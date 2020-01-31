„Bookstagram“: Diese Instagram-Accounts sollten alle Bücherfans kennen

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to better times. 🍂 Mit dem Vorweihnachtstrubel komme ich irgendwie so gar nicht zurecht, dabei ist es doch the most wonderful time of the year und eigentlich warte ich doch jedes Jahr nur 11 Monate darauf, in Dauerschleife „Last Christmas“ zu hören. 🤔 Ich glaube, es muss einfach noch ein bisschen kälter werden und ich muss exzessiver Weihnachtsfilme und -musik konsumieren, um den Spirit einzufangen. Wie ergeht es euch denn und habt ihr schon alle Geschenke? (Spoiler: Ich nicht mal ansatzweise. 😇)