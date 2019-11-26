Die Fotografin Nicole Louise Perkins möchte Kinder mit Downsyndrom durch ihre Fotos feiern und damit helfen, das gesellschaftliche Bewusstsein für Inklusion zu schärfen.
Diese Fotografin macht Kinder mit Downsyndrom sichtbarer
"Our fate lies within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it." 🐻🐻🐻 • Down With Disney - Brave - Chloe Lennon - Aged 6 💙💛 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #brave #princessmerida #merida #orangehair #bear #bowandarrow
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
"All you need is faith, trust and a little bit of pixie dust." 🧚♀️✨ • Down With Disney - Peter Pan - Jaxon Jones - Aged 1 💛💙 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #peterpan #tinkerbell #neverland #captinhook
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
“To Infinity and beyond” 👨🚀 • Down With Disney- Toy Story - Rory Haywood - Aged 1 💛💙 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #toystory #buzz #woody #rex #mrpotatohead #hamm #slinky #slinkydog
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
"You've got a friend in me You've got a friend in me If you've got troubles, I've got 'em too There isn't anything I wouldn't do for you We stick together and can see it through 'Cause you've got a friend in me" ☁️👨🚀🌟 • Down With Disney - Toy Story - Jackson Vaughan - Aged 2 & Rory Haywood - Aged 1 💙💛 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #toystory #buzz #woody #rex #mrpotatohead #hamm #slinky #slinkydog
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
"It's time to see what I can do To test the limits and break through No right, no wrong, no rules for me I'm free" ❄️ • Down With Disney - Frozen - Lauren Rusler - Aged 6 💛💙 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #frozen #elsa #anna #kristoff #sven #olaf #snow
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
"Only the act of true love will thaw a frozen heart." ❄️ • Down With Disney - Frozen - Lauren Rusler, Aged 6 - Poppie Underwood, Aged 6 & Evan Williams, Aged 5 💛💙 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #frozen #elsa #anna #kristoff #sven #olaf #snow
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
"Reindeers are better than people Sven, don't you think that's true?"🥕❄️⛄️ • Down With Disney - Frozen - Poppie Underwood - Aged 6 & Evan Williams - Aged 5 💛💙 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #frozen #elsa #anna #kristoff #sven #olaf #snow
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
“She warned him not to be deceived by appearances for beauty is found within" 🕯🕰 • Down With Disney - Beauty And The Beast - Jensen Pointon - Aged 6 💛💙 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #beautyandthebeast #beauty #belle #beast #prince #princess #rose #mrspotts #chip #mrspottsandchip
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
"The rose she had been offered was truly an enchanted rose..." 🌹 • Down With Disney - Beauty And The Beast - Holly Allan - Aged 10 💙💛 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #beautyandthebeast #beauty #belle #beast #prince #princess #rose #mrspotts #chip #mrspottsandchip
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
"There's something sweet And almost kind But he was mean and he was coarse and unrefined And now he's dear, and so unsure I wonder why I didn't see it there before" 🌹 • Down With Disney - Beauty And The Beast - Holly Allan - Aged 10 & Jensen Pointon - Aged 6 💛💙 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #beautyandthebeast #beauty #belle #beast #prince #princess #rose #mrspotts #chip #mrspottsandchip
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
“The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.” • Down With Disney - The Lion King - Angelo S - Aged 2 💛💙 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #thelionking #simba #narla #hakunamatata
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
