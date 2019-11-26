Diese Fotografin macht Kinder mit Downsyndrom sichtbarer

View this post on Instagram

"Our fate lies within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it." 🐻🐻🐻 • Down With Disney - Brave - Chloe Lennon - Aged 6 💙💛 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #brave #princessmerida #merida #orangehair #bear #bowandarrow