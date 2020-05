„Am I next?“ – so protestieren Menschen in den USA gegen rassistische Polizeigewalt

"We have been peace for over 300 years. There is blood on these streets sir. Why are we going to continue to be peaceful… I lost 3 brothers to this.." 💔

LISTEN TO THIS. LISTEN TO HER PAIN. 😭

She lost 3 brothers. Unconscionable.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/0bOuGTCfkU

