Diese Illustrationen zeigen, was in unserer Gesellschaft schiefläuft

Der Kommunikationsdesigner Steffen Kraft legt den Finger dorthin, wo es wehtut. Genau da sollten wir hinsehen.

View this post on Instagram

80% of plastic in our oceans is from land sources. For example: 😳Litter dropped on the street doesn‘t stay there. Rainwater and wind carries plastic waste into streams and rivers. 😳 Plastic you put in the bin ends up in landfill. When rubbish is being transported to landfill, plastic is often blown away because it‘s so lightweight. From there, it can eventually clutter around drains and enter rivers and the sea this way. 😳 Many of the products we use daily are flushed down toilets, including wet wipes, cotton buds and sanitary products. Microfibres are even released into waterways when we wash our clothes in the washing machine. They are too small to be filtered out by waste water plants. (source: www.wwf.org.uk) #iconeo #plasticpollution #endplasticpollution #plasticfree #plasticocean #noplastic #zerowaste #seabird #cleanoceans #oceancleanup #recycling #sustainable #sustainability #ecofriendly #ecodesign #ecofashion #singleuseplastic #stopsucking #illustrationart #oceanart #adobeillustrator #illustrationartist #illustration #contemporaryart #creativeart #wwf

A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on

Menschen, die auf ihr Smartphone starren statt andere vor dem Ertrinken zu retten. Menschen, die sich allein machtlos und unverantwortlich fühlen. Menschen, die lieber mit einen Laptop und Netflix neben sich im Bett liegen statt mit einer anderen Person.

Düster und heiter zugleich

Die Illustrationen von Steffen Kraft erinnern an die Netflix-Serie Black Mirror. Auf den ersten Blick scheint alles in Ordnung und trotzdem bleibt das Gefühl zurück, dass hier irgendetwas nicht stimmt. Ähnlich wie die Serie thematisiert auch Kraft in seinen Werken unter anderem Dystopien – also das Gegenbild zur positiven Utopie. Viele seiner Werke drehen sich um die Klimakrise, Umweltschutz, Social-Media und Technologien – und wie die Gesellschaft damit umgeht.

2009 gründete Steffen Kraft seine eigene Werbeagentur. Nach achteinhalb Jahren beschloss er, dass er so nicht weiter arbeiten und leben will. Er kehrte seiner Agentur den Rücken zu und konzentrierte sich auf nachhaltige, soziale und kulturelle Projekte. Auf seiner Homepage heißt es: „Mein Name ist Steffen Kraft, geboren in Heidelberg zu einer Zeit, als es nur vier Fernsehprogramme gab und der Winter genug Schnee für ein Iglu bot. Eine Zeit ohne Internet, Handys und Social Media. Dafür mit Kassetten, Brieffreundschaften und draußen spielen.“

Als Kommunikationsdesigner habe er die Möglichkeit auf Missstände aufmerksam machen, schreibt Kraft weiter: komplexe Inhalte vereinfacht darstellen, Menschen dazu motivieren, bewusster zu leben und freundlicher miteinander umzugehen. „Die spannendste Aufgabe heutzutage ist es wohl, aufmerksam in der Gegenwart zu leben. Unter all den Zerstreuungsmöglichkeiten ab und zu mal den Blick auf das Wesentliche zu richten: bewusst sich und die Welt wahrnehmen, reflektieren und so handeln, dass es nicht nur für einen selbst gut ist, sondern auch für alle anderen.“

