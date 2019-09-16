Diese Frau zeigt, wie viel Arbeit hinter ihren inszenierten Instagram-Bildern steckt

Ein Schlafzimmer voller Rosen oder ein gefälschter See – mehr als zwölf Stunden baut Kimberly Douglas manchmal an einem Set. Dann fotografiert sie sich selbst.

I honestly didn’t think this shoot was going to work out at first, I was going to pin all of the leaves to the wall but I didn’t have enough pins, then I was going to take the photo from above but I didn’t have enough leaves and I wanted to look like I was in a rainforest. Eventually it was like 💡...to hot glue all of my fake leaves to the two art boards I had, then I put on a bikini top, dunked my head in the tub, sprayed my face, neck, and entire upper body with water and started taking photos 😂 (Thanks to God it all came together in the end 😂🙌🏾)((swipe for the bts/during photos)) Inspired by: @uuanjie’s photo of @dmeiyue (((photo is in my story I don’t know why it didn’t post with all the other photos 🤦🏾‍♀️)))

Wanted to share some of my favorite shoots I’ve done this year so far. From the first of January up until now. All shot, styled, created, edited and designed by me. Sometimes I feel like people don’t understand everything that goes on before and behind the shoots. From using what I can find around my house, to spending $15 on foil, from shooting all over my house to loading up everything in my car and shooting on location, from taping my iPhone to the ceiling, to laying in grass holding up a 30 lb mirror, all for a few shots, all in hopes of turning this into what I do for a living. Having no job/source of income right now sometimes it’s hard to stay positive. Shooting almost every day, constantly trying to think of new out of the box ideas using little to no money but believing and praying that one day it’s all gonna pay off and I’ll be able to look back at these posts and be like “wow, I was so worried about what my future would look like but look at me now, it really did all pay off.”

Sie tapeziert ihr Schlafzimmer mit Rosen, baut im Garten mal eben einen See und flutet ihre Badewanne mit Schaum – Kimberly Douglas ist der Inbegriff dessen, was man eine One-Woman-Show nennt. Das Instagram-Model übernimmt bei ihren Shootings nämlich alles selbst: Sie wählt die Klamotten aus, entwirft und baut das Set, modelt und fotografiert sich auch noch selbst.

Eine Welt voller Rosen – und Arbeit

Alles für ein Shooting vorzubereiten, dauert bei Kimberly Douglas manchmal tagelang. Als sie ihr Schlafzimmer in eine Welt voller Rosen verwandelte, kostete sie das über zwölf Stunden, wie sie auf Twitter schreibt. Auch als sie versuchte, die Seeszene aus dem Film Ein Zwilling kommt selten alleinals die Mädchen Meredith mitten in der Nacht auf einer Luftmatratze auf den See schubsen– nachzubauen, ließ sie nichts unversucht. „Dieses Shooting war so anstrengend, von der Errichtung des gefälschten Sees, über die Kameraeinstellungen, bis hin zum Aufräumen“, schreibt sie auf Instagram.

Kimberly Douglas zeigt, wie viel Arbeit wohl hinter so einigen Instagram-Bildern steckt. Auch wenn das andere niemals so offen zeigen würden.

