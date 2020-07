Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reagiert auf Beleidigungen mit einer Rede gegen Sexismus

I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday.

Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door.

But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/WlG3xccwR7

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020