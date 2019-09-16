Diese Frau zeigt, wie viel Arbeit hinter ihren inszenierten Instagram-Bildern steckt

View this post on Instagram

The amount of hours it took for me to poke some roses through some foam is ridiculous 😂 ended up not having enough flowers for both of the foam boards so I had to finesse with one. I cut the top off of the one then set both of the pieces up against some chairs and left all of the rest of the flowers on the floor (I was literally doing lunges under this dress to make myself short enough for this set 😂) INSPIRED BY: @zendaya ‘s @lancomeofficial shoot and @viktorandrolf Flowerbomb Enchanted Garden 👌🏾 Flowers: @amazon Dress: @freepeople Foam boards: @homedepot