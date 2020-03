Die wichtigsten Infos zum Coronavirus auf Arabisch – أهم المعلومات بخصوص فيروس كورونا باللغة العربية.

Ahmad Al Tayep

“I don‘t cover the news – I cover the truth!” My name is Ahmad Al Tayep, for almost one decade I have been busy with journalism, doing what I believed journalists are supposed to do-seek the truth. I work in cooperation with activists, senior media experts, and young journalists, who have decades of experience. You are strongly encouraged to join me in. If there is a topic of interest regarding the Middle East.

Erreichbar bei Instagram unter ahmad.altayep.

