Das sind die schnellsten Achterbahnen der Welt

View this post on Instagram

~ On Ride and Off Ride ~ {Sophie} Name: Top Thrill Dragster Park: Cedar Point Opening Date: May 4, 2003 Type: Launched Manufacturer: Intamin Height: 420 Feet Speed: 120 Mph Inversions: 0 Video: @cedarpoint Song: Turn Me On – David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj • • • What's your favorite coaster where the track is multi colored?