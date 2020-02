Diese Bilder zeigen Katzen bei ihrer Lieblingsbeschäftigung – in Kisten sitzen

View this post on Instagram

Don't worry! I'm not in Time Out, nor am I trapped in a well! Our mom has been doing some redecorating in the living room and it's benefitting us greatly! 😺 We got an extra narrow box with this big round wall hanging thingie, and a huuuuuge box with the big tall lamp! Keep decorating, mom! 😸 Love, Satine 💖🐾 . . . #catsloveboxes #redecorating #homedecor #targetfinds #worldmarket #worldmarketfinds #catsinboxes #partybox #boxpawty #blackcat #blackcats #blackcatsofinstagram #blackcatsareawesome #blackcatsarentbadluck #blackcatlove #blackcatsrule #blackcatsclub #blackcatsig #littleblackcat #catlove #housecat #catlovers #minipanther #housepanther #catsofinstagram #meowdel #catinfluencer