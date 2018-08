Die French Open verbietet Serena Williams, dieses Outfit zu tragen

Let's call this French Open restriction on Serena Williams for what it is- racist and sexist. Arbitrary dress code policies have been disproportionately used to target Black women in schools, at work and now on the tennis court. This is the unfair policing of Black women's bodies https://t.co/kbMbLSHF2a

— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) August 25, 2018