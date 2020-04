Blumen, wie ihr sie noch nie gesehen habt

View this post on Instagram

Hoya kerrii or the sweetheart Hoya is an Asian climbing plant with heart-shaped leaves. The flower buds invert when they bloom, revealing fluorescent nectar stains. As the flower remains open it continues to exude sap which turns almost blood red. For lack of any sources saying it would be harmful, and a few sources saying the plant was not toxic to pets and people I tasted the nectar... 7/10: Moderately sweet, caramelly with a hint of smoke.