Diese Illustrationen zeigen Fakten, aber witzig

An octopus actually has 6 arms and 2 legs, not 8 legs⁠ ⁠ {Weekend Repost}⁠ Next time you meet an octopus and wonder about its limbs, remember that it does not have eight legs, neither does it have eight arms (or eight tentacles for that matter, as they are technically not those either). It has two legs, used for moving around, and six arms, used principally for feeding. It is also ambidextrous, not favouring any left or right arms, but it does prefer using its third arms from the front when it can.⁠ ⁠ Source (short url): factourism.com/source/octopus-arms