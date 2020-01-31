Einer deiner Vorsätze für das Jahr 2020 ist, mehr zu lesen? Vielleicht inspirieren dich diese Bookstagrammer*innen.
„Bookstagram“: Diese Instagram-Accounts sollten alle Bücherfans kennen
In der Welt der sogenannten Bookstagrams, also Instagram-Accounts, auf denen sich alles um Bücher dreht, ist für alle Lesetypen etwas dabei. Es gibt Bookstagrammer*innen, die sich zum Beispiel nur auf Kriminalromane, Non-Fiction oder Werke von BIPOC-Autor*innen beziehen. Worauf es ankommt: ästhetische Fotos und jede Menge Literaturtipps. Immer mehr Instagrammer*innen interpretieren das Konzept außerdem neu und inszenieren Bücher als Kunst. Hier eine Auswahl außergewöhnlicher und besonders hübscher Accounts:
1. Liesa von mscaulfield
Was im November war: Ich hab mein Leseziel erreicht, hab eines meiner Lieblingsbücher endlich nochmal gelesen (diesmal auch im Original) und hab ein Buch kurz vor Schluss abgebrochen. Und ich hab nur ein einziges Buch für den #NonfictionNovember gelesen und dass, obwohl ich mir eigentlich einen so tollen Stapel zurechtgelegt hatte. Passiert. 🤷🏼♀️ . . 📚 #thecatcherintherye #jdsalinger : 5/5✨ 📚 #starkesweichesherz #madeleinealizadeh : 4/5✨ 📚 #dieletztenihrerart #majalunde : 3/5✨ 📚 #dieschlangevonessex #sarahperry : 3.5/5✨ 📚 #lichtundzorn #laurengroff : 2.5/5✨ 📚 #dieschneeschwester #majalunde : 5/5✨ 📚 #storiesfrommoominvalley : 5/5✨ 📚 #wasmansät #mariekelucasrijneveld : kurz vor Ende abgebrochen 🙈 . . . #lesemonat #lesemonatnovember #wrapupnovember #novemberbücher #liesasmonthly
Throwback to better times. 🍂 Mit dem Vorweihnachtstrubel komme ich irgendwie so gar nicht zurecht, dabei ist es doch the most wonderful time of the year und eigentlich warte ich doch jedes Jahr nur 11 Monate darauf, in Dauerschleife „Last Christmas“ zu hören. 🤔 Ich glaube, es muss einfach noch ein bisschen kälter werden und ich muss exzessiver Weihnachtsfilme und -musik konsumieren, um den Spirit einzufangen. Wie ergeht es euch denn und habt ihr schon alle Geschenke? (Spoiler: Ich nicht mal ansatzweise. 😇)
Mir ist glasklar, dass ich mit diesem Post eventuell eine kleine Kontroversität auslöse, aber was soll’s, man kann halt nicht jedes Buch mögen. Während gefühlt jeder Mensch im Internetz „There There“/„Dort Dort“ von Tommy Orange als eines der besten Bücher diesen Jahres feiert, fand ich einfach bis zur letzten Seite nicht in die Geschichte und fand Figuren, Story und Sprache einfach nur unfassbar öde. Dabei ist dieses Buch so wichtig, ist es doch von einem Native American geschrieben und verwebt die Stories verschiedenster Urban Indians in Oakland, die am Ende alle auf dem Powwow, einer großen Festivität, auf spektakuläre Weise aufeinandertreffen. Spannend war auch durchaus die eigene Wahrnehmung ihrer Identität und ihr Umgang damit im modernen Amerika. Aber auch wenn sich am Ende alles irgendwie halbwegs zusammenfügte, wirkte es auf mich einfach so unstrukturiert und durcheinander gewürfelt, ich hatte keinen Bezug zu den Figuren, fand, dass es viel zu viele Figuren gab, entwickelte kein Interesse an auch nur einer der vorgestellten Figuren, fand viele Details belanglos und hätte mir an anderer Stelle dafür mehr Hintergrund gewünscht, fand den roten Faden nicht (klar, das powwow, aber darüber hinaus gab es einfach null character development und wenig bis keine Handlung) und zu guter letzt fand ich es auch einfach nicht gut geschrieben. 🙈 Umso mehr freue ich mich aber, dass so viele andere Leser*innen in dem Roman das sehen und fühlen konnten, was mir bis zur letzten Seite verschlossen blieb, denn ich denke durchaus, dass Tommy Orange eine enorm wichtige Geschichte geschrieben hat und es gut ist, dass er mit diesem Buch so viele Menschen erreichen konnte und kann. Wer weiß - möglicherweise war es für mich auch einfach der falsche Zeitpunkt für dieses Buch. Welches gehypte Buch habt ihr zuletzt so überhaupt gar nicht gemocht? 🤭 #ThereThere #DortDort #TommyOrange
