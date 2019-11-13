Töpfern, Müll sammeln und sich um die lieben Haustiere kümmern – der Illustrator Ed Harrington zeigt auf seinem Instagramaccount, was die Helden aus Comics und Zeichtrickfilmen machen, wenn sie sich ungestört wähnen.
Das machen Chewbacca und Co., wenn du nicht hinsiehst
Sie sind stets präsent und immer für uns da: Dabei müssen auch Comic- und Zeichentrickfiguren einmal ausspannen oder aber Alltägliches wie Wäschewaschen, das Katzenklo säubern und ihren Hobbys nachgehen. So stellt es sich zumindest der Illustrator Ed Harrington vor und versetzt Charaktere wie Pu den Bären, Darth Vader und die Sesamstraßen-Bewohner*innen in neue Situationen. In Harringtons Kosmos beispielsweise sind He-Man und Skeletor nicht etwa verbitterte Kontrahenten, sondern teilen sogar eine gemeinsame Leidenschaft fürs Töpfern. Andere Figuren sehen sich hingegen mit den Schwierigkeiten der Hausarbeit konfrontiert: Eine rote Socke in der weißen Wäsche sorgt bei einem Stormtrooper für Unmut, während sich das Krümelmonster mit Bleichmittelflecken die blaue Tracht versaut hat.
Während viele Bilder auf Harringtons Instagram-Kanal vor allem belustigender Natur sind, lassen sich hinter anderen ernstere Botschaften vermuten: Wenn etwa Arielle die Meerjungfrau in einem Sechserträger aus Plastik festhängt oder von einer Schiffschraube zerhackt wird, schwingt in Harringtons Arbeiten eine unterschwellige Kritik mit.
Always separate your dark-sides from your light-sides! Now available on a shirt, Neatoshop link in my profile. Confession time -- I just throw all my laundry in without sorting like a scoundrel! 🤫🤣 #StarWars #StormTrooper #ImperialGuard
Fun "ThunderCats" fact: Lion-O looks like a creepy clown without his signature hairpiece. #fact #ThunderCats #LionO
Sometimes defending the universe has to wait. "Voltron: Defender of the Litterverse" and other shirts are up to 20% off in my Neatoshop, link in my profile. (Last day of the sale!) 🐱💩 #Voltron #DefenderOfTheUniverse #catstagram
Star Wars Fact: Astromech droids can be used as very cozy kitten carriers. 😻 Side note: Who else here is more excited about "The Mandalorian" than they are about "The Rise of Skywalker"? I definitely am! #StarWars #C3PO #R2D2 #Pawpatine
Tidying up on the Death Star. Two versions are available in my Neatoshop, link in my profile. Also, I cannot recall ever seeing paper in any of the "Star Wars" films - can you? This may be the reason why. Let me know if you remember observing any - it's driving me crazy! 📄🤣 #DarthVader #StarWars #TheEmpireTidiesUp
Did you know that Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge's visor has a "Venetian Blind" mode? A really simple "Star Trek: The Next Generation" animation this evening. Does anyone know if he's supposed to cameo in the new "Picard" show? 🖖 #StarTrek #GeordiLaForge #StarTrekTheNextGeneration #STTNG
🎵 "Lonely rivers sigh, 'Wait for me, wait for me -- I'll be coming home, wait for me ... '"🎵 "Masters of the Universe" meets "Ghost" available as a poster or shirt - link in my profile. #HeMan #MastersOfTheUniverse #Skeletor #Ghost #MOTU
🎶"You dream about going up there 🎶 But that is a big mistake" 🎶 #TheLittleMermaid #UnderTheSea #Ariel
Finn problems. #AdventureTime #Finn #UnfortunateTanline
My take on "The Simpsons" opening sequence 😜 #TheHumanCentipede #TheSimpsons
Holy crap! 100k of you enjoy my work enough to follow my silly hobby - THANK YOU! I've been too busy with commissions this week to post anything new, but this is one of my favorites from the archives. I love it when cartoons have a tinge of melancholy. And toilet paper. #TheStruggle #EdwardScissorhands
Under the sea. #TheLittleMermaid #ariel #UnderTheSea
Snack time in a galaxy far, far away. Fun fact: Most lightsabers have a "popcorn" power setting 🍿 #DarthVader #StarWars
Bath time on the Millennium Falcon 🛀 #StarWars #chewbacca
Getting ready for the day. 👀🖊 100% scientifically accurate #SesameStreet #Muppets #GameFace
Laundry day on Sesame Street. Don't confuse your bleach with fabric softener! Two versions available on shirts in my Neatoshop - link in my profile. Side note: I originally drew this without the bottle of bleach to the side, and its absence made that bleach stain look like something else entirely different 🙈😂 #CookieMonster #SesameStreet #iSwearItsNotWhatYouThinkItIs
Quick "Pooh-skin Rug" drawing in-between illustration projects. #WinnieThePooh #Piglet #HundredAcreWood
Besonders stolz sei der US-amerikanische Künstler auf seine Ikea-Serie, in der er Piktogramme zu Horrorfilmschurk*innen erstellt hat. Im Stil einer Anleitung des schwedischen Möbelhauses, wird so die Geschichte des jeweiligen Bösewicht*innen erzählt. Die Werke „kombinieren alles, was ich als Künstler mache: meinen Tagjob als Grafikdesigner und meinen Nachtjob als Illustrator/Cartoonist“, sagte Harrington in einem Interview.
"I HAVE THE INSTRUCTIONS" -- Assemble your own I He-Man, Ikea style! This and other Ikea-inspired designs are available in my Neatoshop, link in my profile. 👍 #HeMan #Ikea #MastersOfTheUniverse #IkeaInstructions #motu
A long time ago in an Ikea far, far away. ... #StarWars #DarthVader #HighGround #Ikea #RevengeOfTheSith #EpisodeIII #IkeaInstructions #Mustafar
Another Ikea Horror Instruction -- Candyman edition. 💀🐝 #IkeaInstructions #candyman #ikea #TonyTodd #FarewellToTheFlesh
More Ikea Horror Instructions -- born of a jackal edition. 😈 #TheOmen #DamienThorn #IkeaInstructions #ikea #666
My Gremlin Ikea Instructions will be available at ShirtPunch.com for 24 hours starting tonight at midnight (EST)! #ikea #gremlins #shirtpunch
More Ikea-Horror instructions 💀 #ikeainstructions #thewalkingdead #twd #zombies
Another in my "Ikea Instructions" series. #Beetlejuice #IkeaInstructions #betelgeuse #beetlejuicebeetlejuicebeetlejuice #ikea
More Ikea Instructions -- John Carpenter edition. 🕶 #theylive #ikeainstructions #puttheglasseson #ikea
Another entry in my "Ikea Instructions" series: Vampires in Santa Carla edition. #TheLostBoys #ikeainstructions #ikea #YoureEatingMaggots
