Das sind die hässlichsten Weihnachtsbäume aller Zeiten

Über Geschmack lässt sich bekanntlich streiten. Über diese Weihnachtsbäume aber sicher nicht.

Merry merry! #uglyxmastree

"Well, we don't know about the #plushieuglysweaterparty2018 but what about this Ugly Christmas Tree to add to our collection of #digaligxmastrees2018 🤔 Yesterday, Dads Team Leader at work took the tree out of the box, put it together, put his Secret Santa gift underneath it and went home - and he's off for a week now 😱 It's a good job Dads Christmas Buddy Kat @katspurl.adventures is back in the office on Monday so we can sort this poor thing out as it was far too busy this morning for us to do anything about 😔 We'll repost this tree on Monday when it's been lovingly decorated properly!" ~ Sunshine 🐷 & Starburst 💫🌟💫💖🎄💖 #uglychristmastree #christmastree #christmas #christmasiscoming #holidaysarecoming #secretsanta #pigs #pigsofinstagram #plushies #plushiesofinstagram #plushiecommunity #cuddlytoys #toyphotography #digalig

Timber! #xmastreefail #ugg!

I can't believe this exists.... BARF

What kind of thing is this na🤷‍♀️ See what somebody sent me... She said she wants tree under 100k would the decorations be full like this and can we deliver? 🤣😂 I said I should ask my followers first.... What Should we tell her😂😂 All of you that want to go and do ot by yourself. This year... please call the number in bio. I know somebody who can do it for you. ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! To avoid disappointments. Call to book in your space. 08121502379 #uglychristmastree #christmasdecorators #christmascomedy #beinspired #mondays #princeofpeace #wowchristmasng #christmasinlagos #christmastime #lagos #wowyou #christmasdecoratorsnigeria #christmas2019 togetherness #family #lagos #nigeria #creative #christmascraft #wowlights #wowdecorators #bellanaijawedding Bellanaijaonline #lagosmom #lekkiwives #christmasinnaija

Einen Weihnachtsbaum zu schmücken, ist eigentlich keine große Kunst. Die Arbeitsaufgabe ist denkbar einfach: Man wähle geschmacklich ansprechende Dekoration aus und distribuiere sie in nachvollziehbarem Ausmaß gleichmäßig auf das Geäst eines Nadelbaumes.

Dass nicht jeder Mensch dazu in der Lage ist, zeigen die Fotos in unserer Galerie. Unter den Hashtags #uglychristmastree oder #uglyxmastree posten User*innen schlimm geschmückte Weihnachtsbäume. Da gibt es Exemplare zu sehen, die ob der schieren Menge an Dekorationen kaum noch als Baum zu erkennen sind. Andere hingegen sind so jämmerlich beschmückt, dass ihr Anblick traurig macht. Wieder anderen sieht man die Unlust der Schmückenden richtiggehend an.

Manchmal tut Scheitern gut

Und trotzdem macht es Spaß, die Fotos dieser Bäume zu betrachten. Gerade in einer Zeit, in der an jeder Ecke Besinnlichkeit gepredigt wird und soziale Medien von perfekt inszenierten Weihnachtspostings übergehen, tut es gut zu wissen, dass manche Leute beim Weihnachtsbaumschmücken versagen und es ihnen offenbar egal ist. Ein Hoch auf dieses selbstbewusste Scheitern!

