Ein Schlafzimmer voller Rosen oder ein gefälschter See – mehr als zwölf Stunden baut Kimberly Douglas manchmal an einem Set. Dann fotografiert sie sich selbst.
Diese Frau zeigt, wie viel Arbeit hinter ihren inszenierten Instagram-Bildern steckt
View this post on Instagram
The amount of hours it took for me to poke some roses through some foam is ridiculous 😂 ended up not having enough flowers for both of the foam boards so I had to finesse with one. I cut the top off of the one then set both of the pieces up against some chairs and left all of the rest of the flowers on the floor (I was literally doing lunges under this dress to make myself short enough for this set 😂) INSPIRED BY: @zendaya ‘s @lancomeofficial shoot and @viktorandrolf Flowerbomb Enchanted Garden 👌🏾 Flowers: @amazon Dress: @freepeople Foam boards: @homedepot
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
After 2 failed attempts I made this outfit out of an old mini skirt that I had and an old shirt that’s always been too big for me 😂(its literally held together with safety pins, I didn’t have the patience to hand sew 🤷🏾♀️😂) also the fringe kept getting stuck on everything, plus it’s super long so I kept stepping on it, tripping over it , and it even got stuck in the fan at one point 🤦🏾♀️😂edit: I found the photographer in the photos I used for inspo 🙌🏾 soooo INSPIRED BY: @jucophoto
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
This shoot was so tiring, from setting up the fake lake to finessing the camera contraption to cleaning up 🥵 ahaha also I was laying on what felt like a million blankets, in over 100 degree weather 😂🤷🏾♀️, it didn’t come out exactly how I wanted it to but it’s not too bad aha
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
This was actually one of the easiest shoots I’ve done all year, the hardest part was moving the @lullbed mattress from my room to the infamous guest room 😂 (also it was the most comfortable 😂🙌🏾)#ad #getyourlullon ((also again, if anyone needs a new mattress you can go to lull.com/kihmberlie to get $150 off 🤗))
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
I changed outfits 4 times for this shoot just to end up back in the first outfit I put on 🤦🏾♀️😂 (so many balloons just randomly popped throughout this entire set up oh and it took me from 6:30 yesterday to 4:00 today to create this entire set ((minus the 7-8 hrs I slept)) this was a process 🥵😂) I’ve also re-edited these photos a million times 🙃 INSPIRED BY: @irenerudnykphoto balloon portrait and @geronimo art installation
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
I tried this set 3 different ways before finally landing on this, I had to figure out how to try and create different poses because of how small it was and it was hot 🥵. Also I swear I watched the same YouTube video of “How to Make a REAL Kaleidoscope (So Easy!)” by @whatsupmoms at least 7 times 😂 definitely one of the hardest shoots I’ve done 😂 Shoot inspired by: an art installation called Prismverse by artist Chris Cheung and @euphoria Makeup/Outfit inspired by @euphoria
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
This shoot was...a lot, original idea wasn’t working out (even after I tried editing it), the frame kept falling, I was continually trying to balance on the two desks I had, readjusting the dress (once I changed the concept a tad) over and over again, editing it 4 or 5 times (I lost track) this is what I ended up with.
