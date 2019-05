Diese fünf Kinos sind so cool, dass es egal ist, welchen Film du siehst

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @alice.rawsthorn ・・・ Design at the Movies | 7. If I could choose one place to watch a favourite film – or tonight's Oscar ceremony – it would be the Archipelago Cinema, designed as a cluster of floating structures by Buro Ole Sheeren, in its original location among the staccato rocks of the Nai Pi Lae lagoon on the Thai island of Yao Noi. I'd need a boat to get there as that was how the audience travelled to and from the cinema for its first screening on the closing night of the Film on the Rocks festival, curated by Tilda Swinton and Apichatpong Weerasethakui, in 2012. Scheeren and his colleagues modelled their structure on the rafts constructed from found materials by local fishermen to farm lobsters. rubber straps were used to tie wooden frames to blocks of foam swathed in mosquito nets. After Film on the Rocks, the Archipelago Cinema was shipped to other locations, including the Venice Architecture Biennale, before returning to Yao Noi where the islanders chose how to re-use it. Happy Oscar night.