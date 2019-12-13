Über Geschmack lässt sich bekanntlich streiten. Über diese Weihnachtsbäume aber sicher nicht.
Das sind die hässlichsten Weihnachtsbäume aller Zeiten
Merry Christmas 🌲🌲🌲🌲 😂😂😂 #grinchtree #uglychristmastree
You’ve all seen the famous tree before after all the pines fell off but it was mighty impressive before that happened tho i would say is not dissimilar to the Xmas tree in the #rockafellercenter #xmastreefail #illpostiteveryyear
“Well, we don’t know about the #plushieuglysweaterparty2018 but what about this Ugly Christmas Tree to add to our collection of #digaligxmastrees2018 🤔 Yesterday, Dads Team Leader at work took the tree out of the box, put it together, put his Secret Santa gift underneath it and went home - and he’s off for a week now 😱 It’s a good job Dads Christmas Buddy Kat @katspurl.adventures is back in the office on Monday so we can sort this poor thing out as it was far too busy this morning for us to do anything about 😔 We’ll repost this tree on Monday when it’s been lovingly decorated properly!” ~ Sunshine 🐷 & Starburst 💫🌟💫💖🎄💖 #uglychristmastree #christmastree #christmas #christmasiscoming #holidaysarecoming #secretsanta #pigs #pigsofinstagram #plushies #plushiesofinstagram #plushiecommunity #cuddlytoys #toyphotography #digalig
Never one 4 an Xmas tree but this yr I've attempted to be Xmassy! #Xmastreefail #scrouge #xmastree
Trying to get off my arse to decorate & get festive is doing my head in, because I literally do not have any energy, jeeeez. @rangefindergeneral has been helping by throwing tangerines at the tree instead of fucking about with baubles 🍊🍊🎄🎄 Tomorrow!! #Xmastree #Xmastreefail #neurgh #nailedit
Fröhliche Weihnachten wünschen wir euch 🌌❤🎅 Wenn das nicht der allerschönste Weihnachtsbaum ever ist 😝 #ugliestchristmastree #uglyxmastree #hässlicherweihnachtsbaum Aber hey, der Baum hat Geschichte! Er ist aus unserem Garten. Musste sowieso gefällt werden. Ich wollte die Spitze dann unbedingt als #Weihnachtsbaum benutzen 😄 Es ist sozusagen #upcycling 👼
My adorable little ugly metallic baby tree is me manifested as a Christmas tree: a little tacky, kinda cute, and not afraid to clash. #christmas #merrychristmas #christmastree #uglychristmastree #happychrismahannakwanzaka #interfaith
Oh Xmas tree Oh Xmas tree #xmastreefail #americanhorrorstorycult
Had to bend the top a bit so all the tree can fit in this Instapic.🎄 #YUL #Montreal #FairmontMoments #MTLMoments #MomentsQEH #Globetrotter #SeeTheWorld #ChristmasTree #Christmas2017 #MontrealXmasTree #Noel #UglyXmasTree #Instapic #DowntownMontreal #UglyChristmasTree #MontrealUglyChristmasTree
Well, this doesn't seem right... #xmastreefail #stupidlights #perilsofaprelittree
#uglychristmastree seems like something that belongs in a museum with shag carpet and macrame belts
Da ble det jul i år og 😂 Mammas tre blir bare "finere" for hvert år 🎄#fail #christmas #christmastree #stusselig #fun #fitness #healtyliving #skinny #holiday #gifts #lol #perfect #perfectchristmas #uglychristmastree #charliebrown #charliebrowntree
Some ppl are tired of Christmas 😂😂😂 #Repost @_sansei_photography77 (@get_repost) ・・・ I spent so much money on churros and home improvements this past month, this is the only Christmas tree I could afford . . . . #christmastree #christmastreefail #uglychristmastree #merrychristmas🎄 #imsopoor
Best tree of all time #christmastree #uglychristmastree #souglyitsawesome
GAWDDAMN! #Repost @maytimber (@get_repost) ・・・ This year’s Christmas tree hunt was conducted in record time! And I even think I managed to beat last year’s aesthetic with a solid margin! Let Christmas come!!! 😄🎄🌟🙌🏼 #uglychristmastree #mycontribution #treehunting #andbestofall #itsforfree! #BETALEforjuletre?! #skjerikke #gratis #selvhogst #diy #jula2017 #åretsjuletre #julebusk #stjernapåsnei #godjul #merrychristmas
#Traumbaum & #Baumtraum à la #Luzernertheater
I can't believe this exists.... BARF
Ugly tree contest 😂😂🎄 #christmastree #holidayseason #uglychristmastree
What kind of thing is this na🤷♀️ See what somebody sent me... She said she wants tree under 100k would the decorations be full like this and can we deliver? 🤣😂 I said I should ask my followers first.... What Should we tell her😂😂 All of you that want to go and do ot by yourself. This year... please call the number in bio. I know somebody who can do it for you. ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! To avoid disappointments. Call to book in your space. 08121502379 #uglychristmastree #christmasdecorators #christmascomedy #beinspired #mondays #princeofpeace #wowchristmasng #christmasinlagos #christmastime #lagos #wowyou #christmasdecoratorsnigeria #christmas2019 togetherness #family #lagos #nigeria #creative #christmascraft #wowlights #wowdecorators #bellanaijawedding Bellanaijaonline #lagosmom #lekkiwives #christmasinnaija
Einen Weihnachtsbaum zu schmücken, ist eigentlich keine große Kunst. Die Arbeitsaufgabe ist denkbar einfach: Man wähle geschmacklich ansprechende Dekoration aus und distribuiere sie in nachvollziehbarem Ausmaß gleichmäßig auf das Geäst eines Nadelbaumes.
Dass nicht jeder Mensch dazu in der Lage ist, zeigen die Fotos in unserer Galerie. Unter den Hashtags #uglychristmastree oder #uglyxmastree posten User*innen schlimm geschmückte Weihnachtsbäume. Da gibt es Exemplare zu sehen, die ob der schieren Menge an Dekorationen kaum noch als Baum zu erkennen sind. Andere hingegen sind so jämmerlich beschmückt, dass ihr Anblick traurig macht. Wieder anderen sieht man die Unlust der Schmückenden richtiggehend an.
Manchmal tut Scheitern gut
Und trotzdem macht es Spaß, die Fotos dieser Bäume zu betrachten. Gerade in einer Zeit, in der an jeder Ecke Besinnlichkeit gepredigt wird und soziale Medien von perfekt inszenierten Weihnachtspostings übergehen, tut es gut zu wissen, dass manche Leute beim Weihnachtsbaumschmücken versagen und es ihnen offenbar egal ist. Ein Hoch auf dieses selbstbewusste Scheitern!