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
Took me two whole days to create this doll box (I like to think of myself as a Bratz doll in this 😌🤷🏾♀️😂) but I finally finished it now I have to figure out where to put it 🙃🤔 ((also my mom really liked it so that means it’s good 😂🙌🏾)) Swipe for bts/during shots and my inspo photos Photos from @wmag Inspired by: @desiperkins 🙌🏾
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
I honestly didn’t think this shoot was going to work out at first, I was going to pin all of the leaves to the wall but I didn’t have enough pins, then I was going to take the photo from above but I didn’t have enough leaves and I wanted to look like I was in a rainforest. Eventually it was like 💡...to hot glue all of my fake leaves to the two art boards I had, then I put on a bikini top, dunked my head in the tub, sprayed my face, neck, and entire upper body with water and started taking photos 😂 (Thanks to God it all came together in the end 😂🙌🏾)((swipe for the bts/during photos)) Inspired by: @uuanjie’s photo of @dmeiyue (((photo is in my story I don’t know why it didn’t post with all the other photos 🤦🏾♀️)))
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
I made a swing out of a chair, some duct tape and some rope 😂 (this came out nothing like the inspo photo, but as the shoot went on I was aiming for a jungle mood. This set took me two days but it came together also my legs are burning because my butt was barely touching that seat ((not sturdy enough to fully sit)) so I was basically wall sitting in these photos 😂)((swipe for before/during photos))
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
The power of a Pisces 😏😂 (a few more since I’ve been asked to post more from this shoot which was one of the hardest shoots ever, I had to redo parts of this set multiple times especially since it was windy, improvisation was my best friend during this shoot 😂🙌🏾)
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
Through the Looking Glass ✨ Sometimes I wish I could travel to an alternate universe (like that episode of Wizards of Waverly Place or Alice in Wonderland) when life gets stressful, I can just hop in chill out and then go back to reality but since I can’t do that in real life I’ll just do it through my shoots aha (swipe for the process and yes my outfit is a curtain safety pinned, tied and finessed together 😂)
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
Wanted to share some of my favorite shoots I’ve done this year so far. From the first of January up until now. All shot, styled, created, edited and designed by me. Sometimes I feel like people don’t understand everything that goes on before and behind the shoots. From using what I can find around my house, to spending $15 on foil, from shooting all over my house to loading up everything in my car and shooting on location, from taping my iPhone to the ceiling, to laying in grass holding up a 30 lb mirror, all for a few shots, all in hopes of turning this into what I do for a living. Having no job/source of income right now sometimes it’s hard to stay positive. Shooting almost every day, constantly trying to think of new out of the box ideas using little to no money but believing and praying that one day it’s all gonna pay off and I’ll be able to look back at these posts and be like “wow, I was so worried about what my future would look like but look at me now, it really did all pay off.”
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
View this post on Instagram
I honestly believe flowers are my superpower😂✨🌸🍃🌺🌿🌼🌹 (I did one of these shoots a few years back but the clean up was a freaking HASSLE so I haven’t done another one until today)((UPDATE: clean up was a HASSLE 😂)) @michaelsstores #makeitwithmichaels
A post shared by K I M B E R L Y. (@kihmberlie) on
Sie tapeziert ihr Schlafzimmer mit Rosen, baut im Garten mal eben einen See und flutet ihre Badewanne mit Schaum – Kimberly Douglas ist der Inbegriff dessen, was man eine One-Woman-Show nennt. Das Instagram-Model übernimmt bei ihren Shootings nämlich alles selbst: Sie wählt die Klamotten aus, entwirft und baut das Set, modelt und fotografiert sich auch noch selbst.
Took me 12 1/2 hours to create, but I think it was worth it 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/y5VGYaOLc8
— ig: @kihmberlie (@kihmberlie) September 11, 2019
Eine Welt voller Rosen – und Arbeit
Alles für ein Shooting vorzubereiten, dauert bei Kimberly Douglas manchmal tagelang. Als sie ihr Schlafzimmer in eine Welt voller Rosen verwandelte, kostete sie das über zwölf Stunden, wie sie auf Twitter schreibt. Auch als sie versuchte, die Seeszene aus dem Film Ein Zwilling kommt selten allein – als die Mädchen Meredith mitten in der Nacht auf einer Luftmatratze auf den See schubsen– nachzubauen, ließ sie nichts unversucht. „Dieses Shooting war so anstrengend, von der Errichtung des gefälschten Sees, über die Kameraeinstellungen, bis hin zum Aufräumen“, schreibt sie auf Instagram.
Tried to turn that scene from The Parent Trap into a fashion editorial 👀💧 pic.twitter.com/eFdLupYJgi
— ig: @kihmberlie (@kihmberlie) August 30, 2019
Kimberly Douglas zeigt, wie viel Arbeit wohl hinter so einigen Instagram-Bildern steckt. Auch wenn das andere niemals so offen zeigen würden.