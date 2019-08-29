Morris und Champy sind ein ungleiches Duo. Doch das steht ihrer Freundschaft nicht im Weg.
Diese Bilder zeigen die Freundschaft von einem Pferd und einem Kater
Freundschaft hat viele Formen. Sie verbindet, selbst wenn man noch so verschieden ist. So wie die Freundschaft von Champy und Morris: Das Pferd und der Kater sind seit sechs Jahren unzertrennlich.
Besitzerin Jennifer Boyle erzählt in dem Onlinemagazin Bored Panda von der Zuneigung, die Champy seit dem ersten Tag für den schwarzen Kater hege: „Champy verliebte sich augenblicklich in Morris.“ Der Kater hingegen habe etwas Zeit gebraucht, bis ihm das große Tier ganz geheuer gewesen sei. Nach einigen Tagen sei er auf den Rücken des Pferdes gesprungen und nicht mehr von seiner Seite gewichen.
Seitdem hält Boyle die Beziehung zwischen den Tieren auf einem eigenen Instagram-Account fest. Täglich verbringen Morris und Champy Zeit miteinander. Meistens thront der Kater auf dem Rücken des Pferdes und genießt die Aussicht. Außerdem kuscheln die beiden viel und reiben ihre Köpfe aneinander. Oder der Kater putzt das Fell des Pferdes.
Auf dem Hof von Jennifer Boyle leben außer Morris und Champy noch weitere Pferde und Katzen, die Boyle – genau wie Morris und Champy – aus dem Tierheim geholt hat. Doch zwischen niemandem auf dem Hof ist die freundschaftliche Bindung so eng wie zwischen dem Pferd und der Katze.