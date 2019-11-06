Das kommt dabei heraus, wenn sich ein Architekt und eine Illustratorin einen Instagram-Account teilen.
Auf diesen Bildern werden Hauswände Teil von Kunstwerken
View this post on Instagram
“Four in a Row” ♟ After taking this picture, the famous quote by Swiss painter Paul Klee came to my mind: “a line is a dot that went for a walk”. And after giving it some thought I’ve concluded that he was’t wrong at all… In fact, I’d go as far as to say that he was on point! Wouldn’t you agree, @Anniset? — Los que nos conocéis desde hace tiempo sabéis que @Anniset siempre anda buscando nuevas formas de ponerse “en forma” sin tener que hacer demasiado ejercicio físico. Y yo no soy quién para opinar en estos casos, pero… ¿No os parece que esta vez puede que se esté pasando de la raya?
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
Brick it down! 👩🎨 What’s your opinion on #StreetArt? Personally, I love the idea of using the city as one big empty canvas. But at the same time some facades, like this one we came across in @MyHelsinki, are so beautiful that I don’t think they need anything else in order to be considered an absolute work of art in itself… Oh no, @Anniset! Wall are you doing?! — ¿Qué opináis del street art? A mí personalmente me gusta mucho la idea de utilizar la ciudad como un gran lienzo en blanco. Sin embargo algunos edificios, como éste que encontramos durante nuestra estancia en #MyHelsinkiResidence, son tan bonitos que no necesitan nada más para poder ser considerados obras de arte en sí mismos. Pero, un momento… ¿Qué “desfachadez” has hecho esta vez, @Anniset?
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
Noteworthy 🎶 What do you think makes a good photographer? Some people say it’s all about mastering the camera you own, while others think it’s about seeing beauty in the most unexpected places. Personally, I think one of the key aspects it’s actually learning how to go unnoticed when you are up and about… Hear that, @anniset? I think you should take good note of this! — ¿Qué es lo que hace diferente a un buen fotógrafo? Algunos dicen que lo más importante es manejar tu equipo a la perfección, otros creen que se trata de encontrar la belleza donde otros no ven nada. Para mí, la clave está en pasar desapercibido cuando estás trabajando en una imagen… ¿Coges la indirecta, @anniset? ¡Creo que deberías tomar buena nota de eso último!
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
“Loading… Please wait!” 🤰🏼 Guess what? Our beloved friend @bybelenpla is having a baby! As you can see, she’s 8 months pregnant with a baby boy. And even though she’s about to give birth any minute now, she's still able to strike a pose for us. Can you believe this girl? There’s no other one like her, let me tell you that right now… She’s mum-believable! — ¿Sabéis qué? ¡Nuestra queridísima amiga @bybelenpla va a ser mamá! Como podéis ver, está embarazada de 8 meses de un niño. Y aunque podría dar a luz en cualquier momento, no ha dudado ni un segundo en echarnos una mano y posar para nosotros… ¡Eso es a lo que yo llamo ser toda una “top mother”!
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
Contest time! 🚇 Getting around London can be confusing at first, specially since its transportation system is a bit overwhelming for us tourists. But we are here to help! If you are looking for the quickest way to get to Barcelona, all you have to do is follow @IbisHotels and upload a picture mentioning them and using the #IbisStylesByUs hashtag, 10 lucky winners will get a free trip! Mind the gap and don’t forget to check @IbisHotels stories to find out how we shot this image. But first, can anyone guess which station we are at just by looking at the picture? @Anniset doesn’t seem to figure it out! — Moverse por Londres puede ser un poco confuso al principio, especialmente porque su sistema de transporte resulta abrumador para nosotros los turistas. ¡Por suerte estamos aquí para ayudar! Si estás buscando la forma más rápida de llegar a Barcelona todo lo que tienes que hacer es seguir a @IbisHotels y subir una foto etiquetándoles y usando el hashtag #IbisStylesByUs, ¡10 ganadores se llevarán un viaje gratis! “Mind the gap” y no te olvides de echar un vistazo a los stories de @IbisHotels para descubrir cómo hicimos esta imagen. Pero antes, ¿alguien aquí es capaz de adivinar en qué estación estamos? ¡@Anniset no se aclara con el mapa!
