Seit Wochen dominiert das Coronavirus die Titelseiten vieler Publikationen. Dabei entstanden einige geniale Cover in allen Teilen der Welt.
Die besten Magazincover in der Corona-Krise
Keine Lederclutch von Bottega Veneta, keine Gucci-Sonnenbrille von Modedesigner Alessandro Michele, nicht einmal ein Model ist auf dem aktuellen Cover der italienischen Vogue zu sehen. Die Titelseite des Hochglanzmagazins ist stattdessen in Weiß gehalten und abgesehen von Logo und Kleingedrucktem so leer wie ein Blatt Papier.
Zum ersten Mal in der Geschichte des Magazins ziert also ein Hauch von Nichts eine der einflussreichsten Fashion-Lektüren Italiens – und sendet damit eine klare Botschaft. Auf Instagram erklärt Vogue-Italia-Chefredakteur Emanuele Farenti:
„Die Entscheidung, zum ersten Mal in unserer Geschichte ein komplett weißes Cover zu drucken, liegt nicht daran, dass es an Bildern gefehlt hätte – ganz im Gegenteil. Wir haben uns dafür entschieden, weil Weiß für viele Dinge gleichzeitig steht. Weiß ist in erster Linie Respekt. Weiß ist die Wiedergeburt, das Licht nach der Dunkelheit, die Summe aller Farben. Weiß ist die Farbe der Uniformen derer, die ihr eigenes Leben aufs Spiel setzen, um unseres zu retten. Es steht für Raum und Zeit, um nachzudenken, aber auch um zu schweigen. […] Vor allem aber: Weiß ist nicht die Kapitulation, sondern ein leeres Blatt, das darauf wartet, geschrieben zu werden.“
„Wir haben es in der Hand!“
Auch andere Printpublikationen wie Time, The New Yorker oder das Wochenendmagazin des französischen Finanzblatts Les Echos reagierten auf das Coronavirus mit kreativen Titelseiten, um die aktuelle Krisensituation zu visualisieren. Wir haben eine Auswahl der besten Cover in einer Galerie für euch zusammengestellt:
In its long history stretching back over a hundred years, Vogue has come through wars, crises, acts of terrorism. Its noblest tradition is never to look the other way. Just under two weeks ago, we were about to print an issue that we had been planning for some time, and which also involved L’Uomo Vogue in a twin project. But to speak of anything else – while people are dying, doctors and nurses are risking their lives and the world is changing forever – is not the DNA of Vogue Italia. Accordingly, we shelved our project and started from scratch. The decision to print a completely white cover for the first time in our history is not because there was any lack of images – quite the opposite. We chose it because white signifies many things at the same time. White is first of all respect. White is rebirth, the light after darkness, the sum of all colours. White is the colour of the uniforms worn by those who put their own lives on the line to save ours. It represents space and time to think, as well as to stay silent. White is for those who are filling this empty time and space with ideas, thoughts, stories, lines of verse, music and care for others. White recalls when, after the crisis of 1929, this immaculate colour was adopted for clothes as an expression of purity in the present, and of hope in the future. Above all: white is not surrender, but a blank sheet waiting to be written, the title page of a new story that is about to begin. #imagine #FarAwaySoClose #WhiteCanvas --- Full credits: Editor in chief @Efarneti Creative director @ferdinandoverderi
An early look at next week's cover, “Grand Central Terminal," by Eric Drooker. #NewYorkerCovers
É em tempos difíceis que se mede a força de uma comunidade. E este e os vindouros serão daqueles que porão à prova o nosso sentido de Humanidade e de sociedade. Para assinalar um mês - um semestre? Um ano? - que ficará para a História como um dos mais desafiantes desta geração, a GQ celebra a força lutadora do ser humano, bem como o otimismo para um futuro que se quer, que se sabe, será melhor. Um repto à não desistência, à luta, ao sorriso e à entreajuda numa edição que chega às bancas na 5f, 02 de abril, juntamente com o download de pdf gratuito. Até lá, vale a pena assegurar a sua cópia desta edição especial que ficará para a História - das revistas e do Mundo - em gqportugal.pt/assine. #gqportugal Capa 02 