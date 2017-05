So kreativ kontern Menschen die transphobe Aussage ihres US-Senators

Hey @senatorenzi here is a message from four votes in Lander Wyoming, house district 54. We see your blatant disregard for minorities and your loudly expressed privilege and ignorance – we will raise you three tutu's and a "please show up to any town hall meeting, ever." 😘 #Wyoming #liveandlettutu #wyomei #landerwyoming

A post shared by Mei Ratz (@meiratz) on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT