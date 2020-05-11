Das Coronavirus hat unser Leben mehr ins Private verlagert. Wie gehen fotografierende Frauen und trans Menschen mit dieser Entwicklung um? Diese eindrucksstarken Bilder zeigen es.
In diesen intimen Bildern zeigen Frauen* ihr Leben während der Corona-Krise
Ein Schwarz-Weiß-Foto einer Frau. Sie sitzt an einem Tisch, den Kopf in die Hand gestützt. Neben ihr steht eine Tasse, sie schaut auf einen Laptop vor sich. Ihr Blick: irgendwas zwischen verträumt und gelangweilt. Ihr Selbstportät beschreibt die in New York wohnende Italienerin Gaia Squarci so: „Ich sitze jeden Tag unzählige Stunden an meinem Tisch. Ich arbeite, trainiere zu Technomusik, keiner unterbricht mich, niemand stört meine Stille. Egal, was ich tue, es läuft zu meinen Bedingungen.“
Ihr Foto ist Teil eines Projekts, das zeigt, wie Frauen und trans Menschen mit der Corona-Krise und der damit einhergehenden Selbstisolation umgehen. WP the journal nennt es sich, wobei WP für Women Photograph steht. Dahinter steht Daniella Zalcman, eine vietnamesisch-US-amerikanische Dokumentarfotografin. Women Photograph soll die Arbeit von fotografierenden Frauen und trans Menschen sichtbarer machen. WP the journal ist eine Art Spin-off von WP, das die besondere aktuelle Lage aufgreift.
Hinweis: Die Galerie besteht aus Instagram-Posts mit Karoussell-Funktion (erkennbar an den Pfeilen innerhalb der Bilder).
View this post on Instagram
Over the next 2 days we will share a diverse set of self portraits selected by our guest curators @sangsuk.jpg & @karamilstein of @TIME. Cover design: @flor_orpianesi from @friendzone.studio. Organized by: @hanloveyoon & @_charlotteschmitz_ -- 01_ Karolin Klüppel (@karolinklueppel) is a freelance photographer and visual artist based in Berlin. Since the lockdown in Berlin, I have started to create self portraits of myself and my family. I am looking for an image that creates a world for itself and is free of time and space. 02_ Elisabetta Zavoli (@elizavola) is a freelance documentary photographer based in Italy. After 44 days of disconnection, I’ve taken off my clothes and I’ve hung them neatly on the olive tree. I’ve taken off the constraints, the regular shapes to go back to being wild, free, as a gnarled olive tree. 03_ Ali Smith (@mommaloveali) is a photographer based in New York City. In Quarantine April 2020 Self-Portrait So I bake. And I worry. And I sew. And I worry. And my roots grow in grey and I look old and I worry. And I homeschool. And I can’t go near my parents. And my father is ill. And I do yoga. And I Zoom and I FaceTime and I tuck my son in at night. And I worry. And my husband has a heart disease and I try my best not to worry. But I am failing at that, and that worries me. 04_ Charlotte de la Fuente(@charlottefuente) is a freelance photographer based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Almost every night since self-isolation started here in Copenhagen my roommate and I have been spending our evenings watching shows. We always bring our own duvet when we take turns to crawl into each other's beds, as in this self-portrait taken in her room. By now her room is almost beginning to feel like mine too. feel grateful to have roommates during this time. @womenphotograph #wpthejournal #covid19 #personalperspectives
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
View this post on Instagram
Over the next 2 days we will share a diverse set of self portraits selected by our guest curators @sangsuk.jpg & @karamilstein of @TIME. Cover design: @flor_orpianesi from @friendzone.studio. Organized by: @hanloveyoon & @_charlotteschmitz_ -- 01_ Gaia Squarci (@gaiasquarci) is an Italian documentary photographer based in New York City. This body I always thought of as “he” somehow, like a companion who needs to be on my side, making sure I’m ok. For years I got upset whenever he fell short. This crisis made me realize it’s on me, I’m the one who needs to take care of him. Doctors endlessly told me there was nothing wrong with my immune system. I was powered by stress and sleep-deprived, that’s why I kept falling sick. 02_ Kate Warren (@gokateshoot) is a freelance photographer based in Los Angeles. I nude modeled for artists when I was studying photography in college, retired TIME and Life magazine photographers in their twilight years. It was a fascinating physical extension of my photographic practice that helped me radically internalize the vulnerability of my subjects. Taken a decade later in my home in Los Angeles, these are the first figurative self portraits I've made, a reclamation of that earlier medium, this time purely for myself. 03_ Emli Bendixen (@emli_b ) is a Danish/Korean photographer based in Bristol, England. Isolation week 6. Quiet Monday evening. 2 minute portrait. My partner shines a phone torch on my face as our son sleeps next door. 04_ Dee Dwyer (@deedwyerjonts) is a freelance photographer based in D.C. Forced to spend time with myself and love every flaw, every beauty mark on my body. To Self quarantine to me is to self reflect. @womenphotograph #wpthejournal #covid19 #personalperspectives #collectivephotography
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
View this post on Instagram
1. By Fatma Fahmy (@fatmah.fahmy) I spend a lot of time in front of my phone to keep my ties with the ones I love and to reassure myself we are still connected. 2. By Louisa Gouliamaki (@louisa.gouliamaki) A young couple is sharing a moment above the houses amid the lock-down in Athens. 3. By Annie Sakkab (@anniesakkab) Everyday I wait for the sunlight to shine through our living room. My aunt Sabah in a moment of thinking. I'm grateful for this time and the strong relationship I’m building with her. 4. By Nichole Sobecki (@nicholesobecki) From my series 'Alone, Together’. It explores how concepts of touch and connection have been reshaped by the current coronavirus pandemic. 5. By Nida Mehboob (@nidaa.mehboob) My mother celebrates her 57th birthday. She lost her job before corona crises because of her faith which is not unusual for an Ahmadi in Pakistan. She is not very hopeful to get employed soon now. 6. By Sydelle Willow Smith (@sydellewillowsmith) One evening during lockdown my husband and I decided to climb the roof with our dog for a different perspective on things. It happened to be our 4 year wedding anniversary and felt good to do something special. 7a. By Emli Bendixen (@emli_b) Isolation day 12. We have discovered newts in our pond which is exciting but also life threatening for the newly hatched tadpoles so we’re rehoming some to a makeshift aquarium. 7b. By Teri Pengilley (@teripengilley) Is there anybody out there? 9 days into UK lockdown, and 16 days since I left the house because of Coronavirus symptoms, I've become obsessed with the outside world. I spend hours peering out of my window for signs of life in this dark Spring. 8. By Kiana Hayeri (@kianahayeri) A disaster management center dedicated to Corona Pandemic has been set up by Herat's governor. 9. By Marjan Yazdi (@marjankyazdi) Playing Tibetan singing bowl on my favourite Persian carpet is what helps me overcome the frustrations we face these days. 10. By Nelli Shishmanyan (@nellishishmanyan/@4.plus) My children play in our garden, enjoying the sun during quarantine. Fresh air and space are all we need. #wpthejournal #covid19 #coronavirus #lockin #personalperspecti
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
View this post on Instagram
