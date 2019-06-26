Diese Comics zeigen, was wahre Liebe ausmacht

Liebe bedarf nicht unbedingt großer Gefühlsduselei. Oft sind es die kleinen Gesten der Zuneigung, die Liebe zu etwas Besonderem machen – wie diese Illustrationen zeigen.

View this post on Instagram

Love is love. ❤️ This is our post for the 10 year challenge. There's so much that has changed in how we think over the last 10 years. Personally, i have become more accepting towards my emotions. As society, we have begun to challenge the traditional views about love. And i hope 2019 is an year, where people are free to love who they want. 😍 . . . . . . . . #lovehandlecomics #girlfriend #boyfriend #relationshipgoals #illustration #lovemyman #longdistancecouple #ldrcouples #longdistancerelationship #ilovemywife #hubbynwifey #feelingloved #lovemyhubby #ldrlove #bestwife #soulmates #couplepics #couplegoals #truelove #mywifey #couplegift #couplegifts #10yearchallenge #10yearschallenge #2009vs2019 #2009vs2019challenge #loveislove #loveislove🌈 #seemedoodle #bfcomicsspotlight

A post shared by Love Handle Comics (@lovehandlecomics) on

View this post on Instagram

Even the best of us can need validation from time to time. And even for seemingly silly things. I think it's healthy in the right doses. . This comic is inspired by a comic by @the__reddot ,one of the coolest comic artists on ig, do check out if you haven't already. . Also, just wanted to experiment a bit with the layout and lettering. If you find it excruciatingly painful to read, you have my sympathies. 🤗 I shall try my best not to subject you to it in the future. 😉 . . . . . . . #lovehandlecomics #mentalhealth #girlfriendsbelike #anxiety #validation #feelingloved #mybetterhalf #boyfriends #lovemybae #wholesome #artoftheday #webcomic #webcomics #relatable #couplegoals #cutecouple #bfcomicsspotlight #sorelatable #comicartist #igcomics #lovemywife #togetherforever #impractical_1 #alltehcomics #doodloholics #ieatcomics #wholesomememes #comics

A post shared by Love Handle Comics (@lovehandlecomics) on

Verliebt zu sein ist ja bekanntlich das schönste Gefühl der Welt. Wenn jeder Blick, jede Bewegung, jeder Satz aufregend ist und ein leichtes Lächeln nicht mehr aus dem Gesicht verschwindet. Liebe ist ein Gefühl, das abhängig macht. Wir sehnen uns nach ihr, wir leiden wegen ihr.

Wer erst mal eine*n Partner*in gefunden hat, wird nach einiger Zeit das erste Verliebtsein und den Dauerglückszustand ablegen. Im Idealfall weichen sie Gefühlen von Nähe und Zusammengehörigkeit. Das überdimensionale Gefühl des Verliebtseins hat sich zu Vertrauen, Respekt, Verständnis und vielem mehr gewandelt – und spätestens dann ist es nicht mehr notwendig, jemandem die Sterne vom Himmel zu versprechen. Dann reichen die kleinen Gesten der Zuneigung im Alltag aus, um jemandem die Liebe zu bekunden.

So simpel, so ehrlich

Ein Künstler aus der indischen Stadt Bangalore stellt dieses Gefühl dar, indem er wahre Situationen aus dem Leben von sich und seiner Frau aufzeichnet. Diese sind so klein, dass sie kaum erwähnenswert sind. Zum Beispiel wenn er seine Frau mit einer Decke zudeckt, wenn sie niest. Oder  sie ihm ein Bussi während des Zähneputzens auf die Wange drückt und einen Zahnpastaabdruck hinterlässt. Die Comics veröffentlicht er auf seinem Instagram-Account lovehandlecomics.

So simpel die gezeichneten Situationen sind, so herzerwärmend sind sie auch. Wohl genau deshalb, weil sie so unspektakulär, so undramatisch sind, dass wir nicht von ihnen erzählen, wenn wir sie selbst erleben. Und trotzdem sind sie vielleicht das Wichtigste in einer Beziehung.

Außerdem auf ze.tt: So sieht Liebe aus, wenn niemand hinschaut

View this post on Instagram

Drawing 23/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. When he surprises you with your favorite chocolate. 😍😩💕 ——————————————————— Cuando te sorprende con tu chocolate favorito. ——————————————————— Quando ele te surpreende com o seu chocolate favorito. ——————————————————— Quando ti sorprende con il tuo cioccolato preferito. ——————————————————— Translation thanks to @_sturmanee_ : Когда он удивляет тебя твоим любимым шоколадом ———————————————————

A post shared by A m a n d a👩🏻‍🎨O l e a n d e r (@amandaoleander) on

View this post on Instagram

Swipe left to see the rest. 🎉24 Hour Print Release!!🎉 . 5 never before released prints are now available on the site along with two favorites from 2017. 🎈 —————————————————————————— Nuevo arte ahora disponible en el sitio durante 24 horas. Enlace en bio. —————————————————————————— Nova arte agora disponível no site por 24 horas. Link em bio. —————————————————————————— Nuova arte ora disponibile sul sito per 24 ore. Link in bio. —————————————————————————— New art now available on the site for 24 hours. Link in bio.

