Diese Frauen traben und springen wie Pferde

View this post on Instagram

☘️🐋 Not an edit, just some more raw clips :) First jump is 3’6”, second one is 3’, third one is 3’3”, fourth one is 2’9”. I threw in a trot jump at the end just because. Also I don’t know what happened at the third jump, I got my foot under the ground pole and kinda spazzed lol. • Ac: swaggiedit • #humanhorse #jumpinglikeahorse #jumplikeahorse