1. By Sydelle Willow Smith (@sydellewillowsmith) A moment of breath. The first night of the lockdown after racing home from a two month solar cinema tour up to Malawi. I have many home comforts that most South Africans do not. 2. By Emli Bendixen (@emli_b) Isolation day 30. We try to be out in the garden when possible. Today we watched cartoons on the sofa. We plan for my partner to give birth in the hospital alone while I stay at home with our son. 3a. By Marjan Yazdi (@marjankyazdi) A small part of my house plant is lit by sunset. These days bring us opportunities to appreciate things that were not seen before. 3b. By Louisa Gouliamaki (@louisa.gouliamaki) Teenager's life under the lock-down. Missing her dance classes. Dancing along to Youtube. 4. By Annie Sakkab (@anniesakkab) In the afternoon, when all is done, it's time to exercise. Every day around sunset, I lie next to my mother as the sun shimmers through our living room. My mother broke her leg before lockdown and been quite an emotional ride. 5. By Nida Mehboob (@nidaa.mehboob) My husband on our terrace having tea. It’s very rough between us for some time. I complain he works a lot. I hope this lockdown helps us connect again. 6. By Kiana Hayeri (@kianahayeri) Ghulam Sadeq (65) and his wife, Badam Gul (60) wait at the entrance of their room to receive breakfast at the transit center. 7. By Fatma Fahmy (@fatmah.fahmy) lockdown makes big distances between everything in my life. I am stuck alone in South Africa and the Corona took over the scene and became the predator of my life. 8. By Teri Pengilley (@teripengilley) Cleared after 23 days at home with Coronavirus, I went to pick up some groceries. Queueing in masks in a supermarket car park has become the eerie new norm. 9. By Nelli Shishmanyan (@nellishishmanyan) My dog Abby tries to get out from the main doors of our summer house where we take care of the fruit trees. 10. By Nichole Sobecki (@nicholesobecki) Taken a week into self-quarantine, Zelalem Mulat Teklewold follows news of the COVID-19 pandemic on his phone outside our home in Nairobi. #wpthejournal #covid19 #coronavirus #lockin #personalperspectives #collective
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
View this post on Instagram
1. Self-portrait in the first week of quarantine in Belgium. I am trying to take time to confront myself with being alone with my thoughts. Eva Verbeeck (@evaverbeeck) is a freelance photographer based in Brussels, Belgium. 2. The questions, the doubts were already there. The quarantine stripped them bare, makes them more visceral. We know the world is changing but we ignore in what direction. Myriam Meloni (@la.meloni) is a freelance photographer based in Barcelona, Spain 3. When Corona broke out, I was photographing an investigative story in Ecuador. I flew home with one of the last planes before they closed the airport. Maria Sturm (@maria__sturm) is a photographer based in Berlin. 4. My daughter Esme plays in our living room. We read, we dance, we look for magic. She forces me to be present in spite of my worry. Jennifer McClure (@jmcclurephoto) is a photographer and instructor in New York, NY. 5. My boyfriend and I both lost all of our work once the virus came to Mali. We spend our days sitting at home wondering what the future is going to hold for us. Annie Risemberg (@annie_risemberg) is a freelance photographer based in Bamako, Mali. 6. Leaders of the Church of England have closed all churches in the UK. Rev. Deborah Snowball of St Mary the Virgin led a virtual Easter service from her driveway. Suzanne Plunkett (@suzanne_plunkett) is a freelance photographer based in Hertfordshire, UK. 7. Since bars are banned in Zambia due to Covid-19, people in Livingstone drink illegally brewed Wagga. Nathalie Bertrams (@nathaliebertrams) is a documentary photographer and writer based in Livingstone, Zambia. 8. “Feeding my creativity and not becoming complacent is my biggest challenge — it’s so much easier to Netflix the day away,” says Geremiah. Jessica Kourkounis (@kourkounis) is a photojournalist based in Philadelphia. 9. Empty Piłsudski Square in the center of Warsaw. Poland’s nationwide quarantine. Anna Liminowicz (@annaliminowicz ) is a freelance photographer based in Warsaw, Poland.
