Diese 5 Instagram-Accounts feiern die Vagina

By @vajayjoy … From the artist: I started doing my artwork when realizing how difficult it is for women and girls to think in a positive way about their vulvas. The flower is such a gorgeous symbol for genitals and is visually so closely connected to the female body shape (hola G.O'Keeffe!). In Chinese poetry lotus flower is used as a metaphor for vulva. So simple, right?! Hence I decided to help to spread this lovely context to the world! … #vulva #vulvas #vulvaart #vagina #vaginas #vaginaart #feminist #feministart #feminism #flower #lotus #art #watercolour #floral #flora #artist #joy #beauty #beautiful

