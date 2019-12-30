Instagram-Accounts gibt’s wie Sand am Meer. Aber nur wenige bleiben nachhaltig in Erinnerung. Wir zeigen euch die sechs spannendsten Accounts, über die wir 2019 berichtet haben.
Diese Instagram-Accounts haben uns 2019 nachhaltig beeindruckt
@theaddictsdiary zeigt Menschen während und nach ihrer Drogensucht
Der US-Amerikaner Kevin Alter war elf Jahre lang drogenabhängig. Mit seinem Instagram-Account theaddictsdiary will er anderen Menschen Mut machen, die süchtig sind und waren. The Addict’s Diary heißt ebenso der Blog, auf dem er die Geschichte seiner eigenen Drogensucht erzählt. „Über zehn Jahre lang habe ich intravenös Drogen genutzt. Ich war obdachlos, verarmt, einsam und von meiner Familie entfremdet“, berichtet Kevin. Als er zum 29. Mal eine Entzugsanstalt besuchte, habe ihn die Therapeutin dazu ermutigt, seine Erfahrungen aufzuschreiben.
Wenn du selbst betroffen bist, erhältst du unter 0800-1110111 oder online kostenlose Hilfe von Berater*innen, die schon in vielen Fällen Auswege aus schwierigen Situationen aufzeigen konnten.
I started using drugs and drinking at the age of 13. My addiction led me to multiple treatments, overdoses, hospitalizations, and eventually it led to me being homeless. Cocaine, xanax, and opiates dictated my every move and I didn’t care who I had to hurt to get my next high. Finally, I got sick and tired of being sick and tired. I found God and he absolutely saved me. Now I am 18 years of age and I have four months clean. I am so grateful that now I get to show up in life the way that I want. I am forever grateful. We do recover. #TheAddictsDiary
Hello, my name is Cory. I struggled with my addiction to crystal meth for almost 15 years. In 2014 I was diagnosed with stage 2 rectal cancer. I survived that and then jumped back into the addiction that caused me to lose my wife, my stepdaughter, my son, my job, my self-respect and my dignity. During this time I fell deep into my addiction and started a life of crime. It all eventually caught up with me, but the court system decided to give me a second chance and placed me in drug court. This program completely changed my life. Since I started the program in May of 2018 I have become clean and sober. I was encouraged to go back to school, and am now 2 semesters away from receiving my Associate's degree in Culinary Arts. I am a full-time cook today. I have full custody of my son now. I have completed drug court. This program saved my life and my son's life. I owe everything to the program that held me accountable when I couldn't. A lot can happen in a year when your clean and living right! Thank you for letting me share my story. God bless! #TheAddictsDiary
WE DO RECOVER #addictedheroin #fuckheroin #theaddictsdiary #MIRACLE #NA #AA #SOBER #CLEAN
For the better part of my life I spent Sunday mornings coming down from massive amounts of intravenous cocaine abuse. Mornings like this were spent with my ear on the cold tile floor of sleazy motel rooms as I stared underneath the doorway stuck in a prison of paranoia. My forearms littered with injection sites forming track marks that could trace the low self-esteem of this addict all the way back to his childhood. When I was finally out of money or my ATM card would shut me off I would slam a bundle of heroin to tranquilize my appetite for more cocaine. Housekeeping would always knock at the door on mornings like this. They’ve been trying to get into my room since I checked in on Thursday with that first 20 bag of cocaine. Since then I’ve only opened the door to fetch more narcotics. As they’d knock I’d close my eyes knowing that the door latch protected this junkie from anyone seeing me in my current state. I would spend the next 8 hours nodding out only to be woken up intermittently by my cigarette burning through the comforter. Outside that motel room people were living. They were running errands, they were going to church, they were hanging with friends, and they were getting together for their Sunday dinners. Inside that motel room I was dying. This Sunday morning I am free. For years I would go in and out of recovery forgetting how bad it was out there for me. I don’t allow myself to forget today. @itskevinalter #TheAddictsDiary
My name is Kendra and I’m an addict. I was addicted to heroin and meth on and off from the age of 15 to 29. I am very proud to say that I now have 2 years clean. Some of you are probably wondering why would I ever post a picture like this of myself? Well, if my story helps even just one person to realize that they too can get clean, then it was all worth it. #TheAddictsDiary
