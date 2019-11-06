Auf diesen Bildern werden Hauswände Teil von Kunstwerken

View this post on Instagram

“Four in a Row” ♟ After taking this picture, the famous quote by Swiss painter Paul Klee came to my mind: “a line is a dot that went for a walk”. And after giving it some thought I’ve concluded that he was’t wrong at all… In fact, I’d go as far as to say that he was on point! Wouldn’t you agree, @Anniset? — Los que nos conocéis desde hace tiempo sabéis que @Anniset siempre anda buscando nuevas formas de ponerse “en forma” sin tener que hacer demasiado ejercicio físico. Y yo no soy quién para opinar en estos casos, pero… ¿No os parece que esta vez puede que se esté pasando de la raya?