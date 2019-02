Die besten Landschaftsfotos 2018: Diese Bilder wirken wie gemalt

View this post on Instagram

Inviting myself along on @ryandyar and @codyscapes scouting trip, we saw this Sierra Wave setting up in the middle of the night while camping in the Alabama Hills. Luckily, RyDy knows this place like the back of his hand so we knew that we had this north facing comp lined up. Except he drove past it twice. We didn't allow Cody anywhere near it, because he would have gotten a much better shot than us and we clearly couldn't have that. So now is when I would usually insert an embarrassing yet hysterical story about RyDy..... However, we have a problem. While out camping in the desert, sometimes one finds oneself in rather, errrr, compromising positions. And sometimes one doesn't realize one's friend is recording embarrassing conversations and activities regarding basic natural body functions on video. So several times when I've recounted a funny story about said friend and announced "that's going on IG!!!!!!", the reply I get is said video. 🤔🤔🤔. So, I'll just say here that Ryan Dyar never does anything embarrassing and is perfect and odor free at all times.