The picture on the left is when I overdosed from shooting fentanyl. I had a heart attack in an Applebee’s bathroom. I spent six weeks in the hospital after that. Two weeks in a coma, two weeks learning how to walk again, and two weeks in the psych ward because of how suicidal I was. I’m ashamed to admit it, but I still used again after that. One day I just couldn’t take it anymore. I called a friend who I knew was sober and told him I was willing to do ANYTHING. My friend took me through the 12 steps and I changed my life. For anyone out there who is hopeless, look at me. On August 9th I celebrated one year clean. #TheAddictsDiary
My name is Nicole and I am a grateful recovering addict. I am currently a little over 10 months clean from IV crystal meth! I was 90 lbs, lived on the streets, lived in a storage unit, manipulated anyone I could. I almost died from sepsis and even still continued to get high after. I could not get clean for my kids even after my son was put into foster care. I tried multiple times and failed. Getting high was no longer fun. It was more than a full-time job and it was exhausting. The insanity of my life was very clear. I did not want to die and decided to give rehab another shot. I left in September and I did not look back. I now weigh 160lbs. I feel and look the best I ever have! I have the mental clarity that I had been longing for. My children have their mommy back. My parents have their daughter back! I may not be where I want to be, but I am one day closer to getting there! These pics are a clear reminder of why I don't want to go back to where I once was! For those still suffering, please know that there is hope! #TheAddictsDiary #recovery #sober #miracle #beforeandafter #meth #heroin #mom #sober #soberaf #hope #faith #miracle #mentalhealth
My drug use caused me to go septic and the infection in my heart left me with endocarditis. The doctors told me I had 12 months to live if I kept using. They said my heart wouldn’t hold up after that. Here’s a picture of me at my college yesterday. I have 11 months clean today! #TheAddictsDiary #sober #anxiety #prayer #recovery #spirituality #mentalhealth #septic #infection #opiates #endocarditis #miracle #proud #recoveringaddict #blog #facebook #viral
This is what 393 days clean looks like. This is a miracle! #TheAddictsDiary . #sober #theaddictsdiary #recovery #12step #positive #willpower #happy #love #joy #positiveQuotes #quotes #quotesdaily #addiction #hopefiend #spiritualGangster #partySober #hope #faith #fitness #healthy #health #edrecovery #Recovery #edRecocery #addiction #breakthecycle #transformation #reflection #respect #inspiration #motivation
You can do this. Take it day by day. Work the 12 steps, attend a program, get help! Prayers for all of you in active addiction and those of you who have lost someone to this beast. You are not alone. I hope to shed light on the fact that there is hope and you can get and stay sober. I also want to shed light on the fact that even if your intentions are to get sober... One last time may be your last, don’t risk it. You are loved. The first picture is me at 19 in full blown addiction, the second is me now at 26 and sober! #TheAddictsDiary #drugaddiction #drugaddict #mentalhealthawareness #spirituality #recovery #opiates #soberissexy #sobered #sober #clean #hope #faith #courage #northcarolina #heroin #miracle
Today is my 25th birthday. More importantly, it is also my one year clean from heroin. Today, I can walk around with my head held high. I live a life that makes my family and I proud. Recovery is possible! I love all of you guys. -Trip TX 25 y/o #drugaddiction #sundayservice #mentalhealthawareness #recovery #opiodcrisis #theaddictsdiary #drugaddict #drugaddiction #addict #recoveringaddict
Today is my 25th birthday. More importantly, it is also my one year clean from heroin. Today, I can walk around with my head held high. I live a life that makes my family and I proud. Recovery is possible! I love all of you guys. -Trip TX 25 y/o #drugaddiction #sundayservice #mentalhealthawareness #recovery #opiodcrisis #theaddictsdiary #drugaddict #drugaddiction #addict #recoveringaddict
Bei @honestcouple verraten Paare, was sie in ihren Beziehungen wirklich beschäftigt
Wenn wir Beziehungsmomente auf Instagram teilen, dann in der Regel die schönen. Selfies aus dem Urlaub, Foodpornbilder vom gemeinsamen Frühstück, schmusend unterm Tannenbaum. Die Macher*innen des Accounts Honest Couple möchten die Geschichten hinter hübschen Paarfotos zeigen und gnadenlose Ehrlichkeit auf die Fotoplattform bringen. Der Account zeigt Fotos von Paaren aus aller Welt und teilt diese zusammen mit einem Statement des Paares beziehungsweise eines Teils des Paares. Jede*r kann Beiträge einsenden und mit den mittlerweile 37.600 Follower*innen teilen.