de 02 — It’s in the most difficult times that a community’s strength is measured. And these ones and the ones to come will be one of those that will test our sense of humanity and of society. To mark a month - a semester? A year? - that will be seen in History as one of the most challenging for this generation, GQ celebrates the fighting strength of the human being as well as the optimism for a future that needs - that will - be better. A message to not giving up, to fight, to smile and to help each other in an issue that hits stands on Thursday, April 2nd, along with the free download of the pdf. Until then, you should definitely make sure you grab a copy of this special issue that will undoubtedly stay in the pages of History - for both magazines and the world - in gqportugal.pt/assine. #gqportugal Cover 02 of 02 #editorinchief & #coverartdesign @jsantanagq #everythingsgonnabealright #aprilissue #April #coronavirus #covid19 #fight #smile #optimism @lighthouse.publishing
EN KIOSQUE VENDREDI 20 MARS AVEC @lesechos⠀ ⠀ Notre couverture de la semaine : À LA RECHERCHE DE L’ARME ULTIME Sur toute la planète, des laboratoires sont engagés dans la course au vaccin contre le coronavirus. Quels sont les acteurs clés ? Avec quelle chance d’y parvenir ? Et dans combien de temps ? ⠀⠀ Au sommaire : ⠀ 👉 BORIS JOHNSON. La fin de l’état de grâce. 👉 PLACEMENTS. Faire face au krach. 👉 CINÉMA. L’évidence Virginie Efira. #lesechosweekend #lesechos #Cover #MagazineCover #Coronavirus #StayHome #Pandemie #Vaccins
‘The new isolation’ — this week’s Guardian Weekly cover. • #covid_19 #guardianweekly #magazinecover
For all the people eager to go further than their own doorstep, Esquire’s perfectly timed Travel and adventure issue is for you. (can be delivered to your doorstep). Perfect time to subscribe. On sale April 9. Empty Plane by Peter Marlow#esquire #travel #adventure #pandemic
Die Welt scheint stillzustehen, liebe Leserinnen und Leser. Eigentlich hatten wir für diese Woche ein anderes Cover geplant – eins, das sehr viel poppiger daherkommt, sie sehen es in der morgigen Ausgabe neben dem Editorial unseres Chefredaktors Finn Canonica: «Wie die meisten Menschen, die nicht Handwerker sind oder beispielsweise Musikerinnen, habe ich nie gross über meine Hände nachgedacht. Ich hatte zu diesen Organen eine eher distanzierte Beziehung. Bis zu dem Tag, von dem an klar war, wie enorm wichtig es ist, sie nun häufig zu waschen. Das Wasser rinnt über meine Hände, und ich staune, was ich mit ihnen alles machen kann, auch wenn wir längst in einer Welt leben, in der die meisten Dinge, die uns umgeben, nicht mehr von Hand gemacht sind. Das Bild neben diesem Text hätte diese Woche unser Titelbild sein sollen. Wir haben es ersetzt durch das Bild eingeseifter Hände unter einem Wasserstrahl. Es ist ein für diese Tage ikonisches Motiv. Sie haben es inzwischen schon tausendmal gehört und gelesen. Dennoch noch einmal: Waschen Sie sich die Hände. Und bleiben Sie zu Hause! Wenn wir diese Krise überstanden haben, und das werden wir, können wir die Welt wieder neu entdecken – auch mithilfe unserer Hände. Bleiben Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, gesund und guten Mutes.» Cover: Douglas Mandry @douglasmandry #tagimagi #dasmagazin #händewaschen #corona #covid19 #virus #douglasmandry #infektion #hygieneregeln
This week’s magazine about the #coronavirus pandemic features six covers, showing images ranging from the tragically hard-hit Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to the balconies of Tehran and the streets of China. Seen together, they are meant to show how truly banded together we all are in this fight, writes Edward Felsenthal, TIME's Editor-in-Chief and CEO. It is a new reality we are all adjusting to that will continue to create challenges and require collaboration, courage and empathy. Read the full report, When the World Stops, at the link in bio. Photographs by @davidmryder for TIME; Angela Strassheim (@angelstrass) for TIME; @wangwei_instagram for TIME; @anastasiatl for TIME; @foroughalaei—@viiphoto Mentor Program/@reduxpictures for TIME; and @lucalocatelliphoto for TIME
