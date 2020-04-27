Das Internet ist derzeit voll mit Nachrichten, die selbst die optimistischsten Menschen ganz schön runterziehen können. Der Italiener Mauro Gatti hält auf Instagram dagegen: mit diesen guten Nachrichten.
Diese guten Nachrichten können wir gerade alle gebrauchen
Die Corona-Krise hat die ganze Welt im Griff. Viel Unsicherheit, viel Angst, viele Einschränkungen, viel Leid und nur vage Ideen, wie wir das alles meistern werden. Wie man es auch dreht und wendet, es fällt schwer, alldem etwas Positives abzugewinnen. Dabei wäre das vielleicht etwas, was wir gerade alle gut gebrauchen könnten: einen ordentlichen Lichtblick.
Oder zumindest ein paar kleine Strahlen. Und genau die liefert der Italiener Mauro Gatti mit seinem Instagram-Account The Happy Broadcast. Auf seinem Account postet er von ihm illustrierte positive Gedanken und Nachrichten aus aller Welt: Wie ein 99-jähriger britischer Kriegsveteran mehrere Millionen Euro Spenden für den britischen Gesundheitsdienst sammelte, indem er mit seiner Gehhilfe Runden in seinem Garten drehte oder wie in Indien tausende Meeresschildkröten endlich wieder ungestört ihre Eier an Stränden ablegen konnten.
Wir haben seine guten Nachrichten zusammengefasst, für eine ordentliche Portion Lichtblick:
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to the isolation that has been produced to avoid more contagions from the COVID – 19 coronavirus, some animals have taken advantage of walking the streets, swimming where they did not do it before or returning to certain areas. An example of this is the massive arrival of thousands of sea turtles to empty beaches in India, according to reports from local media and social networks. The absence of these turtles were observed in 2002, 2007, 2016 and last year too but this spring was the first in seven years that the mass nesting of the species took place at broad daylight. Without tourists on the beaches, human interference at the nesting site decreased and experts and authorities estimate that the turtles laid around 60 million eggs in the sands of these Indian beaches. Source: IBT (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #positivity #india #turtle #seaturtle #beach #ocean #egg #coronavirus
A post shared by The Happy Broadcast (@the_happy_broadcast) on
View this post on Instagram
Not all heroes wear capes, as a matter of fact sometimes they use a walker! World War II veteran Tom Moore set out to walk 100 laps of his back garden in Bedfordshire, around 50 miles northwest of London, before his 100th birthday on April 30 to raise money for the NHS. His original fundraising target was $1,250. His family said the fundraising site JustGiving had to stop the "Captain Tom Moore's 100th Birthday Walk for the NHS" page from crashing, as more than 90,000 people tried to access it at one point. So far, more than 860,000 people have donated more than $20 mil to Moore's effort. Please donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs Source: NPR (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #positivity #donation #uk #nhs #senior #tommoore #veteran #walking #stayhome #coronavirus
A post shared by The Happy Broadcast (@the_happy_broadcast) on
View this post on Instagram
Denmark-based toymaker Lego recently announced on Instagram that it had begun producing protective visors for front-line healthcare workers in its home country. The company has modified some of its molding machines to manufacture Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Intended to offer an extra layer of protection between health workers' eyes and those suffering from COVID-19, the visors consist of a wide, transparent plastic cover and handle. “The team worked around the clock to create designs and make molds that can produce more than 13,000 visors a day. We are grateful to have such talented, dedicated and caring colleagues," the company added. Source: Lego Instagram (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #positivenews #lego #healthcare #help #mask #doctors #denmark #coronavirus
A post shared by The Happy Broadcast (@the_happy_broadcast) on
View this post on Instagram
Rob Jackson, who chairs the Global Carbon Project, which produces widely-watched annual emissions estimates, said carbon output could fall by more than 5% year-on-year — the first dip since a 1.4% reduction after the 2008 financial crisis. Neither the fall of the Soviet Union nor the various oil or savings and loan crises of the past 50 years are likely to have affected emissions the way this crisis is,” he said. Experts warn that without structural change, the emissions declines caused by coronavirus could be short-lived and have little impact on the concentrations of carbon dioxide that have accumulated in the atmosphere over decades. This is why it is important to think about the nature of the economic stimulus packages around the world as countries come out of the most immediate health crisis,” said Dan Lashof, U.S. director at the World Resources Institute. Source: Reuters (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #earth #co2 #noemissions #future #science #lockdown #carbonemissions
A post shared by The Happy Broadcast (@the_happy_broadcast) on
View this post on Instagram