I’m way too young to settle down so it’s a shame I like him as much as I do. I almost feel like I should only date people I genuinely dislike until I’m ready to settle down. That way breakups are easy and I can just get laid and get relationship practice until I’m ready for the real thing. So it’ll be tough to dump him for basically no reason, but I just have to do me.
He goes down on me all the time and doesn’t want me to go down on him ever. At first I thought I had died and gone to heaven but now it’s created a weird imbalance I’m not comfortable with. I can’t believe I’m in a situation where I’m begging to blow my boyfriend and have him stop eating me out but here I am.
I always tell him that I’m here for him, no matter what, but he’s been depressed for a year now, and it hasn’t been fun. We barely have sex. We don’t go out that much. He started smoking indoors and cries at the drop of a hat. If I’m being honest with myself, I want to break up with him. I loved him when he wasn’t so depressed. I don’t want to be a bad person and dump him when he’s down, but am I really supposed to sacrifice my own happiness just because I said I’d love him no matter what? I didn’t realize how bad it would be when things weren’t that great.
The hottest thing about this relationship is it’s the closest I will ever come to having sex with myself
We’re two years into dating and he still says he isn’t looking for anything serious
We like to hold hands while we pee
On a fundamental level I can’t comprehend why anyone would ever love me, so that makes things really difficult when we have minor disagreements. What happens is one of us will be upset over something small the other person said or did, ya know, like normal relationship stuff, and we'll start to discuss it and then I’ll just say you know what, you’re right, I’m an idiot, I don't deserve you, I guess we should break up. And she will be like um I don’t want to break up, I just wanna talk about it. But I don't hear that. What I hear is that I'm not worthy of love, and that I keep doing stuff wrong all the time. So why should she be with me if she can obviously do much better?
Auf ihrem Account @moderndaywonderland berichtet eine Mutter aus ihrem Leben mit Kindern
Das Muttersein ist wunderbar? Ja, auch. Aber nicht nur. Stephanie Morman ist Mutter von drei Kindern und postet regelmäßig nicht nur Bilder schöner, sondern auch schrecklicher Momente ihres Elternalltags. Die versieht sie mit lustigen Sprüchen über ihr Mutterdasein. So fragt sie beispielsweise Disney, wie sie es hinbekommen könnte, dass Tiere den Hausputz übernehmen. Sie beschwert sich darüber, dass es kaum Rapsongs über das frühe Zubettgehen und Teetrinken gibt, und erklärt, dass sie keine inspirierenden Zitate, sondern Kaffee brauche.
