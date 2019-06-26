Liebe bedarf nicht unbedingt großer Gefühlsduselei. Oft sind es die kleinen Gesten der Zuneigung, die Liebe zu etwas Besonderem machen – wie diese Illustrationen zeigen.
Diese Comics zeigen, was wahre Liebe ausmacht
Verliebt zu sein ist ja bekanntlich das schönste Gefühl der Welt. Wenn jeder Blick, jede Bewegung, jeder Satz aufregend ist und ein leichtes Lächeln nicht mehr aus dem Gesicht verschwindet. Liebe ist ein Gefühl, das abhängig macht. Wir sehnen uns nach ihr, wir leiden wegen ihr.
Wer erst mal eine*n Partner*in gefunden hat, wird nach einiger Zeit das erste Verliebtsein und den Dauerglückszustand ablegen. Im Idealfall weichen sie Gefühlen von Nähe und Zusammengehörigkeit. Das überdimensionale Gefühl des Verliebtseins hat sich zu Vertrauen, Respekt, Verständnis und vielem mehr gewandelt – und spätestens dann ist es nicht mehr notwendig, jemandem die Sterne vom Himmel zu versprechen. Dann reichen die kleinen Gesten der Zuneigung im Alltag aus, um jemandem die Liebe zu bekunden.
So simpel, so ehrlich
Ein Künstler aus der indischen Stadt Bangalore stellt dieses Gefühl dar, indem er wahre Situationen aus dem Leben von sich und seiner Frau aufzeichnet. Diese sind so klein, dass sie kaum erwähnenswert sind. Zum Beispiel wenn er seine Frau mit einer Decke zudeckt, wenn sie niest. Oder sie ihm ein Bussi während des Zähneputzens auf die Wange drückt und einen Zahnpastaabdruck hinterlässt. Die Comics veröffentlicht er auf seinem Instagram-Account lovehandlecomics.
So simpel die gezeichneten Situationen sind, so herzerwärmend sind sie auch. Wohl genau deshalb, weil sie so unspektakulär, so undramatisch sind, dass wir nicht von ihnen erzählen, wenn wir sie selbst erleben. Und trotzdem sind sie vielleicht das Wichtigste in einer Beziehung.
Außerdem auf ze.tt: So sieht Liebe aus, wenn niemand hinschaut