"A whole new world A hundred thousand things to see I'm like a shooting star I've come so far I can't go back to where I used to be.." ✨🐵 • Down With Disney - Aladdin - Abdullah Adnan - Aged 2 & Maryam El-Khamisi - Aged 7 💙💛 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #aladdin #princessjasmin #abu #magiccarpet #raja #lamp #aladdingenie
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
"One bite and all of your dreams will come true..." 🍎☠️ • Down With Disney - Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs - Dorothy Mason - Aged 2 💙💛 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #snowwhite #snowwhiteandthesevendwarfs #sleepy #sneezy #doc #bashful #happy #dopey #grumpy
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
"Look for the bare necessities The simple bare necessities Forget about your worries and your strife I mean the bare necessities Old Mother Nature's recipes That bring the bare necessities of life" 🐻 • Down With Disney - The Jungle Book - Zephaniah Ojar - Age 2 💛💙 • #downwithdisney #downsyndromeawarenessmonth #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #thejunglebook #baloo #bagheera #kinglouie #jungle #mowgli #bearnessesities
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
"I don't know when I don't know how But I know something's starting right now Watch and you'll see Someday I'll be Part of your world!" 🧜♀️🦀🐠 • -Down With Disney - The Little Mermaid - Aurora Marney, Aged 4 Months 💙💛 • #downwithdisney #downsyndromeawarenessmonth #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #thelittlemermaid #sebastianstan #flounder #flounderandsebastian #flounderandariel #ariel #mermaid #sea #underthesea
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
Disney gehört zum Kindsein wie der Käse zur Lasagne. Es geht zwar auch ohne, aber so ganz richtig ist es dennoch nicht. Wenn sich Bär Balu den Rücken an einer Palme kratzt, Arielle, die kleine Meerjungfrau, sich mit einer Gabel ihre roten Haare kämmt oder Simba Hakuna Matata-singend durch den Dschungel tanzt und dabei erwachsen wird, sind das für Kinder Erlebnisse, an die sie sich lange erinnern werden. Für viele ist Disney ein Teil ihrer Kindheit. Nicht nur in Form von Filmen, sondern ebenso von Stofftieren, Spielzeug oder Klamotten.
Nicole Louise Perkins aus Großbritannien unterrichtet an einer Schule für behinderte Kinder und weiß aus erster Hand, dass viele ihrer Schüler*innen große Disneyfans sind. Da Perkins gerne in ihrer Freizeit fotografiert, beschloss sie, Hobby und Beruf zu verbinden. Für ihre Fotoprojekt Down With Disney lichtet sie Kinder mit Downsyndrom verschiedenen Alters ab, die als ihr liebster Charakter aus einem Disneyfilm verkleidet sind. Von Cinderella, über Aladdin und Prinzessin Jasmin, bis zu Eiskönigin Elsa – Perkins hat Kostüme für alle. Auch ist hilfreich, dass sie selbst großer Disneyfan ist.
"Only the act of true love will thaw a frozen heart." ❄️ • Down With Disney – Frozen – Lauren Rusler, Aged 6 – Poppie Underwood, Aged 6 & Evan Williams, Aged 5 💛💙 • #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromelife #downsyndromelove #downsyndromebaby #downsyndromekids #t21 #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #theluckyfew #luckyfew #disney #disneyphotography #disneyworld #disneyprincesses #disneypixar #frozen #elsa #anna #kristoff #sven #olaf #snow
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nicolelouisephotography_) on
Mit ihrem Projekt möchte Perkins Kinder mit Downsnydrom in der Gesellschaft sichtbarer machen. „Die Abtreibungsrate in Großbritannien von Familien, die herausfinden, dass ihr Kind Downsyndrom haben würde, liegt bei 90 Prozent“, sagt die Lehrerin. „Ich finde diese Statistik herzzerreißend“. Dagegen wollte sie etwas unternehmen, denn „die Down-Syndrom-Community ist eine der freundlichsten und einladendsten Communitys, die ich je erlebt habe“, sagt sie zu Good Morning America.
Ursprünglich erstellte sie die Fotoserie für Oktober, der als internationaler Down Syndrome Awareness-Monat gefeiert wird. Bereits im Jahr zuvor realisierte sie ein Projekt zum Thema – damals noch ohne Disneykostüme – und nannte es Down Right Beautiful. Auch zum internationalen Black History Month im Februar hatte sie ihr Zeichen zur Gleichberechtigung mit einer Fotoserie namens Shades of Perfection gesetzt.