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
#WHPGoingPlaces 🧳 For @Anniset and me finding the perfect holiday destination is always a struggle. There are so many amazing places in the world to choose from... What about you, guys? Where are you planning to travel to for your next vacation? I’m afraid we might need a little bit of help with this. As you can see, we are starting to question ourselves! — Para @Anniset y para mí encontrar el destino perfecto para nuestras vacaciones es siempre toda una odisea. Con tantos lugares increíbles en el mundo por visitar, escoger uno resulta casi imposible. ¿Vosotros ya tenéis claro cuál va a ser vuestro próximo viaje? Echadnos una mano, ¡a ver si entre todos logramos salir de dudas!
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
#WHPPlayful 🕹 What if we started taking games more seriously? I think we could all learn a lesson or two just by simply having a little bit of fun. I remember playing Tetris as a kid for hours on end. That’s how I learnt to be patient and always hope for the best... After all, eventually everything falls into place, right @anniset? — ¿Y si empezásemos a tomarnos el juego un poco más en serio? Creo que todos podríamos aprender una lección o dos simplemente divirtiéndonos un poco. Recuerdo jugar al Tetris de pequeño durante horas y horas, ¡así fue como aprendí a ser paciente y a esperar siempre lo mejor! Al final todo encaja en su lugar, ¿verdad @anniset?
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
#WHPColorWheel 🌈 The way we dress says a lot about us, so why bother keeping up with fashion trends? At the end of the day, creativity is the one thing that never goes out of style… Hear that, @Anniset? Please, pick whatever outfit and let’s just go, you are sdressing me out! — Nuestra manera de vestir dice mucho de nosotros, así que ¿por qué molestarnos en vestir a la moda? En realidad, la creatividad es lo único que nunca deja de llevarse… ¿Has leído eso, @Anniset? Escoge un outfit cualquiera y vámonos de una vez, ¡ya sabes lo mucho que me en-falda tener que esperarte!
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
#WHPWanderlust 🚀 Ever felt like you’ve seen it all? Run out of places to visit on Earth? Do not despair! Interstellar space travel may be just around the corner. Sky is no longer the limit! Imagine just for a second what would it feel like to visit another planet of our solar system... Wouldn’t that be something space-cial?! — ¿Alguna vez has tenido la sensación de que ya lo has visto todo, de que no te quedan sitios que visitar en la tierra? Tranquilo, porque parece ser que el viaje interestelar está a la vuelta de la esquina. ¡El cielo ya no es el límite! Imagina por un segundo lo que sería visitar otros planetas de nuestro sistema solar… Y a vosotros, ¿qué lugar os gustaría visitar en espacial?
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
Coralful ⁉️ Last night we attended the @Pantone Color of the Year announcement party in Miami thanks to @TributePortfolio, and I still can’t believe my eyes! What do you guys think about the #COY2019, Living Coral?! I definitely didn’t see that one coming! — Anoche tuvimos el placer de asistir a la presentación del nuevo Color @Pantone del Año con @TributePortfolio en Miami, ¡y todavía no me puedo creer lo que vieron mis ojos! ¡¿Qué os parece a vosotros este Living Coral?! ¡Desde luego que yo no me lo había visto venir!
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
#WHPPerspective 🐭 This may sound like a Goofy question but, am I the only one seeing Walt #Disney’s most recognizable character here? If you are too, and you happen to be from France, then this is your lucky day. In partnership with @FubizStudio, @DisneyFr is running a contest because of Mickey’s 90th birthday in which you could win a trip to Disneyland Paris! Find compositions and shapes that evoke #Mickey out in the wild, snap it and share it before September 22nd tagging #Mickey90 and the hashtag of your city! If you have any questions, just ask; like Mickey, we are all ears! — ¿Y si fuera cierto que todo es cuestión de perspectiva? Por favor, decidme que no somos los únicos que ven aquí un Mickey Mouse… Si vosotros también veis por todas partes al personaje más entrañable de Disney (y tenéis la suerte de vivir en Francia), echad un vistazo al concurso que celebran en @DisneyFr por su 90 cumpleaños. No dudéis en preguntarnos si os surge alguna duda; como Mickey, ¡somos todo orejas!
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
#WHPHidden 🌸 Playing hide-and-seek with this girl is a lot of fun. But she’s one of the most competitive people I know, which means she’ll do anything in order to win the game. Even disguising herself as a 6 feet tall flower... Oh @Anniset, you drive me daisy! — Jugar al escondite con esta chica puede ser muy divertido, lo que pasa es que a veces se pone tan competitiva que es capaz de hacer cualquier cosa con tal de ganar. Incluso de hacerse pasar por una flor de más de dos metros de alto… Venga @Anniset, cámbiate y vámonos por ahí, creo que nos hemos ganado un Margarita.
