Wale kriegen Sonnenbrand und Otter haben Taschen im Fell – die Illustrationen einer dänischen Infografikagentur zeigen, wie Bildung Spaß macht.
Diese Illustrationen zeigen Fakten, aber witzig
An octopus actually has 6 arms and 2 legs, not 8 legs {Weekend Repost} Next time you meet an octopus and wonder about its limbs, remember that it does not have eight legs, neither does it have eight arms (or eight tentacles for that matter, as they are technically not those either). It has two legs, used for moving around, and six arms, used principally for feeding. It is also ambidextrous, not favouring any left or right arms, but it does prefer using its third arms from the front when it can. Source (short url): factourism.com/source/octopus-arms #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #illo #illustration #illustrators #vectorillustration #drawing #octopus #octopus🐙 #octopusart #octopuslove #marinebiology #marinebiologyshots #marinebiologylife #animalfact #zoology
A teaspoon of honey is the life work of 12 bees {Weekend Repost} One single worker bee makes on average the equivalent 1/12 teaspoon of honey in her entire lifetime. It also takes thousands of flowers and a lot kilometres of flight in-between the fields and the hive. Source (short url): factourism.com/source/teaspoon-honey #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #illo #illustration #illustrators #vectorillustration #drawing #honey #honeycomb #honeylover #honeylovers #beekeeper #beekeeping #insectsofinstagram #insectstagram #bees🐝
Romans used tickling as torture, with goats licking feet dipped in saltwater Tickling used abusively and consentlessly becomes torture, and it has been used through all history, from Romans to nazis. The Roman variant using goats was known to become painful after a while. Source (short url): factourism.com/source/tickling-torture #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #tickling #ticklingfeet #feettickling #tickle #tickles #tickled #tickledpink #tickletickle #ticklemonster #tickler #ticklefeet #tickletoes #torture #ancientrome
400 million years ago, the Earth was covered with giant mushrooms that were 8 metres tall {Repost} Far far before dinosaurs, in the Silurian and Devonian eras, when the first animals to live outside water where still very new at it, species of fungi named Prototaxites were growing on the Earth. Reaching 8 metres (26 feet) height, they were organised in very thin tubes interlaced together in trunks that could be 1 metre (3 feet) wide.
Rabbits can smell their dead relatives in the faeces of predators Not only rabbit can recognise the smell of faeces of known predatory species, but it has been found that they are also able to distinguish the ones that has specifically been eating other rabbits. If an area houses an animal a little too fond of eating rabbits in the near past, then it is probably best to avoid this place for a while. Source: factourism.com/source/dead-rabbits #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #illo #illustration #illustrators #vectorillustration #drawing #rabbits #rabbitlover #rabbitofinstagram #rabbitoftheday #rabbit🐰 #rabbitlovers #rabbitsoftheworld #rabbit🐇 #rabbitsagram
McDonald’s has a ski-through restaurant in Sweden The fast-food company extended and adapted their original drive-through concept to local conditions, with a “McSki” service where skiers can order and pick-up their meal without even unfixing their skis or leaving the snow. Source (short url): factourism.com/source/ski-through #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #illo #illustration #illustrators #vectorillustration #drawing #mcdonalds #mcdonalds🍔🍟 #mcdonalds🍟 #mcdonaldslife #mcski #skiing🎿 #skiinglife #drivethrough #drivethru
The Harvard University Library has several books bound in human skin {Weekend Repost} Anthropodermic bibliopegy. That is the proper name for binding books with human leather rather than another animal’s. A morbid practice that was occasionally done in the 19th century and earlier. Some of the resulting books are now conserved in the Harvard Library at Harvard University. Source (short url): factourism.com/source/books-human-skin #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #illo #illustration #illustrators #vectorillustration #drawing #bookbinding #harvardlibrary #booksbooksbooks #books📚 #booksofinsta #skinart #skintips #bibliopegy
Sea otters have pockets in their skin where they keep food and rocks for crushing seashells The favourite food of sea otters is seafood. Sea urchins, molluscs, crustaceans, fish, shellfish, clams, they’re all good. For this reason, they have a loose pouch of skin under each foreleg, extending across the chest. When they collect food underwater, they store it in the pockets, and also often keep a rock there to break open the harder shells. Source (short url): factourism.com/source/otters-pockets #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #illo #illustration #illustrators #vectorillustration #drawing #seaotters #seaottersofinstagram #seaotterclassic #seaotter #ottersofinstagram #otters #marinemammals #zoology #seafood