💙💛 Meet Aidan... “Aidan absolutely loves Superheros, Wrestling and is nuts about Bruno Mars! He is a happy, loving and very funny little boy. He is so polite and friendly he lights everyone's day up even strangers who don't know him. He has an amazing smile and just loves life ! Our journey started when Aidan was born at 29 weeks, we didn't have a diagnosis until he was about 4 weeks old so it was a total shock but in reality a nice shock there was a long list of complex medical needs that he could have and could have caused him to be born so early ! His name means fiery little one and he certainly is ! He came home when he was just over 2 month's old and weighed just over 4 pound a huge difference to his birth weight of 2 lb 4oz. His journey has been a difficult one because when he was 1 his lungs collapsed after a viral infection and he had to have life saving treatment called ECMO although to see him now you would never think this little guy had experienced any problems, he loves his life, he goes to mainstream school and his older brother is in the year above him. My advice would be don't be scared , don't blame yourself. Embrace each and every day. Aidan and I have experienced some major triumph's and he continues to grow and make me proud. There is so much you read up on but with me I treat Aidan like his older brother, each child reaches milestone's differently I have never set the goal posts high but Aidan continues to make good progress and always with a smile”~Mum Tracy ✨ #downrightbeautiful #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #ds #dontscreenusout #wcat #wouldntchangeathing #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #downstndromemodel #livinglifetothefullest #nothingdownaboutit #changingperceptions #positiveaboutdownsyndrome
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nlphotography_campaigns) on
💙💛 Meet Estelle... “I had Estelle in 2007 after trying for a baby for 4 years, my other daughters were 14 and 12 at the time, I had no idea that Estelle had Down’s syndrome as I had refused all tests during pregnancy. Upon her arrival 3 weeks early, as you can imagine it was a complete shock, I was the first to mention it in the delivery room that I thought she had DS, the relevant tests were done and I found out 3 days later that the results were positive. I quickly came to terms with her diagnosis being a Christan helped as I knew that after so long trying to convince that God had blessed me with a very special baby. Any baby is a blessing but I feel doubly blessed to have her as my child. She is such a character and has always had a very mischievous streak, she’s quite bossy and likes to be in charge, she’s a bit of a tom boy loves marvel and fighting, she’s just got her yellow belt in kick boxing. But also loves dancing and every boy is her boyfriend lol. Any advise I would give to new parents is to just love your baby, all of the initial fears and concerns fade away as every milestone reached is filled with such joy, I would never in a million years change who Estelle is and she is who she is because of this beautiful extra chromosome. I’m very blessed!” ~Mum Kelly ✨ #downrightbeautiful #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #ds #dontscreenusout #wcat #wouldntchangeathing #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #downstndromemodel #livinglifetothefullest #nothingdownaboutit #changingperceptions #positiveaboutdownsyndrome
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nlphotography_campaigns) on
💙💛Meet Francesca... “Francesca was born in 2002 and arrived 3 weeks early! It wasn't until the day after she was born we were told she had Down Syndrome. It was quite a shock to us at first. We were told she 'might' talk (she doesn't stop), she 'might' walk ( 'walk! she doesn't stop dancing), she 'might' lead a normal life (she's doing pretty amazing so far). The first few days in hospital I was overwhelmed, being bombarded with leaflets, groups to get in contact with, various phone numbers, what to expect, do this, do that, I felt like saying 'just shut up and let me enjoy my baby'. There is plenty of time for that later as and when you feel you need help and support. Francesca has progressed really well, she attended a mainstream primary school, learnt to read and write (but reluctant to do either when required)! Francesca now attends a brilliant secondary school with fantastic staff (although I think Francesca sees herself as a member of staff rather than a student). It has been difficult and challenging at times due to Francesca also being diagnosed with Autism and various health issues but she is enjoying life as best as she can. Francesca is now 16 years old, a typical teenager: moody, stroppy, lazy! She loves singing and dancing to her favourite group 'Little Mix'. She has a great sense of humour and makes everyone laugh, she is clever and a joy to be with, she is the funniest most beautiful person I know! My advice to anyone expecting a baby with Down Syndrome is to take one day at a time and enjoy!” ~Mum Michelle ✨ #downrightbeautiful #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #ds #dontscreenusout #wcat #wouldntchangeathing #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #downstndromemodel #livinglifetothefullest #nothingdownaboutit #changingperceptions #positiveaboutdownsyndrome