In letzter Zeit hatte ich ziemliche Leseflaute - ich hab zumindest zwei Bücher begonnen, hatte aber nicht so wirklich den Reiz, weiterzulesen. Das ist bei Maja Lundes neuem Roman „Die letzten ihrer Art“ ganz anders, ich kann es kaum erwarten, das Buch wieder in die Hand zu nehmen und das fühlt sich richtig gut an. Gerade auch, weil der Vorband „Die Geschichte des Wassers“ mich leider nicht wirklich rumgekriegt hat. Ich bin leider noch nicht besonders weit, hab gerade mal 100 Seiten gelesen, freue mich aber jetzt schon drauf, mich später einzumuckeln und das Buch weiterzulesen. Welches Buch begleitet euch dieses Wochenende? • #majalunde #dieletztenihrerart #btb #btbverlag #diegeschichtedeswassers #diegeschichtederbienen
Könnt ihr euch noch an euer erstes Bücherregal erinnern? Ich leider nur ganz dunkel - es waren zwei kleine Holzregale, die man an der Wand befestigen konnte und eins davon war rot und eines sonnengelb. Ich war manchmal Ewigkeiten damit beschäftigt, meine Handvoll Bücher darin zu sortieren und ich weiß noch, wie doll ich mich gefreut hatte, als wir sie dann wirklich in meinem Zimmer angebracht haben. Bevor ich ausgezogen bin waren das aber die einzigen Regale - ich hatte noch eine kleine Vitrine, die aber eigentlich nicht für Bücher gedacht war, die ich aber trotzdem dafür benutzt habe, aus Platzgründen, versteht sich. Meine kleine Schwester hat seit letzter Woche ihr erstes richtiges #Bücherregal und ich war mindestens so aufgeregt wie sie, als wir es eingeräumt haben. Bin auch jetzt schon ein bisschen neidisch auf ihre Büchersammlung - in ihrem Alter hatte ich noch lange nicht so viele Bücher, ich hatte aber ehrlicherweise auch keine so verrückte Schwester, die mir ständig irgendwelche Bücher mitgebracht hat. 😅
Diese Woche habe ich #Schuldig von #KanaeMinato ausgelesen und ich war ziemlich underwhelmed. Dabei hatte ich mich so darauf gefreut, denn “Geständnisse“, das vorherige Buch der japanischen Autorin, fand ich unglaublich spannend, gut geschrieben und überraschend. An „Schuldig“ überraschte mich allenfalls der Schluss, alles andere war schnarchlangweilig und ich hab fünfmal überlegt, ob ich nicht doch abbrechen soll. Hab ich dann aber nicht gemacht, weil gleichzeitig schon eine Neugier in mir war - was ist denn da nun passiert, wieso ist einer der Freunde damals gestorben, wie hängt alles miteinander zusammen? Leider war die Suche nach dieser Antwort nicht so aufregend wie erhofft, die Charaktere blieben alle blass und emotionslos, der Schreibstil fesselte nur an wenigen Stellen. Eigentlich mag ich diese japanische Art zu erzählen sehr gerne, dieses nüchterne und trockene Beobachten, aber hier ging es mir regelmäßig auf den Zeiger und ich wollte einfach nur, dass mal irgendwas passiert. Die letzte Seite war richtig krass, konnte das Ruder insgesamt aber nicht mehr rumreißen. Schade. . #cbertelsmann #ausgelesen #japanischeliteratur #keinbuchtipp
Schaut man in den Feed von Liesa, möchte man es sich am liebsten mit einem guten Buch und einem heißen Tee auf dem Sofa gemütlich machen. Die 26-jährige Buchbloggerin aus Berlin arbeitet im Literaturmarketing und hat ihre Leidenschaft – das Lesen – zum Beruf gemacht. Bei mscaulfield findest du nationale und internationale Thriller, Krimis, Non-Fiction und romantische Romane – auch abseits des Hypes. Und zwischendrin gibt Liesa Tipps für bezaubernde Kinderbücher.