Cinderella had her mice and Snow White had an entire forest. What am I missing here?! Why is my cat sleeping away while there's floors to be cleaned and dishes to be washed? 🤔😒🐈 #ihatecleaning #momproblems #motherhoodthroughletterboards #awordfrommama
Morning Mamas. This is officially my daily motto for the past week as I embark on the fun fun times of potty training. It is also commonly paired with...it's ok hunny let's just try to get to the potty a little faster next time. 😬😥#awordfrommama
Unless your quote is coming from a Ryan Gosling meme I don't want to hear it. Just give me coffee, lots and lots of coffee☕...and maybe a couple doughnuts 🍩 any other mamas feeling this way heading into the weekend?#awordfrommama
I don't understand where all this laundry keeps coming from... especially since my toddler refuses to wear clothes half the time 🤷 If we didn't live in Canada then I am 100% sure that I would make our family become nudist. #awordfrommama
Dear Mamas with pretty pink houses and handmade Valentine's for all the kids at school, please come to my house and teach more your ways....or just bring wine...and some of those homemade cookies I see you guys making 😏🍷 #awordfrommama
Happy Saturday....hope you all got to sleep in. Me? Nope. 😴 I had a toddler licking my forehead at 5:30 this morning. 😒 How do I train this kid that licking faces isn't socially acceptable? And that making mommy breakfast in bed is 😏 #awordfrommama
I once read Marta Stewart only sleeps 5 hours a night. I gotta say I'm pretty jeleous because she probably gets five glouriously uninterrupted hours in a row. 😴😊 How much sleep are you mamas functioning on these days? #awordfrommama
I don't always drink tea, but when I do there's a 100% chance that it's actually just wine. Ummmm I'm pretty sure this is proper right?! Can my lovely UK friends be honest....do you actually have afternoon tea? Or is that just code for mama's ready for a drink?🍷
Dear Tiny human, Tomorrow is your first birthday and I'm so excited to celebrate, but let's be honest I did all the hard work a year ago. Tomorrow is all about you, but today I'm making my own cake to celebrate the fact that I made you. Xo😉 P.S. I forgot to mention, this week's #mdwobjectstoinspire challenge is now on. You can find this week's object in my highlight reel. #awordfrommama
@ibiza_austrian_memes lässt dich über die österreichische Politik lachen
Ibizagate, rechtsextreme und menschenfeindliche Kommentare der rechten Koalition, eine Regierungsauflösung und der darauf folgende Wahlkampf – 2019 war ein ziemlich finsteres Jahr für die österreichische Innenpolitik. Um den Glauben an die Politik nicht komplett zu verlieren oder um einfach mal wieder zu lachen, hilft Humor. Der Instagram-Account Ibiza Memes begann, politische Memes zu sammeln und selbst zu produzieren. Die Witze auf dem Account haben aber auch Grenzen: „Auf meiner Seite wird man zum Beispiel nie Witze über Aussehen, Alter, Geschlecht, Körper, Sexualität und dergleichen finden“, erklärt die Person hinter dem Kanal, die unerkannt bleiben möchte.
Und ich verzichte auf meinen Sitz im weißen Haus 🙆♀️ Am Tag nach seinem Sturz gab Sebastian Kurz bekannt, dass er auf sein weiteres Gehalt verzichten würde. Klingt selbstlos, ist aber Bullshit: Als Ex-Kanzler hat Kurz gar keinen Anspruch auf Kanzler-Gehalt. . Satire😊 . . . #irreführung #verzichtenwiekurz #sebastiankurz #kurz #basti #basticiao #fpövp #övp #wahlkampf #austrianmemes #austria #austrianpolitics #austria🇦🇹 #innenpolitik #neuwahlen #misstrauensantrag #österreichmemes