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nlphotography_campaigns) on
💛💙Meet Nino... “The journey has been a difficult one at times, with social issues, medical issues, inclusion and acceptance issues... But I have never given up in supporting Nino in whatever he wanted to do. I've always encouraged him to give things a try, see if you like it then decide if you want to do it or not. Nino has been my teacher throughout the years, he has taught me tolerance, unconditional love, acceptance, faith, hope, endurance, forgiveness, kindness, generosity gentleness, hugs cure everything, laughter, always dance like no-ones watching and always sing at the top of your lungs like no-one is listening. In his own words "Me love my Life" Down Syndrome is just a tiny part of Nino, its like the glitter on top of his personality, it highlights & accentuates his qualities whether tricky or amazing. I feel privileged to experience my life as a support role to my sons leading role and would not change a thing...ok maybe just 1, stop him "tidying" my things to places he can never remember where he put them, without me asking him to do so in the first place!!!! For expectant or new parents I would say celebrate your baby, rejoice in all that he/she makes your heart feel. Don't feel guilty about anything negative or positive that you feel, go with it but be realistic and truthful in what you need to cope, only you feel that way and you need to help yourself heal. Realise early on that the journey you are about to go on with you little one is going to be one hell of a ride with some stunning scenery along they way and a few bumps and even a derailment or 2..BUT it will be worth it as you get to witness them achieve, grow and become part of your beautiful family. They may just need a little more time, patience, humour, practise, encouragement and hope than you thought you were capable of giving any other human being, but you will because they are you son or daughter and you love them for being just that. Remember Down Syndrome is the glitter that makes their personality sparkle even brighter. Dream, Believe, Achieve We are the The Lucky Few!” ~Mum Sharon ✨ (full story available on website)
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nlphotography_campaigns) on
💛💙Meet Maya... “Maya is our second daughter. She was diagnosed with Down's syndrome after she was born. The midwife mentioned that she wanted to get the paediatrician in to see her, and then we looked at her and knew. We were lucky in that all the professionals were really positive - the midwives, doctors, nurses that we met in the days after she was born and then the health visitors, special needs heath visitors, paediatricians and other doctors and therapists that we have met throughout her life. We were also lucky to have a paediatrician who is a specialist in DS and so she linked us into all the health and therapy services straight away. Maya had feeding difficulties, but other than that she was a very calm baby, as long as she was being cuddled, so I carried her in a wraparound sling a lot. She still loves close cuddles now! Maya is very expressive and loves people. Friends and family are important to her. She loves anything to do with performing - dance, singing, drama... and posing for photos! She will try very hard at the things that she loves and is very passionate about her interests. She also loves fashion, make up and hairstyling and enjoys playing with her dolls - caring for them, dressing them and doing their hair. Maya swims (she has won lots of medals with her swimming club), likes to horse ride, cycle round our local lake and has recently started learning about mindfulness.”~Mum Ruth ✨
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nlphotography_campaigns) on
💛💙Meet Holly... “Holly is a happy, sociable and confident girl with a bright and infectious smile. She has a cheeky sense of humour and is mostly always happy.We did not know Holly had Downs Syndrome before she was born and with hindsight I think I am glad about this as I would probably have spent the time worrying. As a baby, Holly was quite poorly, constantly full of phlegm and mucus which would cause her to constantly cough, be sick, choke and unable to breathe easily. She often had a chest or throat infection which would end having long hospital stays as she needed oxygen. At her very worst, Holly ended up in intensive care on a ventilator on one admission, as she was so poorly. Her weight gain was also very slow as a consequence of constantly being poorly. Investigations showed that Holly had severe tongue hypertrophy, causing severe sleep apnoea, and laryngomalacia, both contributing to respiratory problems. Ultimately, Holly ended up with a tracheostomy just before the age of 2. This surgery was life saving and life changing for Holly. To any expectant or new parent, I would just tell them not to worry and enjoy their new baby and experiences as they would otherwise. Yes, Holly has Downs Syndrome and it does affect her in some ways, things she can or can’t do, but if you worry about what may never happen, you will miss what is going on right now under your nose, and I have found that time is a very precious commodity which we should make the very most of while we have the chance. Holly’s Downs Syndrome does not define her - it never has, and I don’t think it ever will. There is an awful lot of information available about Downs Syndrome, both from ‘experts’, and those who have travelled their own journey. Some find this helpful, or reassuring, but I have stopped looking for information and answers as she is Holly, pure and simple, through and through! Holly will do things her way, when she is ready and able, just like her brothers.”