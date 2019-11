Diese Frau zeigt auf Instagram Outfits, die ihr Freund doof findet

View this post on Instagram

What a brilliant week! Or month, even. I'm sat in Southend Airport with a huge coffee reflecting on how cool it's been 😂 I'm so proud of how this account has reached more of you and inspired people to wear what they want. I love every message that tells me a post has encouraged you to wear that bright dress, or jazzy sandals, or hot pink lipstick. That's what this account is all about! And I'm of course ridiculously happy that this dress, the dress that fits so many body shapes, led to @hot4thespot raising thousands for @freeperiods . Big up to Faye who worked to make hot4thespot such a good cause. Social media gets such a bad reputation, which often is understandable, but the last week proves how powerful it can be too - and how powerful a group of women, doing what they want to do, wearing what they want to wear, can be. Thank you to everyone who's supported me on and offline the last month and helped me encourage more women to wear what they want to wear. 🙌💕