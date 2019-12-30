View this post on Instagram

I started using drugs and drinking at the age of 13. My addiction led me to multiple treatments, overdoses, hospitalizations, and eventually it led to me being homeless. Cocaine, xanax, and opiates dictated my every move and I didn’t care who I had to hurt to get my next high. Finally, I got sick and tired of being sick and tired. I found God and he absolutely saved me. Now I am 18 years of age and I have four months clean. I am so grateful that now I get to show up in life the way that I want. I am forever grateful. We do recover. #TheAddictsDiary