~Mum Alison ✨ (full story on available on website)
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nlphotography_campaigns) on
💛💙Meet Lauren... “Lauren is a very social little girl and likes to make friends where ever she goes. When Lauren was a baby she played Bethany Tucker in Radio 4s The Archers. We decided to do this despite her early age as we were impressed the producers wanted a baby who had Down Syndrome to play this part and felt it was important to raise awareness. Life with a child with additional needs is different and at times difficult. The lows are lower but the highs are amazing and her achievements are so heartfelt. Lauren makes us laugh and smile everyday. She is very lively and keeps us on her toes with her cheekiness! Lauren is now five years old and attends our local mainstream primary school where she is doing well and is very popular. Lauren loves and is loved by her big sister Charlotte. Lauren is very caring and very funny! Lauren loves to dance, sing and role play with her dolls. She likes Peppa Pig and Ben and Holly which we watch quite often! We are very proud of Lauren. Life is not without worries about her health and development but we look forward to watching her grow and flourish. My advice to new parents would be to enjoy the early days and take lots of photos. Learn about Down’s Syndrome you will become the expert in what your child needs but take your time go at your own pace.” ~Mum Tracey✨
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nlphotography_campaigns) on
💛💙Meet Alysia... “Alysia has a diagnosis of Downs Syndrome but she is so much more than that. She has a love, innocence and purity that pours from her and envelopes anyone lucky enough to know her. She has the most wicked sense of humour and the most contagious laugh and she just wants people to be happy. She sees the best in everyone and there isn’t a shred of nastiness in her. She loves music and singing and dancing, especially if there is sparkle and glitter involved and she always tries her best. How blessed we are. I feel things have advanced since we had Alysia, Downs Syndrome is being portrayed in a more positive light, as it should be, and I hope that any preconceived ideas parents of a newly diagnosed baby have, reflects this. If I had any advice to give new parents it would be that their child is not defined by their diagnosis. You don’t always have to accept what you are told or being offered, don’t be afraid to use your voice as you know your child best. But most importantly never forget to love and laugh. Live as you would normally, if there are barriers, break them down, if there is negativity, walk away from it, be strong and you will cope.” Mum Gina✨ (full story available on website) #downrightbeautiful #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #ds #dontscreenusout #wcat #wouldntchangeathing #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #downstndromemodel #livinglifetothefullest #nothingdownaboutit #changingperceptions #positiveaboutdownsyndrome
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nlphotography_campaigns) on
💙💛Meet Cohen... “I found out there was a problem with my pregnancy at my first scan. A very abrupt, not people friendly sonographer told me at a follow up detailed scan that there were 4 outcomes. Miscarriage, Edwards Syndrome, Pataus Syndrome or Downs Syndrome. I was devastated by her coldness. Much to her annoyance I insisted on going forward with my pregnancy. Her attitude was awful. It was difficult not knowing exactly how it was going to end but I didn't want to risk having amnio and putting baby at higher risk of miscarriage ( I'd had 3 miscarriages previous to Cohen). Apart from bad heartburn it was a great pregnancy. I was booked in for induction at 39 weeks but thankfully went into labour the night before. 7 hours, gas and air and out popped my boy. A couple of hours later the midwife asked me if there had been any indication of a Downs diagnosis so I explained. Further tests did show DS but Cohen ( Cobo) had already pinged my heartstrings. It was a bit if a blow but from my point of view it could have been a whole lot worse. From day 1 he has lit up our world. Expectant and new parents of our beautiful kids will go through some emotions and maybe a little grief for the " normal" baby they won't have but, take my word for it, for some unknown reason children with DS have a total ability to give more love than any other kids. And in return you just can't help but fall in love with them in a different, more intense way than other kids. Don't get me wrong, I worship all 5 of my children, but my love for Cohen has a deeper meaning that I can't explain. He is a cheeky, happy, mischievous boy who just loves everyone and enjoys life. He loves singing and dancing. He loves running about and kicking a football. He's getting pretty good at jigsaws and just loves to draw (not always on the paper though). He has 4 big sisters, 3 of whom live at home and the oldest one had her first baby in Dec so Cobo became an uncle. Cohen is our world and we wouldn't be without him.” Mum Pamela✨
