Bitte keine Nippel: Instagram löscht immer wieder diesen Post

Shame on you, @instagram! @instagram deleted this reposted illustration from my account four times today while it is still online on @glamourgermany. @instagram, your double standards and arbitrariness are ridiculous. You censor artists while you set different standards for companies and verified accounts. You threaten to delete accounts, if they don't follow your blatantly random 'rules'. Shame on you and your bigotry. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 #art #laurabreiling #illustrator #illustration #glamour #feminism #feminist #loveyourself #hateinstagram #selflove #venus #botticelli #bipoc #poc #blackwomen #artist #bodypositive #bodyhair #bodypositivity