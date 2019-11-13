Das machen Chewbacca und Co., wenn du nicht hinsiehst

Töpfern, Müll sammeln und sich um die lieben Haustiere kümmern – der Illustrator Ed Harrington zeigt auf seinem Instagramaccount, was die Helden aus Comics und Zeichtrickfilmen machen, wenn sie sich ungestört wähnen.

chew

Chewbacca kennt den Enthaarungsstruggle. Foto: Ed Harrington | Instagram

Sie sind stets präsent und immer für uns da: Dabei müssen auch Comic- und Zeichentrickfiguren einmal ausspannen oder aber Alltägliches wie Wäschewaschen, das Katzenklo säubern und ihren Hobbys nachgehen. So stellt es sich zumindest der Illustrator Ed Harrington vor und versetzt Charaktere wie Pu den Bären, Darth Vader und die Sesamstraßen-Bewohner*innen in neue Situationen. In Harringtons Kosmos beispielsweise sind He-Man und Skeletor nicht etwa verbitterte Kontrahenten, sondern teilen sogar eine gemeinsame Leidenschaft fürs Töpfern. Andere Figuren sehen sich hingegen mit den Schwierigkeiten der Hausarbeit konfrontiert: Eine rote Socke in der weißen Wäsche sorgt bei einem Stormtrooper für Unmut, während sich das Krümelmonster mit Bleichmittelflecken die blaue Tracht versaut hat.

Während viele Bilder auf Harringtons Instagram-Kanal vor allem belustigender Natur sind, lassen sich hinter anderen ernstere Botschaften vermuten: Wenn etwa Arielle die Meerjungfrau in einem Sechserträger aus Plastik festhängt oder von einer Schiffschraube zerhackt wird, schwingt in Harringtons Arbeiten eine unterschwellige Kritik mit.

Finn problems. #AdventureTime #Finn #UnfortunateTanline

Under the sea. #TheLittleMermaid #ariel #UnderTheSea

Bath time on the Millennium Falcon 🛀 #StarWars #chewbacca

Besonders stolz sei der US-amerikanische Künstler auf seine Ikea-Serie, in der er Piktogramme zu Horrorfilmschurk*innen erstellt hat. Im Stil einer Anleitung des schwedischen Möbelhauses, wird so die Geschichte des jeweiligen Bösewicht*innen erzählt. Die Werke „kombinieren alles, was ich als Künstler mache: meinen Tagjob als Grafikdesigner und meinen Nachtjob als Illustrator/Cartoonist“, sagte Harrington in einem Interview.

