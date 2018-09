Rezepte für den Herbst: Das kann Holunder

View this post on Instagram

💜I proudly present: My first elderberry-sirup!💜Luckily last week we came by a very nice elder shrub and harvested the berries. Elder is a very old healing plant and mankind knows it’s qualities since the stone age. Also lots of different myths entwine the elder. It’s home of ghosts and goddesses and you have to treat it well, if you like to harvest from it! In Great Britain people believe(d), that you have to sing some special verses to calm down the elder-ghost, before you cut off branches. In Germany it should protect the house from evil. Also: Do not eat the raw berries, because the Sambunigrin in it is toxic but harmless after cooking. 👉🏼I got 400ml juice out of around 1,4kg berries. I cooked them for 30-35 minutes in around 2-3 finger deep water (I put it in the pot after the berries!). To filter the juice, I poured it through a linen-towel that I put on a strainer. To get all of it you have to press out the fruits very strongly! To make the sirup you have to cook it again with sugar: First the juice has to boil, then add half the amount of sugar. I used 200g organic beet sugar. Cook it another 5 minutes, then fill it in sterile glasses. You can reuse the fruit ball, but more on that on another day! Bon Appetite!✌🏼😊💜💜💜