2. Book Bento Box aka bookbento
“I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of any thing than of a book!”☕️📚 An iconic novel of love and sisterhood by the famous Jane Austen, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE is a must-read for all bookworms everywhere. #bookbento #prideandprejudice #janeausten #classicnovels #mrdarcy #elizabethbennet #puffinbooks #9780142419199
This month’s @reesesbookclub pick, SUCH A FUN AGE is a timely page-turner from a new voice. It’s about a young black babysitter who is wrongly accused of kidnapping the child she is watching. This book is really a must-read and a great way to start your year. #bookbento #suchafunage #kileyreid #reesewitherspoonbookclub #9780525541905
How gorgeous is this cover of THE SECRET GARDEN? 🌺🌸💐🌷🌹It’s the @penguinclassics Threads edition—it looks spectacularly embroidered. 😍 Definitely a great classic addition to any bookshelf... and a great gift idea. #bookbento #bookstagram #bookstagrammer #beautifulbooks #classicbooks #9780143106456
We can’t wait for the LITTLE WOMEN movie coming this Christmas😍 It’s one of our favorite stories about sisterhood and love. While we wait for its release, we’ll be rereading the classic and falling for the March sisters all over again. Also, how dreamy is this new cover?? #bookbento #littlewomen #littlewomenmovie #marchsisters #classicbooks #9781984898852
"As it explores sexual desire and identity, ambition, gentrification, education, class and status, and the life-altering facts of parenthood, RED AT THE BONE most strikingly looks at the ways in which young people must so often make long-lasting decisions about their lives before they have begun to figure out who they are and what they want to be." RED AT THE BONE is a powerful read that's reminiscent of work by the great Toni Morrison. Be sure to pick it up—we promise you won't be able to put it down. #bookbento #redatthebone #jacquelinewoodson #bookstagram #bookstagrammer #9780525535270
THE GHOST NOTEBOOKS by Ben Dolnick #bookbento #igreads #bookstagram #9781101871096
Bentō-Menüs kennt man eigentlich nur aus Japan. Weniger essbar, aber genauso ansehnlich funktioniert das auch mit Büchern. Hinter dem Account steckt die Online-Community ReadItForward der Crown Publishing Group, eines Tochterunternehmens des Verlags Penguin Random House. Neben jeder Menge Literatur-Content auf der Website veröffentlicht ReadItForward Lesetipps auf Instagram. Auf dem Account bookbento zeigt das Team Bücher mit knalligem Artwork und die dazu passenden Gegenstände. Das Auge liest ja bekanntlich mit – hier kannst du dich für zukünftige Geschenke inspirieren lassen.
3. James von james_trevino
What is the best fantasy book you've read lately? 📚 I've always loved medieval fantasy and when it is inspired by the Arthurian legends it is a must for me. So l was super excited when I was offered a copy of BAND OF SHADOWS (@bandofshadowsbook) by H.P. Waitt. (ad) 📚 BAND OF SHADOWS tells the story of Scarlet, a 17 year old orphan who spent years in the foster system battling anxiety and depression. Night after night, she is plagued by the same dream of a strange looking door. Until one day when she finds that door and she's transported into the magical realm of Avalon. Here, Scarlet meets Morgana, the island's enigmatic leader, and learns the truth about her origin as a Faye, a powerful race whose population was nearly decimated during the Shadow Wars. And a new war is brewing. 📚 How good does that sound???😱 . . . #bokehphotography #bookaesthetic #ya #youngadultbooks #yalit #bookcommunity #unitedbookstagram #humansofbookstagram #reading #read #book #bookstagram #bookdragon #bookwormsunite #themagicofbookstagram #booksharks #allthebooksjan20 #bandofshadows #writerscommunity #leiamais #euamolivros #kitaplık #flashesofdelight #liveauthentic
What class/subject you disliked most in school? 📖 (ad) To answer the question that probably popped in your heads: no, I did not take yoga in school and I generally liked sports. Music on the other hand... Might have to do with the fact that I can't sing or play any instrument to save my life.🤣 On the other hand sometimes we had choir and then it wasn't so bad. 📖 Back to today's pic, I partnered with @redbubble for their back to school campaign and I am so glad that I did because that clock and it's message now smack me in the face every morning and they remind me to stop being lazy. And I really need that from time to time.🤦♂️ If you want to see what else I picked, you can check my Back to School Haul at: rdbl.co/jamestrevino-b2s And, if you want to get 15% off your order you can use code RBC-B2S19-james_trevino 📖 Hope your day was amazing, guys! Stay funny! ° ° ° ° ° #book #amoler #literatura #yazar #yougotthis #conceptualphotography #dreamersanddoers #sharegoodness #abmlifeiscolorful #thisjoyfulmoment #inspireothersbybeingyou #nothingisordinary #momentsofmine #thatsdarling #thisweekoninstagram #lifestylephotography #yogis #zen #honar_doostan #RedbubbleB2S #GiftOriginal #bookcommunity #bookobsessed #booksaremylife #mybookfeatures #bookstack #كتاب #booklover
What is your favorite Spider-Man movie? 🕸️ Although my favorite Spidey movies are by far the old Raimi ones (can't believe I just said the 2000s trilogy is old👴🤦♂️), the new version is growing on me. I still have Doctor Octopus as my favorite villain but I am intrigued by Mysterio. Plus, Jake Gyllenhaal is one of my favorite actors so I am really excited to catch Spiderman: Far From Home. What about you, guys? 🕸️ P.S.- Anyone know how to get me down from this web? Don't leave me hanging. 😋 Ok, I'll stop.🙈 🕸️ P.P.S. - Sorry for the lack of content lately, guys. This past week just sucked for me. I've been having some health issues that got in the way of pretty much everything. I am still not over them, but things are slowly getting better so I will hopefully get back to a normal posting schedule soon. ° ° ° ° ° #bookstagram #amoler #amoleer #kitapaşkı #spiderman #spidermanfarfromhome #spidermancosplay #spidermanhomecoming #spidermanedit #spidermanmemes #spidermanintothespiderverse #bookgram #spidey #mysterio #avengers #avengersendgame #marvelcomics #marvel #marveluniverse #mcu #bookporn #writerslife #booklover #bookpic #bookphoto #mybookfeatures
