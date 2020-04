Co-Depression: Wenn Liebe zu depressiven Partner*innen krank macht

View this post on Instagram

It's all about: self-reflection. #mirrorme #mirrorme …and how you gonna treat people, the environment, our planet… and at least yourself. #bemindful #achtsamsein #bekind [Change your thoughts and you can change your world.] – not just a stupid wisdom quote: the truth. Change your view and you will see: the feelings you get depend on the way you see the world. Love is (always) the answer – fear isn't. But fear is our biggest enemy in daily life. Doesn't matter if we talk about social anxieties, phobics or behaviour that results out of childish trauma or something similar worse… Everdbody has this #innerchild; that #innervoice; that makes us carry on and suffer the most at the same time. [Misbehaviour or a dark side of our character we have to deal with until we know how to heal it.] Same story, different individuum. Try to go through your past and instead of jugding others for their actions (maybe you don't like/ can't accept), try to judge yourself for making them feel bad. But attention: be kind to yourself. #loveyourself #trustyourself. There is a reason why you got triggered by that or maybe reacted in an overestimated way. No one can ever be responsible for how you feel or how you behave… it's all about you, not about them. (Every kind of abusement excluded – for sure) Analyze yourself and how you react to others, because what they do is not your problem. #nomasksneeded However you react and deal with it, that is your problem. 🧘‍♀️🌿🖤🥰📖