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
View this post on Instagram
1 - Me praying in my room at night. It has not been easy to find inner peace and sleep during these days. My biggest fear is that my family members get sick. Maria Contreras Coll (@mariacontrerascoll) is a documentary photographer based in Barcelona, Spain. 2 - My mother checking her window in her bedroom, and raindrops in my window at night. Maria Contreras Coll (@mariacontrerascoll) 3 - I never took photos of my son, nor of my neighbourhood. Now both inspire me to look for small human actions and expressions. The sun lays a peaceful blanket over this ugly neighbourhood that I love so much. Meanwhile I hear my son express the most wonderful quotes. I randomly combine these with my images. I feel like there’s a project growing between us two, although he mostly thinks I’m acting weird. Ans Brys (@ansbrys) is a documentary photographer, based in Antwerp, Belgium. 4 - Forsythia suspensa – On 23rd March 2020, the UK government enforced a new restriction, allowing people only to leave their homes for one form of exercise per day as part of new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and hopefully to reduce the immense pressures facing on NHS. I’ve been using my daily ‘outdoor time’ simply to find and identify different plants in my garden. Amara Eno (@amaraeno) is a photographer based in London, UK. 5 - Luis (5) by the window. Our days are spent at home. On most mornings sunbeams falls through the windows bathing a tiny spot of the world in their beautiful light. It’s in this light full of contrast and drama that I take photographs of the daily lives of my kids. A big life, in a small space. Anne Ackermann (@anneackermann_) is a documentary photographer and photojournalist based in Germany. 6 - Ruthie Abel (@ruthieabel) is a NYC-based artist. These are images from her journal. 7 - Dakar, Senegal (March 22, 2020). Lola and her father, Mbaye, watch Senegal President Macky Sall declare a state of emergency over COVID-19 in the West African country. Ricci Shryock (@ricci_s) is a journalist and photographer in Dakar, Senegal.
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
View this post on Instagram
Our first weekly theme was "window", enjoy all those views and lights around the world. The cover photos were designed by @Flor from @Friendzone.Studio. Curation: @hanloveyoon and @_charlotteschmitz_ - 1_ Nyimas Laula (@nyimaslaula) is an independent photojournalist based in Bali, Indonesia Seeing the reflection of me as my mind wanders through the window, counting how many tiles of roof on the house next to my apartment. - 2_ Emily Schiffer (@emilyschiffer) is a freelance photographer based in Brooklyn NY. March 25, 2020: My daughter Lola and I are in her room when flute music stops us in our tracks. Our neighbor is playing an impromptu backyard concert. We open the window and let the music flood in. Lola dances on the windowsill for a good half hour. - 3_ Molly Peters (@hazardpeters) is a freelance photographer based in Los Angeles. On evening walks through my neighborhood, I always keep an eye out for animals standing guard over their homes and families while California is subject to a shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of COVID-19. - 4_ Nathalie Bertrams (@nathaliebertrams) is a documentary photographer and writer currently based in Livingstone, Zambia. I was working on a story in the copperbelt, when the borders around Zambia started closing and got stuck. I have rented a house in Livingstone and live here now, which feels exciting and surreal. - 5_ Nida Mehboob (@nidaa.mehboob) is a photographer and filmmaker based in Lahore, Pakistan Things are very rough between us for quite some time now. I am always complaining that he doesn’t have time for us. I am hoping this lockdown helps us connect again and find a way back. - 6_ Nadja Wohlleben (@nadjawohlleben) is a freelance photographer based in Berlin. This photo shows my boyfriend and I dancing to a live-stream from our favourite club in Berlin. Since Berlin’s clubs closed their doors due to the coronavirus health crisis, the platform United We Stream was formed to support those clubs, artists and organisers by live-streaming from the empty clubs into peoples living rooms, where they can party safely at home. - @womenphotograph #wpthejournal #covid19 #lockin #personalperspectives #window #collective
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
View this post on Instagram