Ying Ying and Le Le, two giant pandas who could never quite get in the mood over 13 years of living together in a Hong Kong zoo, successfully mated. Perhaps Ying Ying and Le Le just needed some privacy. Ocean Park Zoo shut down on Jan. 26 as part of Hong Kong’s measures to fight the coronavirus, leaving the amusement park and zoo free of its usual throngs of visitors. It won’t be known for a while whether the patter of tiny panda paws is on the way. The gestation period is from 72 to 324 days, and ultrasound scans can’t detect a cub until 14 to 17 days before birth, the zoo said. Source: The New York Times (link in bio) #positivenews #coronavirus #china #panda #stayhome #animal #giantpanda
A post shared by The Happy Broadcast (@the_happy_broadcast) on
View this post on Instagram
The city of Shezhen has become the first in China to ban the sale and consumption of cats and dogs amid a broader effort to scale back wildlife trade after it was linked to the nation’s coronavirus outbreak. The discovery prompted an announced ban on wildlife trade and consumption across China, and an even further clampdown in the city of Shezhen that extended the ban to dogs and cats. Source: Daily News (link in bio) #positivenews #covid19 #china #dog #cat #shenzen #free #animalrights #wildlife
A post shared by The Happy Broadcast (@the_happy_broadcast) on
View this post on Instagram
Children around the world are posting handmade rainbow artwork in the windows of their homes to spread hope and cheer during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic. Even though the trend began in Europe, signs with rainbows started showing up in people's windows through the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Dozens of rainbow pictures can be found in New York City and Philadelphia. Kids are joining in on the fun as they’re staying home from school, sharing their own rainbows. The art is often accompanied by “Everything will be ok”. Many parents are encouraging their children to create rainbow art with them, providing them an uplifting activity together in uncertain times, and a way to communicate hope to their friends and neighbors from a distance. BONUS: If you don’t have art supplies at home, you can download the rainbow that I made and put it on your window. Get it here bit.ly/thehappyb . Source: Desert News (link in bio) #positive #news #coronavirus #rainbow #usa #europe #kids #world #cheer #stayhome
A post shared by The Happy Broadcast (@the_happy_broadcast) on
View this post on Instagram
It seems people around the US aren't just stocking up on toilet paper and frozen food amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are also taking home a new foster pet. Animal rescue organizations are reporting a large uptick in interested foster parents over the past month, especially in hard-hit areas like New York City. Best Friends Animal Society, a nationwide nonprofit, closed their New York City shelter because all of the pets have found foster homes. Volunteers at a Colorado animal shelter have found a silver lining in the coronavirus pandemic: local residents are adopting pets in droves, to the point where their facilities were fully cleared out twice this week. All that extra time at home seems to have given some new pet-owners a chance to rescue a dog or cat. I really hope that this interest in fostering continues beyond the crisis. Source: CBS News (link in bio) #positivenews #covid19 #dogs #cats #adoption #animals #silverlining
A post shared by The Happy Broadcast (@the_happy_broadcast) on
View this post on Instagram
The world has passed another coronavirus milestone, with more than 120,000 patients now successfully recovered from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At a briefing, WHO officials stressed the need for aggressive measures to fight the virus, noting the the disease's quick acceleration. A self-quarantine seems brutal when you're not sick with coronavirus – but it really is for the greater good. Keeping people apart – by canceling big public gatherings, encouraging people to stay at home and urging those who go out to maintain distance from others – reduces the opportunity, and pace, of the spread of the disease. The pandemic can seem overwhelming, but in truth, every person can help slow down the spread of COVID-19. By doing your part, you can make a big difference to your health, and that of others around you. Source: World Economic Forum (link in bio) #positivenews #coronavirus #world #lives #selfquarantine #socialdistancing
A post shared by The Happy Broadcast (@the_happy_broadcast) on
View this post on Instagram
The secretary of state for health and social care has praised 4,500 retired nurses and doctors who have signed up to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. Matt Hancock said he was ‘delighted’ that 4,000 nurses and 500 doctors had responded – over the past 48 hours – to the government’s call to get recently retired healthcare professionals to come back to work, helping the NHS in such a difficult time. I think this crisis will shed light on medical professionals in hospitals and intensive-care units, as well as scientists who are spending day and night in the labs right now, trying to find a cure. These will hopefully be our new heroes. Source: The London Economic (link in bio) #positivenews #medicine #London #uk #NHS #heroes #WHO #doctors #health
A post shared by The Happy Broadcast (@the_happy_broadcast) on
gw
Die Kommentarfunktion ist ausschließlich unseren Leser*innen von ze.tt gr.een vorbehalten.