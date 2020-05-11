In diesen intimen Bildern zeigen Frauen* ihr Leben während der Corona-Krise

View this post on Instagram

Over the next 2 days we will share a diverse set of self portraits selected by our guest curators @sangsuk.jpg & @karamilstein of @TIME. Cover design: @flor_orpianesi from @friendzone.studio. Organized by: @hanloveyoon & @_charlotteschmitz_ -- 01_ Karolin Klüppel (@karolinklueppel) is a freelance photographer and visual artist based in Berlin. Since the lockdown in Berlin, I have started to create self portraits of myself and my family. I am looking for an image that creates a world for itself and is free of time and space. 02_ Elisabetta Zavoli (@elizavola) is a freelance documentary photographer based in Italy. After 44 days of disconnection, I’ve taken off my clothes and I’ve hung them neatly on the olive tree. I’ve taken off the constraints, the regular shapes to go back to being wild, free, as a gnarled olive tree. 03_ Ali Smith (@mommaloveali) is a photographer based in New York City. In Quarantine April 2020 Self-Portrait So I bake. And I worry. And I sew. And I worry. And my roots grow in grey and I look old and I worry. And I homeschool. And I can’t go near my parents. And my father is ill. And I do yoga. And I Zoom and I FaceTime and I tuck my son in at night. And I worry. And my husband has a heart disease and I try my best not to worry. But I am failing at that, and that worries me. 04_ Charlotte de la Fuente(@charlottefuente) is a freelance photographer based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Almost every night since self-isolation started here in Copenhagen my roommate and I have been spending our evenings watching shows. We always bring our own duvet when we take turns to crawl into each other's beds, as in this self-portrait taken in her room. By now her room is almost beginning to feel like mine too. feel grateful to have roommates during this time. @womenphotograph #wpthejournal #covid19 #personalperspectives