1. At # 33, Amélie and Camille watch from their front window as lockdown in the UK enters its third week. Victoria and Damian are both working full-time from home, but are enjoying the chance the crisis has given them to spend more time together as a family. Elizabeth Dalziel (@edalziel), is a freelance photographer based out of London. - 2. Nanette looks out into the street, observing the government's lockdown guidelines. As social distancing continues a WhatsApp group for my street has been created. Through it, people have been in touch to ask if anyone needs extra groceries, surplus beer give-aways, news… you name it. (@edalziel) - 3. Keith, Kerry and Alfie the cat stay home at # 24 observing the government's lockdown guidelines. I have been living in my home for 10 years and come to realise how little I know the people who live nearest to me. It’s ironic that social distancing has brought us closer. (@edalziel) - 4. A man sitting by himself and drinking in the corner of Körnerpark in Berlin which usually is a popular and crowded place. To cope with the current situation I decided to document my neighborhood Neukölln during the pandemic. These pictures were made in the first days of the lockdown. Marzena Skubatz (@marzenaskubatz) is a freelance photographer based in Berlin, Germany and Iceland. - 5. A man standing all by himself in front of a fire station. “We don't know what will happen next and we can't do anything. Just wait.” (@marzenaskubatz) - 6. A bar in Neukölln. In the next room there were regular exhibitions and concerts. The popular meeting place had to close like all other bars and discontinue its program. (@marzenaskubatz) - 7. San Lorenzo neighbourhood, known for its nightlife, is deserted after 7pm. Following the country lockdown all bars and clubs had to close down. Daniela Sala (@alasaleinad) is freelance journalist and photographer based in Rome, Italy. - 8. Termini station, the main train station in Rome, is almost deserted as the country was put under a full lockdown on March 9th. (@alasaleinad) - 9. A man prays in front of St Peter's cathedral. The cathedral and square were closed as the country went under complete lockdown. @alasaleinad
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
View this post on Instagram
1.Self-portrait shot while taking a bath with an orange bath bomb. Shot in my home in Montreal, Canada during the covid-19 pandemic outbreak, as part of my ongoing project “Puberty” - @laurencephilomene – 2. My daughter wanted to jump puddles after a rainy day in Buenos Aires so I took her to the terrace of our building. More than two weeks have passed since Argentina announced a full nationwide lockdown and my daughter has not been allowed to go outside anymore - @_sarahpabst_ - 3. Through the Looking Glass: Views from my bedroom window. Feeling a little claustrophobic watching the world go by from the bedroom window of my temporary home. Life is still somewhat normal in Mexico City, more businesses are closing and people are working from home when possible but widespread restrictions have yet to be enforced, so, life moves on, unlike the rest of the world that has screeched to a halt - @janehahn – 4. Most days it's very different, but on this occasion there was a perfect synchronicity when my neighbors hung out their laundry (New York) - @laurencro – 5. Fresh fruit, spuds and onions and cook books that my mother sent me (New York). Photo by Lauren Crothers - @laurencro – 6. Self-portrait in bed with my partner as we both check our phones during a slow morning (Montreal, Canada) - @laurencephilomene – 7. My mom laughs while playing a game of Heads Up with us on her 58th birthday. Despite being on lockdown, we still found ways to make the day enjoyable (Wahiawā, Hawaiʻi) - @mariehobro - 8. View out my front window during a rainy night in Ventura, CA - @kerioberly - @womenphotograph #wpthejournal #personalperspectives #lockin
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
View this post on Instagram
Over the next 2 days we will share a diverse set of self portraits selected by our guest curators @sangsuk.jpg & @karamilstein of @time . Cover design: @flor_orpianesi from @friendzone.studio. Organized by: @hanloveyoon & @_charlotteschmitz_ -- 01_ Maria Contreras Coll (@mariacontrerascoll) is a documentary photographer based in Barcelona, Spain. Me watching “Lost In Translation” in my room 1.29 at night, 10 days after the state of alarm was declared in Spain. Especially at the beginning, it wasn’t easy to find inner peace and sleep. My biggest fear was that my family members would get sick. 02 _ Meghan Dhaliwal (@meghandhaliwal) is a freelance photographer based in Mexico City. I spend much of my night on our couch so my sleeplessness doesn't keep my husband awake. I am, usually, a sleepy person. I'm known in my family for promptly falling asleep the minute we put on a movie or television show--but since the pandemic began, I have bursts of energy or restlessness in the night. Sometimes these bursts are productive--spent editing or writing emails or reading--and sometimes they are aimless and frustrating. 03_ Charlotte Schmitz (@_charlotteschmitz_) is a photographer based in Berlin, Germany. This is my first night sleeping alone at home. 28-03-2020. Just a few days before the border closure in Europe and right after coming home from a long field trip in Ecuador, I broke up with my boyfriend. We live in the same home together. 04_ Clara Vannucci (@claravannu) is a documentary photographer based in Italy. Summer dreamin' from my bed. @womenphotograph #wpthejournal #covid19 #collective #photographyproject