Merci aux infirmières, aides-soignantes, médecins... Magazine Elle du 27 mars 2020 @ellefr
Uma imagem não vale só mais que mil palavras. Vale também enquanto documento histórico. E a liberdade de 2020 vai ser reconhecível assim: confinada. Seja por quatro paredes, seja por uma máscara, sempre com uma luz que espreita pela janela de um futuro que virá melhor, e mais livre. E vai ser reconhecível hoje ou daqui a dez anos. A Vogue Portugal “Freedom on Hold” chega às bancas a 02 de abril, juntamente com o download gratuito do pdf - porque estamos juntos nisto. Mas para não perder uma edição tão especial e que ficará para a história, pode assegurar a sua cópia já em Vogue.pt/shop. #freedomonhold Capa 01 de 02. — An image isn’t just worth more than a thousand words. It’s worth as a historical document as well. And 2020’s freedom will be recognizable like this: in confinement. Be it within four walls, be it separated by a mask, always with a ray of light peeking from the window of a brighter and better future - with more freedom. And it’ll be recognizable today and in ten years time. Vogue Portugal is out on stands on April 2nd, along with the free download of our pdf - we’re still in this together. But to make sure you don’t lose such a special issue, one that will be forever part of History, make sure you grab your copy now at Vogue.pt/shop [link in bio]. #freedomonhold Cover 01 of 02. #vogueportugal #editorinchief @Sofia.slucas #coverartdirection @jsantanagq #photography @branislavsimoncik #models @bibibaltovic @adambardy #mask @lukaskimlicka #freedom #liberdade #april #freedomissue @lighthouse.publishing
Since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic on March 11, many companies have attempted to rapidly move their operations, culture, management style and communications fully online. The first few days were great. No need to put together an outfit, no reason to comb your hair or even look in the mirror. No commute! But unlike many things in life, working from home does not always get better with experience. The coronavirus pandemic has utterly disrupted the way millions of us work, and while the public health emergency will someday dissipate, some aspects of the 'Work From Home Revolution' are likely here to stay. Hit the link in our bio to read how the coronavirus will change how we work forever. | Illustration: Alex Fine for Newsweek
This week's cover, “Bedtime,” by Chris Ware. #NewYorkerCovers
Cover for today’s Economist about our world on lockdown #theeconomist #illustration #stephaniefscholz
New Work: Sports Illustrated cover illo (dropping in mailboxes and book stores/stands soon). Concept and design leadership 👉 @skalocky (SI creative director) . Photo illustration 👉 @the_sporting_press . . So very proud of this cover. Not least because it’s the legendary SI but because watching their editorial team pivot and react quickly and smartly as the news cycle evolved around them the last couple of weeks with an editorial team (including designers, editors, photo directors, copy desk and more!) working remotely was an incredible thing to be a tiny part of. An extraordinary team making smart confident decisions quickly in extraordinary times. Hats off to newspaper, magazine folks and content creators all over the world making shit happen and keeping us informed during unprecedented times. . . #sportsillustrated #si #corona #coronavirus #sport #sports #covid_19 #magazine #editorial #magazinecover #print #illustration #design #graphicdesign #designer #art #conceptart #conceptualillustration #news #media #sportsmedia #cover #print #publishing #printisnotdead #editorialillustration #iconic
This week we launch our We are One cover, designed by Anthony Burrill. Follow the hashtag #londontogether and head to standard.co.uk/esmagazine and our social feeds for new and positive ways to engage with us and one another. Starting with the Big ES Friday Night In, the best Friday night in you can possibly imagine having from the comfort of your own home. More details coming to our Instagram page today... #TheBigESFridayNightIn @anthonyburrill Art director: @ben_turner_design
