Wenn unsere Kunstikonen Hipster wären

Nichts scheint die Designer- und Künstler*innen dieser Welt derzeit mehr zu wilden Kreationen inspirieren, als der Hipsterlifestyle. Kürzlich berichteten wir etwa über einen israelischen Zeichner, der Merkel, Obama und weitere Staatsoberhäupter in freshste Hipsterklamotten steckt.

Shusaku Takaoka wählt einen anderen Ansatz: Der Designer nimmt sich klassische Figuren aus Kunst, Geschichte und Kultur und setzt sie in neuen Kontext. In Hipsterkontext. So wird etwa aus Mona Lisa eine hippe junge Dame im Catsuit, die so aussieht, als wäre sie gerade auf dem Weg in Berlins verruchteste Technoclubs. Rodins Denker bricht nachdenklich ins Klo, Rembrands Dr. Tulp haut sich zusammen mit seinen Zuschauern eine Salamipizza rein, statt eine Leiche zu sezieren, Millets Ährenleserinnen sprayen I love NY auf den Boden, statt auf dem Acker zu arbeiten.

Am besten gefällt Takaoka offenbar Van Gogh persönlich.

Hier kommen die besten Mashups: