Eine Tochter entdeckt die vergessenen Fotos ihrer Mutter – und sie sind grandios

Boris Smelov and Masha Ivashintsova, Leningrad, USSR, 1974. "By 1998 Boris and Masha had not spoken to each other for a long time. Suddenly Boris decided to visit Masha at her home, however he couldn't find her so he decided to leave a note. Masha calls back but nobody replies. The note was dated January 18th, the day of Boris' death."

