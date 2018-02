„Das erste Mal Sex mit Stoma war schon komisch“ – so leben junge Menschen mit künstlichem Darmausgang

Health update: yesterday I had surgery. I no longer have a colon – good riddance! I am now the proud owner of a stoma and I poo into a bag 💩💩💩 on lots of morphine recovering from surgery but I’m going to be okay!!! 😄 #bagforlife

A post shared by Hannah Witton (@hannahwitton) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:10am PST