Diese Comics zeigen, wie gut es tut, einfach mal freundlich zu sein

“I am listening.” Much harder than it’s said. While we often practise speaking, do we do the same to practise listening? Active listening actually means using all our senses to concentrate, understand and acknowledge what someone is saying. It’s more than just hearing the words through the ears. So when @afspnational first spoke to me about the Mental Health Awareness month and encouraging #realconvo , the first thing that came to my mind was not just how to start a convo, but also how can we use less “Sorry, I wasn’t listening.”