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nlphotography_campaigns) on
💛💙Meet Sara... “Over the months Sara just grew more and more beautiful, she was bombarded with hospital appointments checking her hearing, which was slightly down and the holes in her heart which are still present today, but thankfully not causing any problems, but the things I noticed and loved the most was her little personality growing. It gave me reassurance that she will be ok. As there is only 17 months between Sara and her older sister Erin I could see they were close and cared so much for each other as they grew. Erin taught Sara so much without her even realising it. Sara always looked up to Erin and tried to copy everything she did. Sara has grown into a gorgeous, caring, sensitive, funny little girl who’s confidence amazes me. She tries her hardest at everything and anything and never gives up. She has been the best thing that has ever happened to our family. She has taught us to enjoy and appreciate the little things in life so much more. She has taught us patience with goals and that we all develop at our own pace in life. She just has a gorgeous energy around her you can’t not love her and feel like you need to protect her. She is popular at her school with her mainstream and IR unit friends, and absolutely loves her modelling career that she’s doing so well with. She loves to travel, especially on holiday, swimming, trampolining, Gymnastics, food, birthday parties and the ingham Family! Anything social with family and friends and loves her great Grandad a lot!! My advice to new parents of children with DS is to not worry about their future, but to embrace it, enjoy the journey of watching them develop in slow motion.” Mum Jennifer✨ (full story available on website) #downrightbeautiful #downsyndrome #downsyndromeawareness #ds #dontscreenusout #wcat #wouldntchangeathing #extrachromosome #extrachromosomeextracute #downstndromemodel #livinglifetothefullest #nothingdownaboutit #changingperceptions #positiveaboutdownsyndrome
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nlphotography_campaigns) on
💛💙Meet Jessica... “I looked at Jessica laying asleep in my arms & for the 1st time noticed her beautiful almond shaped eyes & right then I knew the tests would show my baby had Down syndrome. In that moment my heart broke, I had, as a lot of people do, a preconceived idea of what DS was & I wasn't sure how we would cope. Looking back & speaking to other parents we were extremely lucky with how we were told the news, never once did we hear the words "I'm sorry" Our consultant came to see us the next day & showed us the markers the midwives had spotted, her eyes, the single crease on her palm among others, he also told us that although Jessica would be slightly delayed in her development there was no reason to believe she wouldn't live a full & happy life, go to college, live independently & even get married. I did question why it wasn't picked up during pregnancy by no one could explain other than her markers were physical rather than medical, we were reassured that if she had any major medical issues e.g. heart defects they would have been picked up, we had to wait 6 weeks to see a cardiologist to confirm this, which he did, although Jessica has a small hole in her heart they are confident it will close on its own as she grows. So here we are a year later & although life isn't what we had imagined it would be it is no where near as bad as I thought it might be in those 1st few hours & days after diagnosis & I believe Jessica is her own type of perfect! Yes she is behind her peers, she has struggled with her weight gain resulting in her having an NG tube fitted & I have lost count of the number of hospital appointments we have had, but she has a smile that can brighten up the darkest days. The professionals can tell you all the possible medical issues & treatments that may be needed in future, what they couldn't tell us is how much joy Jessica brings to the lives of everyone who knows her, the bond she has with her big sister, what a determined & cheeky personality she would develop or how proud we would feel to be her parents.” ~Mum Katie✨ (full story on website)
A post shared by NicoleLouisePhotography (@nlphotography_campaigns) on
Die Resonanz auf Perkins Arbeit sei enorm positiv, sagt sie. „Das Feedback ist unglaublich. Ich habe einige tolle Familien getroffen und bin glücklich, dass so viele Menschen Freude an den Bildern haben.“