A post shared by A m a n d a👩🏻‍🎨O l e a n d e r (@amandaoleander) on

View this post on Instagram

Drawing 7/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. Title: I love watching you enjoy food that I made. ———————————————— Me encanta verte disfrutar de la comida que hice. ———————————————— Adoro ver você desfrutar de comida que eu fiz. ———————————————— Adoro guardarti mentre ti godi del cibo che ho fatto. ———————————————— Мне нравится смотреть, как вы наслаждаетесь едой, которую я приготовил. ———————————————— P.S Releasing new prints and two older highly requested prints tomorrow! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by A m a n d a👩🏻‍🎨O l e a n d e r (@amandaoleander) on

View this post on Instagram

Drawing 2/100 for the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. Title: I Forgot A Towel! ——————————————————————————— Título: ¡Olvidé una toalla! ——————————————————————————— Título: Esqueci uma toalha! ——————————————————————————— Название: Я забыл полотенце! ——————————————————————————— Translation thanks to @zzmayhem Titolo: Ho dimenticato l'asciugamano! ——————————————————————————— Art prints and original paintings on the site link in bio🌼

A post shared by A m a n d a👩🏻‍🎨O l e a n d e r (@amandaoleander) on

View this post on Instagram

Drawing 98/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. I love enjoying our favorite foods together. Sometimes on Sunday’s @joeyrudman and I walk over to Larchmont and get our favorite, Sams Bagels! ———————————————— Title: Let’s get bagels ——————————————————————————— Translation thanks to @ememels : Andiamo a prendere un panino ——————————————————————————— Translation thanks to @siboaventura : Vamos comer rosquinhas! 🇧🇷 ——————————————————————————— Translation thanks to @scaarltc: ¡Vamos a comer bagels! ——————————————————————————— I don’t know how to translate that title if you would like to submit a translation in your language please direct message me so I can copy paste. I can’t do that if you comment it. Thank you 🙏🏼💕🎨

A post shared by A m a n d a👩🏻‍🎨O l e a n d e r (@amandaoleander) on

View this post on Instagram

Drawing 95/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge: Title: Make a Wish! /This is inspired by a moment that happened yesterday. Is making a wish on an eyelash that has fallen off a common tradition around the world? ——————————————————————————— Título: ¡Haz un deseo! / Esto está inspirado en un momento que ocurrió ayer. ¿Hacer un deseo en una pestaña que ha caído es una tradición común en todo el mundo? ——————————————————————————— Translation thanks to @zzmayhem: Titolo: esprimi un desiderio! / Ispirato da un momento avvenuto ieri. Esprimere un desiderio per un ciglio caduto è una tradizione comune anche nel resto del mondo? ———————————————————— Translation thanks to @maggieper : Título: Pede um desejo! / Isto é inspirado num momento que ocorreu ontem. Pedir um desejo quando uma Pestana cai é uma tradição comum em todo o mundo? ——————————————————————————— Art prints and original paintings on the site link in bio🌼

A post shared by A m a n d a👩🏻‍🎨O l e a n d e r (@amandaoleander) on

View this post on Instagram

Drawing 94/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. Title: I’ll read you my diary. ———————————————— Título: Te leeré mi diario. ———————————————— Título: Eu vou ler meu diário. ———————————————— Titolo: Ti leggerò il mio diario. ———————————————— Название: Я прочту тебе свой дневник. ———————————————— Translation thanks to @hodarizk19 : Titre: Je te lirai mon journal intime ———————————————— Translation thanks to @hodarizk19 : العنوان: سأقرأ لك مذكراتي ———————————————— Translation thanks to @trufflemami: אני אקרא לך את היומן שלי ———————————————— I’ve been getting requests to release a bathroom collection of prints for those collecting the bathroom illustrations for your bathrooms at home. I will be releasing them all at once sometime this month❤️🎨 ———————————————— If you would like to submit a translation in your language please message me so I can copy paste it. 💕 Thank you✨ ———————————————————— Art prints and original paintings on the site link in bio🌼

A post shared by A m a n d a👩🏻‍🎨O l e a n d e r (@amandaoleander) on

View this post on Instagram

Drawing 72/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. The title of this one is Phone Sex. What’s your interpretation? . . . . This is actually a remake of a drawing I did in 2013. If you have been following me for years now you’ll remember it, some of you might even have the earlier version. I illustrated it in my sketchbook with colored pencils first and then I illustrated it digitally and had the prints available on my site for a bit and now this is the 2018 version with markers and other details added. I will upload the earlier versions on my Instagram story if you’d like to see the differences. Also check the IG for the time lapse of this one with the perfect song to go with it. ———————————————————— Art prints and original paintings on the site link in bio🌼

A post shared by A m a n d a👩🏻‍🎨O l e a n d e r (@amandaoleander) on

View this post on Instagram

Drawing 34/100 of the drawing a day for 100 days challenge. This is when you’re cooking for your love and a hair ends up in the food. . . This is inspired by my mom and dad. My mom’s hair ends up in the food sometimes and my dad always says “yum! More flavor” or “your mom’s specialty!” As he pulls it out. —————————————————— Esto es cuando estás cocinando para tu amor y un pelo termina en la comida. . . Esto está inspirado por mi mamá y mi papá. El cabello de mi madre termina en la comida a veces y mi padre siempre dice "¡mmm! ¡Más sabor "o" la especialidad de tu madre "mientras lo saca! ————————————— Link in bio for art prints and originals. 🎨📬

A post shared by A m a n d a👩🏻‍🎨O l e a n d e r (@amandaoleander) on

Schick diesen Artikel deinen Freund*innen!
Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard, Pocket icon Pocket oder per E-Mail.