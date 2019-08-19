Diese Frauen brechen mit dem Klischee der „Crazy Old Cat Lady“

View this post on Instagram

"My beautiful Princess (as in Xena Warrior) used to be a local feral I TNR’ed in my old neighborhood in Austin. She was the cutest, and most scared little angel that wanted nothing to do with me at the time. But after months of feeding her and slowly getting her accustomed to me, she became my best buddy. She even started to bring me gifts, like dead birds to my door mat. Even though I politely declined each time, she never took it personally. I ended up bringing her with me when I moved and she's been happy as a clam by my side ever since.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Princess is absolutely all about that tort-i-tude. She’s got a lot of sass and knows that it’s her world and we’re just livin’ in it. She greets you at the door with a chirp (when she meows it doesn't make a sound for a second and then you just get the tail end of what sounds like a crackle) and her tail twerk (she does this funny thing where she vibrates her booty and it looks like she’s twerking).⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ When it's cuddle time, she loves to be the baby spoon and shows her affection by bathing your hair. But you have to be careful or she will bathe you so aggressively she’ll chew off chunks of it. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Princess doesn't like not being the center of attention, so she’s very suspect when we bring in new fosters. But the second she hears the baby crying in the crate she bursts into the room like Lassie to see what’s wrong and save them and her maternal instincts take over. She’s turned into quite the foster mom (when she feels like it) and whips the kittens into shape. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ My favorite thing about her is her little clipped ear from when I had originally TNR’ed her, when she was still a feral neighborhood cat. It reminds me of how far we’ve come together and never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined the cute, crazy feral cat would be spooning me in bed every morning." @babysarahrulz⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Sarah Hood is a Product Designer from Houston, TX who is now based in Brooklyn. She currently works for Conde Nast working on a design system for their digital brands.⠀⠀