Oh buhuu 😭 Heinz-Christian Strache veröffentlichte gestern auf seiner Facebook-Seite ein Video, in dem er ankündigte, sich nicht aus dem aktiven politischen Geschehen zurückzuziehen. Außerdem, stilisierte er sich einmal mehr zum Opfer eines politischen Attentats und zeigte keine Einsicht oder Reue, was seine Äußerungen in den Ibiza-Videos anging. (Quelle: Spiegel Online, 17.6.19) . Satire, what else? 🌳 . . . #ibizaaffäre #ibizavideos #ibizagate #ibiza #ibizamemes #strachememes #strachegate #heinzchristianstrache #heimatliebe #austrianmemes #austrianpolitics #österreich #austria #austria🇦🇹 #austrianculture #korruption #innenpolitik #wienwahl2020 #eumandatstrache #wahlkampf #österreichmemes #österreichzuerst #ibizazuerst #heinzchristianstrache #hcstrache #strache #opferlamm #opferrolle #politischememes #politik
Danke @veganosaurusflex für diese Zusendung 😇 Satire 😘 . . . #sebastiankurz #kurz #basti #kurzmemes #awakeningaustria #religiöserfundamentalismus #religion #prayforbasti #prayforkurz #austria #österreich #innenpolitik #neuwahlen #austria🇦🇹 #nationalratswahlen2019 #säkularismus #wahlkampf #wahlwerbung #politischememes #politik #österreichmemes #övp #türkis #christlicherfundamentalismus
🌈 Eine längst überfällige aber gute Nachricht! Vor wenigen Tagen stimmten alle Parlamentsparteien - außer der FPÖ! - für einen Fristensetzungsantrag, der ein Verbot von "Konversionstherapien" in Österreich besiegelt. 👩🏼💼Auf dem Bild seht ihr Dagmar Belakowitsch, die auf Listenplatz 1 bei den kommenden Nationalratswahlen für die Wiener FPÖ kandidieren wird. . ❓Konversionstherapien sind Schein-Therapien, die die psychosoziale Gesundheit von Kindern und Jugendlichen gefährden. Ziel einer solchen "Therapie" ist es Personen "hetero" zu machen. . (Quelle: hosi.or.at, 13.6.2019) . Satire 💐 . . . #fpö #nationalratswahlen2019 #dagmarbelakowitsch #belakowitsch #freiheitlicheparteiösterreich #strachememes #politischememes #politik #innenpolitik #neuwahlen #österreichzuerst #österreichmemes #austrianmemes #austrianpolitics #austria🇦🇹 #rechtspolitik #homophobie #europride #pride #smashhomophobia #lgbt #lgbtia+
Wir leben in bewegten Zeiten 🧚🏼♀️ Während Norbert Hofer versucht den Blauen einen grünen Anstrich zu verpassen, wird bekannt, dass die politisch nicht besonders erfahrene Philippa Strache für die FPÖ bei der kommenden Nationalratswahl antreten soll. . Satire 😘 . . . #nationalratswahlen2019 #philippastrache #heinzchristianstrache #strachememes #stracheruecktritt #strache #hcstrache #fpö #norberthofer #klimawandel #fpö #fpövp #rechtspolitik #populismus #politischememes #austria #österreich #innenpolitik #neuwahlen #austria🇦🇹 #österreichmemes
Hoppala 🤷♀️ Der Politik-Berater Rudi Fußi veröffentlicht ein Foto vom damaligen Vizekanzler Heinz-Christian Strache beim Biertrinken mit mutmaßlichen Mitgliedern der rechtsextremen "Identitären". Strache behauptet damals sein Gesicht wäre hineinmontiert worden. Am 1.2.2019 zieht Strache diese Behauptung auf einmal zurück - weil noch mehr Fotos von dem Abend veröffentlicht wurden. . (Quelle: Die Presse, 1.2.2019) . Satire 💃 . . . #vizekanzler #rechtspolitik #rechtsruck #rechtsradikalismus #heinzchristianstrache #hcstrache #stracherücktritt #strache #fpö #fpövp #austria #austria🇦🇹 #austrianpolitics #innenpolitik #politischememes #österreichmemes #schwarzblau #türkisblau #rightwing #einzelfälle #einzelfall
Schon mal von der Trickle-Down-Theorie gehört? 🍷 ➡️ Diese Theorie besagt, dass allgemeiner Wohlstand der Reichen nach und nach durch deren Konsum und Investitionen in die unteren Schichten der Gesellschaft durchsickern würden. Zuerst werden die Reichen reicher, dann die Armen. . ➡️ Leider falsch: Viele Studien zeigen, dass die Schere zwischen Arm & Reich in wirtschaftlich starken Ländern immer weiter auseinandergeht. ☝️Die Reichen werden reicher, die Armen ärmer❗ . Für Interessierte 🤓 ✳️ The New York Times: "In the Real World of Work and Wages, Trickle-Down Theories Don't hold up" ✳️ Wiener Zeitung: "Mythos 6: Kluft zwischen Arm und Reich" ✳️Der Standard: "Verdienen Arme mehr, profitiert die ganze Gesellschaft" . . . #austrianpolitics #austrianmemes #österreich #innenpolitik #fpövp #neos #türkisblau #schwarzblau #economy #trickledown #wirtschaftspolitik #armut #kinderarmut
