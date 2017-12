„Star Wars“: Eric beweist, dass auch Stormtrooper mal genug vom Kämpfen haben

. Eric likes to think he is truly unique, just like everyone else… . Taken in the beautiful #barmouth with the trusty ol @sigmauk #sigmaquattro dp0 camera. . . The exciting news is that I am now an official Sigma cameras ambassador :) just like my good pal @karlholtbyfoto …. exciting times ahead. . #toyphotography #sigma #wales @visitwales #beach #stormtrooper #haveyouseeneric #quote #quoteoftheday #neverstopexploring #dog #mansbestfriend #bulldog #boat

A post shared by Darryll Jones (@darrylljones) on Sep 23, 2017 at 4:11am PDT