DariaDaria wirbt für einen nachhaltigen Lebensstil, den sich nur Privilegierte leisten können

The new moon is coming up tomorrow! The new moon is a magical time to spark new beginnings. It’s a time to get clear about the things you really want to create, seeds you want to plant and manifest into your life. So I'm suggesting that you sit down tomorrow, maybe meditate for 10 minutes (if you've never done it I suggest using the app "headspace" that is good for beginners) and then scribbling down what you wish for. Or browse the Internet for "new moon manifesting" – it might be a cool, new thing to do on a sunday! 🙏🏾✨🌚🌙💫 #newmoon #moonology #magic #yogini #yogabali #yogadaria