Danke, @sophietsche für diese Zusendung! 😊 Satire 💖 . . . #ibizaaffäre #ibizavideos #ibizagate #ibiza #weregoingtoibizia #ibizamemes #strachememes #strachegate #austrianmemes #austrianpolitics #austria #österreich #innenpolitik #neuwahlen #rücktritt #rücktrittstrache #austria🇦🇹 #russia #oligarchin #österreichmemes #österreichzuerst #fpö #fpövp #populismus
Österreich, oh du mein Österreich 🎶 Danke für all eure Antworten ❤️ Danke an die anonyme Person, von der diese Idee ist😘 . Noch ist nichts entschieden; das heißt es steht nach wie vor im Raum, dass Heinz-Christian Strache das EU-Mandat annimmt und nach Brüssel geht. . Satire. . . . #ibizaaffäre #ibizavideos #ibizagate #ibiza #weregoingtoibizia #ibizamemes #strachememes #strachegate #heinzchristianstrache #heimatliebe #austrianmemes #austrianpolitics #österreich #austria #austria🇦🇹 #austrianculture #rechtspolitik #rechtsruck #euwahl2019 #fpövp #fpö #türkisblau #sebastiankurz #schwarzblau #brüssel #eumandatstrache
Und das scheint in Österreich auszureichen 👾 Natürlich Satire und in dubio pro reo 😘 . . . #heinzchristianstrache #strache #hcstrache #eumandatstrache #wiederbetätigung #neonazis #nazisraus #antisemitismus #rassismus #verhetzung #fpö #fpövp #stracherücktritt #ibizaaffäre #ibizavideos #ibizagate #ibiza #ibizamemes #strachememes #strachegate #austrianmemes #austrianpolitics #austria #österreich #innenpolitik #neuwahlen #austria🇦🇹 #austrianculture #rechtspolitik #rechtsruck
Danke für diese Zusendung, @tpresch ☺️ Satire! . . . #ibizaaffäre #ibizavideos #ibizagate #ibiza #weregoingtoibizia #ibizamemes #strachememes #strachegate #austrianmemes #austrianpolitics #austria #österreich #innenpolitik #neuwahlen #austria🇦🇹 #misstrauensantrag #sebastiankurz #kurz #basti #basticiao #wellthatescalatedquickly #fpövp #schwarzblau #türkisblau
😮😶 Seit April 2019 Dauerzustand bei HC & Joschi. Obacht, Satire! . . . #ibizaaffäre #ibizavideos #ibizagate #ibiza #weregoingtoibizia #ibizamemes #strachememes #strachegate #austrianmemes #austrianpolitics #austria #österreich #innenpolitik #neuwahlen #rücktritt #rücktrittstrache #austria🇦🇹 #heinzchristianstrache #johanngudenus #gudenus #fpö #hcstrache #böhmermann #romy2019
Gratulation an Brigitte Bierlein, die erste Bundeskanzlerin Österreichs! 💐 Schade, dass Frauen in Österreich häufig dann erstmalig in Führungspositionen vordringen, wenn Ausnahme- oder Katastrophenzustände herrschen 🤷♀️ . Wie immer Satire. . . . #ibizaaffäre #ibizavideos #ibizagate #ibiza #weregoingtoibizia #ibizamemes #strachememes #strachegate #austrianmemes #austrianpolitics #austria #österreich #innenpolitik #neuwahlen #austria🇦🇹 #austrianculture #bundeskanzlerin #brigittebierlein #bierlein #sexismusstinkt #feminismus
Wir sind im Wahlkampf, meine Lieben😼📢 Ist euch auch aufgefallen, dass Sebastian Kurz momentan in jedem Interview versucht sich von der FPÖ abzugrenzen, aber gleichzeitig immer die "tolle inhaltliche Zusammenarbeit" mit genau dieser FPÖ lobt? . Obacht, Satire! . . . #ibizaaffäre #ibizavideos #ibizagate #ibiza #weregoingtoibizia #ibizamemes #strachememes #strachegate #austrianmemes #austrianpolitics #austria #österreich #innenpolitik #neuwahlen #austria🇦🇹 #sebastiankurz #kurz #basti #kurzmemes #rassismus #schwarzblau #türkisblau #rechtspolitik #rechtsruck
@kihmberlie zeigt, wie viel Arbeit hinter ihren inszenierten Instagram-Bildern steckt
Kimberly Douglas ist eine One-Woman-Show: Für ihre aufwendigen Shoots wählt das Instagram-Model nicht nur die Klamotten aus, sondern entwirft und baut auch noch die Sets, modelt und fotografiert sich selbst. Manchmal dauert die Produktion eines guten Fotos viele Stunden, manchmal Tage. Auf ihrem Account zeigt sie, wie ihr Fotos von einem Bad in Rosen oder in einem künstlichen See gelungen sind.
