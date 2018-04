Diese Bloggerin zeigt die unschönen Seiten von vermeintlichen Traumstränden

We pull over When red car doors cannot keep us from illuminated horizons We need space When you rise bellowing morning sails and I tip over sea cliff edges We use time while wild orchids latch to our hammock like intertwined fingers We loose nothing because everything can be found in the sand beneath our new moon light ☽

A post shared by Amelia Whelan (@saltsandandsmoothies) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT