I could do that
But no one knows me no one ever will
if I don’t say something, if I just lie still
Would I be that monster, scare them all away
If I let the-em hear what I have to say
I can’t keep quiet, no oh oh oh oh oh oh
I can’t keep quiet, no oh oh oh oh oh oh
A one woman riot, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
I can’t keep quiet
For anyone
Anymore
Cuz no one knows me no one ever will
if I don’t say something, take that dry blue pill
they may see that monster, they may run away
But I have to do this, do it anyway
I can’t keep quiet, no oh oh oh oh oh oh
I can’t keep quiet, no oh oh oh oh oh oh
A one woman riot, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh I can’t keep quiet
Let it out Let it out
Let it out now
There’ll be someone who understands
Let it out Let it out
Let it out now
Must be someone who’ll understand
Let it out Let it out
Let it out now
There’ll be someone who understands
Let it out Let it out
Let it out now
I can’t keep quiet
Und für alle, die künftig öfter auf die Straße gehen wollen, um sich für Freiheit, Frieden, Toleranz und Gerechtigkeit einzusetzen, hier zwei weitere Klassiker für friedliche Proteste:
„Imagine“ (John Lennon)
Imagine there’s no countries
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too
Imagine all the people
Living life in peace
You, you may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you will join us
And the world will be as one
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world
You, you may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you will join us
And the world will live as one
„This Land Is Your Land“ (Woody Guthrie)
This land is your land and this land is my land
From California to the New York island
From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters
This land was made for you and me
As I went walking that ribbon of highway
I saw above me that endless skyway
Saw below me that golden valley
This land was made for you and me
I roamed and rambled and I’ve followed my footsteps
To the sparkling sands of her diamond deserts
All around me a voice was sounding
This land was made for you and me
When the sun come shining, then I was strolling
And the wheat fields waving and the dust clouds rolling
The voice was chanting as the fog was lifting
This land was made for you and me
This land is your land and this land is my land
From California to the New York island
From the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters
This land was made for you and me
When the sun come shining, then I was strolling
And the wheat fields waving and the dust clouds rolling
The voice come a-chanting and the fog was lifting
This land was made for you and me
Mehr Protest-Songs gibt es zum Beispiel hier.
Ihr habt noch weitere Protest-Songs, die auf der Liste nicht fehlen dürfen? Schickt uns eure Vorschläge an team@ze.tt!