The amount of hours it took for me to poke some roses through some foam is ridiculous 😂 ended up not having enough flowers for both of the foam boards so I had to finesse with one. I cut the top off of the one then set both of the pieces up against some chairs and left all of the rest of the flowers on the floor (I was literally doing lunges under this dress to make myself short enough for this set 😂) INSPIRED BY: @zendaya ‘s @lancomeofficial shoot and @viktorandrolf Flowerbomb Enchanted Garden 👌🏾 Flowers: @amazon Dress: @freepeople Foam boards: @homedepot
After 2 failed attempts I made this outfit out of an old mini skirt that I had and an old shirt that’s always been too big for me 😂(its literally held together with safety pins, I didn’t have the patience to hand sew 🤷🏾♀️😂) also the fringe kept getting stuck on everything, plus it’s super long so I kept stepping on it, tripping over it , and it even got stuck in the fan at one point 🤦🏾♀️😂edit: I found the photographer in the photos I used for inspo 🙌🏾 soooo INSPIRED BY: @jucophoto
This shoot was so tiring, from setting up the fake lake to finessing the camera contraption to cleaning up 🥵 ahaha also I was laying on what felt like a million blankets, in over 100 degree weather 😂🤷🏾♀️, it didn’t come out exactly how I wanted it to but it’s not too bad aha
This was actually one of the easiest shoots I’ve done all year, the hardest part was moving the @lullbed mattress from my room to the infamous guest room 😂 (also it was the most comfortable 😂🙌🏾)#ad #getyourlullon ((also again, if anyone needs a new mattress you can go to lull.com/kihmberlie to get $150 off 🤗))
I changed outfits 4 times for this shoot just to end up back in the first outfit I put on 🤦🏾♀️😂 (so many balloons just randomly popped throughout this entire set up oh and it took me from 6:30 yesterday to 4:00 today to create this entire set ((minus the 7-8 hrs I slept)) this was a process 🥵😂) I’ve also re-edited these photos a million times 🙃 INSPIRED BY: @irenerudnykphoto balloon portrait and @geronimo art installation
I tried this set 3 different ways before finally landing on this, I had to figure out how to try and create different poses because of how small it was and it was hot 🥵. Also I swear I watched the same YouTube video of “How to Make a REAL Kaleidoscope (So Easy!)” by @whatsupmoms at least 7 times 😂 definitely one of the hardest shoots I’ve done 😂 Shoot inspired by: an art installation called Prismverse by artist Chris Cheung and @euphoria Makeup/Outfit inspired by @euphoria
This shoot was...a lot, original idea wasn’t working out (even after I tried editing it), the frame kept falling, I was continually trying to balance on the two desks I had, readjusting the dress (once I changed the concept a tad) over and over again, editing it 4 or 5 times (I lost track) this is what I ended up with.
