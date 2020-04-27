Diese guten Nachrichten können wir gerade alle gebrauchen

View this post on Instagram

Thanks to the isolation that has been produced to avoid more contagions from the COVID – 19 coronavirus, some animals have taken advantage of walking the streets, swimming where they did not do it before or returning to certain areas. An example of this is the massive arrival of thousands of sea turtles to empty beaches in India, according to reports from local media and social networks. The absence of these turtles were observed in 2002, 2007, 2016 and last year too but this spring was the first in seven years that the mass nesting of the species took place at broad daylight. Without tourists on the beaches, human interference at the nesting site decreased and experts and authorities estimate that the turtles laid around 60 million eggs in the sands of these Indian beaches. Source: IBT