INTERNATIONAL GIVEAWAY 📚 Because we haven't had one of these in a while, one lucky winner will win these 6 books: * 1. The Red Scrolls of Magic by Cassandra Clare & Wesley Chu 2. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (house edition - winner's pick) by J.K. Rowling 3. They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera 4. Good Omens by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett 5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid 6. The Husband's Secret by Liane Moriarty * 📚 * To enter, follow the instructions below: * •LIKE this post * •FOLLOW @james_trevino * •FOLLOW @elizabeth_sagan * •TAG 5 friends and tell us your top 3 favorite reading genres (ALL OF THIS IN A SINGLE COMMENT - tagging people in separate comments will NOT count) * 📚 * The giveaway ends Saturday, June 22, at 12PM EET. The winner will be announced on our story the following day. If you are under 18 years old, parental consent is needed. Instagram is not affiliated with this contest. BEST OF LUCK, EVERYONE! 📑 📑 📑 #bookstagrammer #bookgiveaway #harrypotter #cassandraclare #librarylife #potterhead #bookstagram #bookgram #bookphoto #aesthetic #bookphotography #bücher #librosrecomendados #ichliebebücher #citesc #bookworm #goodreads #epicreads #reads #bookaholic #giveaway #shadowhunters #malec #claryfray #jkrowling #angel
How many books have you read so far this year? 📚 What's about circles that is so satisfying?🤔😂 Also, on a scale of 1 to 10 how satisfactory do you find this pic (if at all)? On a different topic, I feel like I am always behind on my reading schedule so there's no point in me complaining about it anymore. I came to the conclusion that challanges only manage to stress me out. So I will just try to read because it makes me happy from now on. No more goals. What about you? How is your reading challenge going? ° ° ° ° ° #readingchallenge #bookishlife #readmore #bookstagram #readabook #yabookstagram #bookaesthetic #beautifulbooks #booknookstagram #bookgeek #vscocam #vscobooks #lifestyle #forahappymoment #poetsofinstagram #artistsoninstagram #thingsthatmakemehappy #symmetry #symmetrykillers #satisfying #asmr #kitaplık #oddlysatisfying #rainbow #wordswithqueens
James Trevino ist ein Bookstagrammer getreu seiner Instagram-Beschreibung „don’t be basic„. Der 25-jährige Rumäne posiert in fantasievollen Szenen und inszeniert Bücher aus seiner beachtlichen Literatursammlung zu optischen Täuschungen. Mit seiner Leidenschaft hat James über 230.000 Follower*innen gewinnen können. Die künstlerischen Szenen kreiert der Instagrammer mit seiner guten Freundin Elizabeth Sagan, die ebenfalls ein imposantes Bookstagram als elizabeth_sagan pflegt. Besonders Fans von Fantasygeschichten, wie beispielsweise der Harry-Potter-Reihe, kommen auf ihre Kosten.
4. Ice Cream Books alias ice_cream_books
Castoffs by @hairballs with a pile of @bluebellicecream Banana Pudding scoops. Cover by Sarah Bergmann.
Miniature books from @henrikfranklin's Continuous Catalogue project on a scoop of Chocolate Pudding @fomuicecream.
How to enjoy a @haagendazs_us vanilla cone on @mrcorpo's How To Be A Boss. Cover by @boondesign.
Ben Denzer aus New York pflegt seit Mai 2016 einen etwas anderen Literatur-Account: Der Künstler kombiniert schmelzende Eiscreme mit Büchern auf buntem Hintergrund. Denzel wollte die Bookstagram-Branche parodieren und lockte damit dann selbst zehntausende Follower an. Laut eigener Aussage möchte der Fotograf auf die Objekthaftigkeit von Büchern hinweisen, die von Leser*innen nicht als solche wahrgenommen werde. Wer genau hinsieht, erkennt, dass die klebrige Süßigkeit oft zum Inhalt des Buchs passt.
5. Sumaiyya von sumaiyya.books
book recommendation 🥰🖤: OTHER WORDS FOR HOME by Jasmine Warga @jassiewarga — one of the best books I read this year and discussed on @thereadingwomen podcast with @kdwinchester for the Cultural Dualities episode. I can’t recommend this book enough, it’s the kind of Muslim rep I’ve been waiting for. It follows the journey of a young Syrian refugee as she tries to build a new life in America with her mother, navigating life as “one of the lucky ones”. An essential read that young and mature readers will both find compelling. I was so happy to review this book for @thenewarab - full review in bio!🥰🖤 . Have you read Jasmine Warga’s books?!