Took me two whole days to create this doll box (I like to think of myself as a Bratz doll in this 😌🤷🏾♀️😂) but I finally finished it now I have to figure out where to put it 🙃🤔 ((also my mom really liked it so that means it’s good 😂🙌🏾)) Swipe for bts/during shots and my inspo photos Photos from @wmag Inspired by: @desiperkins 🙌🏾
I honestly didn’t think this shoot was going to work out at first, I was going to pin all of the leaves to the wall but I didn’t have enough pins, then I was going to take the photo from above but I didn’t have enough leaves and I wanted to look like I was in a rainforest. Eventually it was like 💡...to hot glue all of my fake leaves to the two art boards I had, then I put on a bikini top, dunked my head in the tub, sprayed my face, neck, and entire upper body with water and started taking photos 😂 (Thanks to God it all came together in the end 😂🙌🏾)((swipe for the bts/during photos)) Inspired by: @uuanjie’s photo of @dmeiyue (((photo is in my story I don’t know why it didn’t post with all the other photos 🤦🏾♀️)))
I made a swing out of a chair, some duct tape and some rope 😂 (this came out nothing like the inspo photo, but as the shoot went on I was aiming for a jungle mood. This set took me two days but it came together also my legs are burning because my butt was barely touching that seat ((not sturdy enough to fully sit)) so I was basically wall sitting in these photos 😂)((swipe for before/during photos))
The power of a Pisces 😏😂 (a few more since I’ve been asked to post more from this shoot which was one of the hardest shoots ever, I had to redo parts of this set multiple times especially since it was windy, improvisation was my best friend during this shoot 😂🙌🏾)
Through the Looking Glass ✨ Sometimes I wish I could travel to an alternate universe (like that episode of Wizards of Waverly Place or Alice in Wonderland) when life gets stressful, I can just hop in chill out and then go back to reality but since I can’t do that in real life I’ll just do it through my shoots aha (swipe for the process and yes my outfit is a curtain safety pinned, tied and finessed together 😂)
Wanted to share some of my favorite shoots I’ve done this year so far. From the first of January up until now. All shot, styled, created, edited and designed by me. Sometimes I feel like people don’t understand everything that goes on before and behind the shoots. From using what I can find around my house, to spending $15 on foil, from shooting all over my house to loading up everything in my car and shooting on location, from taping my iPhone to the ceiling, to laying in grass holding up a 30 lb mirror, all for a few shots, all in hopes of turning this into what I do for a living. Having no job/source of income right now sometimes it’s hard to stay positive. Shooting almost every day, constantly trying to think of new out of the box ideas using little to no money but believing and praying that one day it’s all gonna pay off and I’ll be able to look back at these posts and be like “wow, I was so worried about what my future would look like but look at me now, it really did all pay off.”
I honestly believe flowers are my superpower😂✨🌸🍃🌺🌿🌼🌹 (I did one of these shoots a few years back but the clean up was a freaking HASSLE so I haven’t done another one until today)((UPDATE: clean up was a HASSLE 😂)) @michaelsstores #makeitwithmichaels
Von den @pastagrannies erfährst du, wie dir endlich das perfekte Nudelgericht gelingt
In Italien hat jede Region ihre eigenen Pastatraditionen, viele Familien haben ihre ganz eigenen Rezepte. Die Britin Vicky Bennison besucht und filmt seit 2014 ältere italienische Damen und lässt sich deren individuelle Pastarezepte zeigen. Alle Frauen, die Bennison trifft, sind über 65 Jahre alt. Keine von ihnen arbeitet professionell als Köchin. Das war Bennison wichtig: Mit ihrem Projekt will sie die Frauen feiern, die viel zu oft im Hintergrund bleiben.
Another great photo from @emma27lee, this time of 94 year old Ida with a tray of tajarin in front of her. She has two recipes in the book- tajarin and agnolotti. And the book will be published in the States and Canada tomorrow!! I hope you enjoy it. #pastagrannies #pastagranniesbook #handmadepasta
We have filmed over 250 women, all of whom are wonderful, but we only had book space for 75 recipes and I thought you might be interested in how or why I selected the pasta dishes. So first up (because she hasn’t appeared on IG for a while) is Sara, who made passatelli for us. This pasta is made with parmigiano and old breadcrumbs, and the stout noodles are on their way to being dumplings. They are always served in stock. I have an obsession with them, which was a good enough reason to include them! Also it’s one of those dough variations that works from the flavour perspective. They are Sunday supper fare and have the virtue of using leftover bread. The crumbs should be fine.. #pastagrannies #pastagranniesbook #passatelli
Rosa, making sfoglia lorda for @nytcooking yesterday- and us, of course- but she will feature in an article in a few weeks time talking about the Pasta Grannies cookbook. Only 2 weeks to go until it’s published in the UK. In the USA it’s the 29th October. Woo hoo! #pastagrannies #pastagranniesbook #sfoglia