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
#WHP🙂 Why the long face, you beautiful wall? Here, let us help you. I’m pretty sure @anniset and I can put a smile on you! I’m beginning to think we might have an obsession with seeing faces in the city. At this point, we might as well start a photo series about this. Can you help us naming a hashtag for it? — ¿A qué viene la cara tan larga de esa pared? A ver, déjanos, ¡que seguro que logramos sacarle alguna sonrisilla! Comienzo a pensar que tenemos una obsesión, no podemos dejar de ver caras por todos los rincones de la ciudad. Llegados a este punto, podríamos hacer un álbum con todas las que hemos encontrado. ¿Nos echáis una mano nombrando un hashtag para imágenes como ésta?
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
#WHPMatching 🎈 When you @visit_berlin, you mustn’t overlook the way you style your outfits, the Berliners are true fashion experts. Not sure how to match your dress when entering the Berlin Philharmonic (@berlinphil) for the first time? Bring a window-sized balloon, you’ll blow their minds! — #berlinized #visit_berlin — Uno no debería pasar por alto su vestimenta cuando se encuentra en Berlín, los berlineses son verdaderos expertos en moda. ¿No tienes claro con qué combinar tu vestido al visitar por primera vez la filarmónica? Déjanos sugerirte este precioso globo tamaño ventana, ¡les volarás la cabeza!
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
Coralful ⁉️ Last night we attended the @Pantone Color of the Year announcement party in Miami thanks to @TributePortfolio, and I still can’t believe my eyes! What do you guys think about the #COY2019, Living Coral?! I definitely didn’t see that one coming! — Anoche tuvimos el placer de asistir a la presentación del nuevo Color @Pantone del Año con @TributePortfolio en Miami, ¡y todavía no me puedo creer lo que vieron mis ojos! ¡¿Qué os parece a vosotros este Living Coral?! ¡Desde luego que yo no me lo había visto venir!
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
View this post on Instagram
#⚫️ Today, technology is almost everywhere… But in the future, everything will be digital. Even the weather! That’s why for our #WHPTimeTravel submission we imagined how the rain is going to look like a few thousand years from now… Watch out, Anna. You are going to get pixel wet! Hoy en día la tecnología está casi en todas partes… Pero en el futuro, todo será digital. ¡Incluso el tiempo! Por eso, esta semana hemos querido imaginar cómo sería la lluvia en unos cuantos miles de años… ¡Vaya, parece que está lloviendo a píxeles! — @xivbeau2018foto #laimagenhabitada #mashabitarmashumanizar
A post shared by Daniel Rueda + Anna Devís (@drcuerda) on
Um spannende Bilder zu kreieren, brauchen Daniel Rueda oder Anna Devis nicht mehr als bunte Outfits und verschiedene Hauswände. Mit diesen Mitteln inszenieren sie minimalistische Fotos, die nicht selten einen optischen Trick beinhalten, der das Werk der beiden besonders macht.
Auf den Fotos zeigt sich das Duo immer selbst. Anna Devis ist Illustratorin und Designerin, Daniel Rueda arbeitet neben der Fotografie als Architekt. Zusammen betreiben sie den Instagram-Account drcuerda, dem mehr als 450.000 Abonnent*innen folgen. Für ihre Bilder funktionieren sie eine Hauswand von einem schlichten Fotohintergrund zu einer Requisite um. So werden Löcher in der Mauer mit ein bisschen Fantasie zu großen Regentropfen und ein rundes Fenster zu einem Luftballon. Ihr wichtigstes Hilfsmittel für ihre realen Fotoillusion ist aber ihre Kleidung. Oft reicht schon ein Hut und schon verwandeln sich zwei Halbbögen zu einem W-Lan-Symbol oder zwei Fenster zu einer Micky Maus.
Kennengelernt haben sich die beiden bereits im Studium vor einigen Jahren. Beide verband eine Liebe für Fotografie und geometrische Formen. „Ich versuche, mit einem Minimum so viel wie möglich zu erzählen“, beschreibt Rueda seine Instagram-Projekt. Dafür mache er sich die städtische Architektur zunutze. Das Ziel sei es, eine Geschichte in einem Bild zu erzählen und dabei Fotos von ihrer Heimatstadt Valencia zu schießen.