In the 18th century, you could pay your ticket to the London zoo by bringing a cat or a dog to feed the lions From the 1200s, the Tower of London started to hosts a menagerie of exotic animals, the ancestor of what would eventually move and become the London Zoo in the 1830s. The place was finally opened to the general public under Elizabeth I. The entrance was half-pence, but was free if you brought a cat or a dog. Source (short url): factourism.com/source/pet-ticket #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #illo #illustration #illustrators #vectorillustration #drawing #animalplanet #menagerie #londonist #petsoftheday #carnivores #toweroflondon #zoo #foodchain #freeadmission
A woman’s left boob is usually bigger than the right⠀ ⠀ {Weekend Repost}⠀ Symmetrical-looking breasts are quite rare. On most people, the left breast is generally a little larger than the right, which is perfectly normal.⠀ ⠀ Source (short url): factourism.com/source/left-boob⠀ ⠀ #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #illo #illustration #illustrators #vectorillustration #drawing #breasts #breast #humanbody #thehumanbody
Humans put a man on the Moon before they put wheels on luggage⠀ ⠀ {Weekend Repost}⠀ On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to walk on the Moon. Meanwhile, their fellow humans back on Earth still had to carry their suitcases. Until Bernard Sadow, while on a trip back from Aruba, realised that adding wheels on luggage would be a good idea. It was hard to convince investors at first (“Nobody’s going to pull a piece of luggage with wheels on it!”), but finally managed to sold the first suitcases in October 1970. As for the form we know today, vertical suitcases with two larger wheels and a pull-out handle, humanity had to wait until pilot Bob Plath started his own luggage company in the late 1980s.⠀ ⠀ Source (short url): factourism.com/source/moon-luggage-wheels⠀ ⠀ #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #illo #illustration #illustrators #vectorillustration #drawing #inventions #luggagebag #vintageluggage #carryonluggage #travelluggage #moonlanding #travellingram #travellinggram #travellingourplanet
Astronauts can vote from space Astronauts aboard the International Space Station, and previously the Mir station, are not exempt of voting duty. They get their ballot as an encrypted PDF in their e-mail inbox, can cast their vote from one of the onboard computers, and send it back to their voting clerk. It initially required some adaptation in the law down back Earth to accommodate for this derogation, but now people in space can voice their political preference almost like anyone else. #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #illo #illustration #illustrators #vectorillustration #drawing #votingrights #votingmatters #elections #voting #iss #spacefact #astronaut
Whales can get a tan too Whales can spend hours at the surface of the ocean while they are not diving, and their skin needs protection against the sun. Different species have different strategies. Like humans, blue whales simply tan all along the summer. However, with the diminishing of the ozone layer around Earth, skin diseases among whales and other marine mammals are increasing. #factourism #facts #fact #factsdaily #dailyfacts #interestingfacts #instafacts #amazingfact #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #allfacts #factoftheday #factsoflife #funfacts #didyouknow #illo #illustration #illustrators #vectorillustration #drawing #whales #bluewhales #whalelover #whalewatch #sunbath #suntanning #suntan #cetacean #cetaceans
On a timeline, the T-Rex is closer to humans than it is to the Stegosaurus. The Stegosaurus lived during the late Jurassic Period about 155 to 150 million years ago. The Tyrannosaurus lived 70 to 65 million years ago in the Mesozoic era. #factourism #facts #fact #true #dailyfacts #factsdaily #interestingfacts #factoftheday #truefacts #worldfacts #coolfacts #didyouknow #illustration #drawing #dinosaur #dinosaurs #palaeontology #prehistory #trex #tyrannosaurus #stegosaurus #time #illustration_daily #illustrators #illo #truefacts #interestingfacts
Das Internet hat nicht nur einer ganzen Generation dabei geholfen, in der Schule nicht durchzufallen und uns GIFs des heißen Priesters aus Fleabag beschert, es bringt auch immer wieder Absonderliches und Unterhaltsames hervor. So wie die Illustrationen einer dänischen Infografikagentur. In farbenfrohen Bildern werden lustige – manche würden sagen, unnötige – Fakten abgebildet.
Wer hätte zum Beispiel gewusst, dass Kaninchen am Geruch des Kots von Fressfeinden erkennen, ob diese vorher einen ihrer Verwandten verspeist haben? Oder dass Otter kleine Taschen im Fell haben, in denen sie Snacks aufbewahren?
Wale mit Sonnenbrand und Wahlen im Weltall
Die illustrierten Fakten, die auf dem Instagram-Account Factourism veröffentlicht werden, sind nicht nur lustig, sondern regen auch zum Nachdenken an. Die Fakten wirken wie Antworten auf kindliche Fragen: Wie wählen Astronaut*innen, oder hat ein Oktopus auch Beine? Außerdem eignen sie sich hervorragend als Einwürfe in awkward Gesprächspausen. Vor allem für Menschen, die dank des Internets verlernt haben, Smalltalk zu halten.