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
View this post on Instagram
Today we are sharing a diverse set of self portraits selected by our guest curators @sangsuk.jpg & @karamilstein of @TIME. -- 01_ Laurence Philomene @laurencephilomene is a freelance photographer based in Montreal, Canada Self-portrait lighting candles in my bedroom during the covid-19 pandemic outbreak, over a month into home isolation. As a chronically ill person, my bedroom has always been a space of comfort - I like to create a space where I can escape the real world for a while. Shot as part of my ongoing self-portrait project “puberty”. 02_ Serra Ackan (@serraakcan) is a freelance photographer based in IstanbulI rewatched Pokot directed by Agnieszka Holland, adapted from the novel Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk. This time it felt different, a bit closer than the first time when I heard the words; “things will change again, they always have… something new will happen that we cannot predict. A new cycle will begin and reality will be reborn” Will it? 03_ Gabriella N. Báez (@gabriellanbaez) is a documentary photographer and visual artist currently based in San Juan, Puerto Rico In Puerto Rico we have some of the strictest stay-at-home rules of any US territory or state. Access to nature is restricted and those of us who don't have patios, large plots of land, or balconies have almost no access to direct sunlight or the outdoors. The small windows around the apartment are refuge from the confinement. @womenphotograph #wpthejournal #covid19 #personalperspectives
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
View this post on Instagram
Today we are sharing a diverse set of self portraits selected by our guest curators @sangsuk.jpg & @karamilstein of @TIME. -- 01_ Oksana Parafeniuk (@oksana_par) is an independent photographer based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Looking out of the window and thinking about how I was waiting for the spring sunlight and the colors of blossom. The spring arrived, a very different spring than the one I was waiting for. 02_ Chloë Ellingson (@chloeellingson) is a photographer based in Toronto. Breastfeeding my daughter in bed. The little daily routines that keep us feeling grounded. 03_ Gabriella N. Báez (@gabriellanbaez) is a documentary photographer currently based in San Juan, Puerto Rico In Puerto Rico we have some of the strictest stay-at-home rules of any US territory or state. Access to nature is restricted and those of us who don't have patios, large plots of land, or balconies have almost no access to direct sunlight or the outdoors. One of the few reasons my partner and I step outside our home is to hang pour hand washed laundry in the shared patio space. 04_Citlali Fabian (@citlalifabian) Mexican photographer, currently in London. Not that long after I arrived in London, around 5 weeks ago, my partner and I developed coronavirus symptoms. And even when the symptoms were mild, we couldn't avoid feeling scared. I was in a foreign country, far from my family, just waiting to see brighter days... This experience made me look inside myself and in some way embrace the obscurity around… to find the light at the end of the tunnel.
A post shared by WP - the journal (@wpthejournal) on
„Private Räume sind das Zentrum unseres Lebens geworden“, heißt es auf der dazugehörigen Website. „Beziehungen zu anderen sind reduziert, verstärkt, digitalisiert.“ Die Beziehung zu sich selbst sei gleichzeitig quälend und eine Entdeckungsreise. „Wir sind mehr als 400 fotografierende Frauen und trans Menschen aus der ganzen Welt, die unsere Leben während der Pandemie dokumentieren und uns über unser geliebtes Medium verbinden.“
Die Kunstwebsite artsy.net schreibt: „Das Journal hilft dabei, dass die Stimmen marginalisierter Fotograf*innen während der Krise nicht verloren gehen.“ Tatsächlich stammen die Fotos aus vielen unterschiedlichen Gegenden der Welt und zeigen auf intime Art und Weise, wie Frauen und trans Menschen rund um die Welt die aktuelle Situation wahrnehmen. Es sind verträumte Bilder, häufig in verwaschener Optik und sparsamem Licht, Silhouetten im Gegenlicht, menschenleere Straßen. Und immer wieder Blicke aus dem Fenster oder auf Bildschirme von Smartphones oder Tablets – oft als Selbstporträts geschossen. Ob Belgien, Mali, Saudi Arabien oder Chile: der Rückzug ins Private erscheint überall auf der Welt mit ähnlichen Gefühlen und Gedanken einherzugehen.
Die Kommentarfunktion ist ausschließlich unseren Leser*innen von ze.tt gr.een vorbehalten.