what are you currently reading?!😻🖤 I’ve started a new book after finishing THE PERFECT WORLD OF MIWAKO SUMIDA by Clarissa Geonawan (full review to come but you can find my mini review on my IG story). I’m currently reading A PEOPLE’S HISTORY OF HEAVEN by Mathangi Subramanian. I’m about 40 pages in, not completely into the story yet but I’m so very intrigued. This is about five determined young women who live in a slum in Bangalore. Thank you for sending me a copy @oneworldpublications 🌞🖤
what’s one of your favourite reads of 2019?! Bonus points if it’s set in the Middle East 😻 One book I absolutely adored this year is TO KEEP THE SUN ALIVE by @rabeahghaffari @catapult 😻🖤 This was my fiction honourable mention for the Reading Women Award for 2019 @thereadingwomen. Its a family saga set in Iran that depicts the caustic 1979 revolution in Iran, through the experiences of one family. The members of this family are varied in their beliefs and lifestyles, so they represent different sections of Iranian society. Its quite a beautiful story that will completely take over your heart and keep you fully invested in what happens to the various characters. Stories that directly address politics don’t always appeal to me, but this novel explores the revolution in Iran in a way that will be accessible for all readers. I definitely recommend adding it to your tbr 🥰My full review is linked in my bio, I wrote it for @thenewarab a couple of months ago 🥰🖤 . Hope you’re all doing well! I’m studying for my first exam which is on Sunday 😭🖤 Wish me luck! Thanks ♥️♥️♥️
Who are the women from your community or country that you wish more people knew about? Or who are some of your favourite inspiring women? . Benazir Bhutto (pictured) was the first female Prime Minister or Pakistan. In Pakistan for Women (swipe to see the cover), @maliha_z_art has highlighted stories of dozens of remarkable Pakistani women including Benazir Bhutto, Malala Yousufzai and Abida Parween. Alongside beautiful portraits of each achiever, the book highlights some of the details that make them role models for young men and women. I think this book is a lovely project (done all on her own!) that celebrates the achievements of women from a diverse range of fields. From artists, actors, activists to politicians, scientists and athletes—this book is a great addition to any bookshelf; especially if you want to know more about South Asian women’s efforts in their communities. I think girls would appreciate getting to know the stories of these women; but I’d pay more attention to making sure young boys read about them and are encouraged to become inspired by female achievers. Thank you Maliha @maliha_z_art for sending me your book! 🥰🖤
I hope this aesthetic isn’t too gothic 💀—it’s practically unavoidable because my desk is dark brown 🖤 so... about THE PARISIAN...I’ve been reading this gorgeous, gigantic book with @sixminutesforme and we’re both loving it! I have so many thoughts about it but for now I’ll just say that THE PARISIAN mainly follows the journey of Midhat, a young Palestinian student who goes to France around the time of WWI to study medicine. Midhat is drawn to Parisian culture but as his attachments grow, he starts to become aware of his ‘otherness’, especially in the way people treat him. it’s a fascinating story that offers a unique perspective of the geopolitics of early 20th century through the experiences of a Palestinian character. I’m really looking forward to seeing how the story wraps up for Midhat 🖤 Thank you so much for sending this book to me @vintagebooks 🥰🖤 . do you have a favourite historical fiction novel that’s not set during the world wars? 💀🖤
See anything you’d like to read or cuddle? 🌞 walked in on Gatsby sitting on my coffee table and I had to take a photo 💀🖤 I hope you’re alll having a lovely day! I’m about to have coffee with mom and then will settle down to study for my exam. Also hoping to finish my current read tonight 🥰🖤 . Did you see my best reads of 2019 list?! It’s linked in my bio 🖤
Sumaiyyas Leidenschaften werden durch ihren gemütlichen Feed eindeutig: Kaffee und Bücher. Die Bloggerin aus Saudi-Arabien studiert in der indischen Hauptstadt Delhi Englische Literatur im Master und liest in ihrer Freizeit hauptsächlich Bücher aus dem nahöstlichen, südasiatischen und muslimischen Kontext. Auf ihrem Buchblog veröffentlicht sie ausführliche Rezensionen und bespricht in ihrem Podcast Reading Women Literatur von Autorinnen. Summaiyyas Katze Gatsby hat ab und zu einen Cameo-Auftritt – #catcontent.
