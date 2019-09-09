Der Kommunikationsdesigner Steffen Kraft legt den Finger dorthin, wo es wehtut. Genau da sollten wir hinsehen.
Diese Illustrationen zeigen, was in unserer Gesellschaft schiefläuft
View this post on Instagram
Same thoughts series. Part 6 ⭐️ #iconeo #samethoughts #illustrationart #illustrationartists #picame #thedesigntip #streetart #ecodesign #designstudio #graphicart #visualart #creativeart #creativeminds #bigcitylife #streetlife #citylife #youthculture #moderntimes #creativehappylife #illustration #newyork #newyorktimes #nytimes #samesame #firstworldproblems
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Same thoughts series 💛 Please, don‘t forget to credit me when you share it (with @iconeo in the caption). Thanks 🙏🏽 #iconeo #samethoughts #helpinghand #helpinghands #thoughtful #awareness #empathy #courage #moralcourage #illustrationartist #makeartnotwar #artivist #ecodesign #graphicart #contemporaryart #dontlookaway #socialwork #artgallery #ethical #adobeillustrator #illustration #illustrator #comicart #streetart #designstudio
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
80% of plastic in our oceans is from land sources. For example: 😳Litter dropped on the street doesn‘t stay there. Rainwater and wind carries plastic waste into streams and rivers. 😳 Plastic you put in the bin ends up in landfill. When rubbish is being transported to landfill, plastic is often blown away because it‘s so lightweight. From there, it can eventually clutter around drains and enter rivers and the sea this way. 😳 Many of the products we use daily are flushed down toilets, including wet wipes, cotton buds and sanitary products. Microfibres are even released into waterways when we wash our clothes in the washing machine. They are too small to be filtered out by waste water plants. (source: www.wwf.org.uk) #iconeo #plasticpollution #endplasticpollution #plasticfree #plasticocean #noplastic #zerowaste #seabird #cleanoceans #oceancleanup #recycling #sustainable #sustainability #ecofriendly #ecodesign #ecofashion #singleuseplastic #stopsucking #illustrationart #oceanart #adobeillustrator #illustrationartist #illustration #contemporaryart #creativeart #wwf
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
I believe I can fly 🐧 #iconeo #penguin #illustrationart #neverstopdreaming #ibelieveicanfly #swimmingpool #summer2019 #vectorart #creativehappylife #creativeminds #illustrator #adobeillustrator #adobe #dribble #picame #thedesigntip #simplycooldesign #supplyanddesign #contemporaryart #graphicart #penguins #artwork #bigdreams #pool #pooldesign #ecodesign
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Same thoughts series 💛 #iconeo #samethoughts #veganlifestlye #vegansoninstagram #animallovers #animalrights #animaldrawing #creativeart #contemporaryart #graphicart #artgallery #veganfood #vegetarians #friendsnotfood #nomeat #beyondmeat #animalliberation #artwork #comicart #streetart #healthylifestyle #ethical #illustrationart #illustrationartists #illustration #illustrator
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Do you also rotate your laptop in bed? #iconeo #netflix #bingewatching #illustrationart #illustrationartists #picame #thedesigntip #behance #netflixandchill #digitalart #adobeilustrator #illustrator #art #creativehappylife #netflixseries #netflixmovies #movies #series #vectorart #vector #laptop
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Where do you spend your holidays this year? ☀️ #iconeo #roomwithaview #hotellife #summerholidays #hotelroom #shithappens #happyholidays #uncomfortable #comfortzone #illustrationartists #picame #thedesigntip #graphicart #illustrator #adobeillustrator #creativehappylife #designstudio #hotel #illustration #summertime #view #behappy #itcouldbeworse
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Did you ever had a visual orgasm? 💛 #iconeo #illustrationart #creativeart #creativehappylife #glasses #artwork #picame #thedesigntip #contemporaryart #graphicart #vectorart #digitalart #creativeminds #behance #dribble #designstudio #artyfarty #makeartnotwar #illustrator #adobeillustrator #johnlennon #illustrationartists
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for all your thoughts! I just picked a few 😃 What‘s your favorite? #iconeo #samethoughts #trump #trumpkim #trumpkimsummit #illustrationart #politics #picame #thedesigntip #comicart #trumpmemes #illustrationartists #artwork #artgallery #art #streetart #handshake #newyorktimes #graphicart #contemporaryart #creativeart #creativeminds
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Every minute, the equivalent of a dump truck of plastic waste enters the oceans. It’s not too late to fight back against the epidemic of marine plastic pollution - #RunForTheOceans. #createdwithadidas @adidasrunning #iconeo #plasticpollution #oceanart #underwater #plasticwaste #oceancleanup #ocean #fishes #adidasrunners #adidas #sustainability #creativeart #creativeminds #illustrationart #digitalart #oceanlovers #seahorse Paid partnership with @adidasrunning
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Same thoughts series part five. ⭐️ #iconeo #samethoughts #changetheworld #illustration #illustrator #artistsoninstagram #illustrationart #graphicart #vectorart #globalgoals #digitalart #illustrationartists #creativeart #creativeminds #comicart #artfido #artidote #streetartglobe #ecodesign #designstudio #picame #comic #streetart
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
4th illustration of the SAME THOUGHTS series. ⭐️ #samethoughts #moneymoney #moneymaker #contemporaryart #illustration #illustrator #artistsoninstagram #graphicart #iconeo #artistsoninstagram #artfido #theartidote #artidote #richmen #poor #homeless #behance #samesame #artwork #illustrationart #illustrationartist #illustrationartists #comic #comicart #streetartglobe #streetart #picame #ecodesign #ecodesigner
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
home sweet home 🌊 #plasticpollution #iconeo #plasticfree #plasticocean #oceancleanup #oceanart #ocean #plastic #strawlessocean #stopsucking #contemporaryart #zerowaste #sustainability #creativehappylife #illustrationartists #illustrator #illustration #illustrationart #illustrationartist #fish #aquarium #aquariumlife #fishlife #artfido #graphicart #ecodesign #picame #artistsagainstplastics @gretathunberg #gretathunberg
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Same thoughts. Just talk to each other. Part 2 of my series. #samesame #lonely #lonelygirl #lonelyplanet #illustratorsoninstagram #creativehappylife #iconeo #bigcitylife #streetlife #illustration #illustrator #illustrationart #illustrationartists #artistsonig #picame #artfido #artidote #theartidote #makeartnotwar #art #vectorart #comicart #creativeminds #communication #lostinspace
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Today 100 years ago World War 1 ended. Every war is senseless. People kill each other because they have fear. And because there‘s a lack of communication. This illustration is the beginning of a new series about different people with same thoughts, unspoken. #samesame #unspoken #iconeo #samethoughts #worldwar #war #stopwar #makeartnotwar #talk #illustrationartists #illustration #illustrator #peace #artistsofig #creativehappylife #creativeminds #graphicart #vectorart #vectorillustration #contemporaryart #picame #thedesigntip #streetartglobe #artfido #empathy
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
effects of overconsumption #iconeo #streetart #overconsumption #consumption #shopping #shoppingqueen #streetartglobe #artfido #sustainsbility #ethicalshopping #ethical #firstworldproblems #illustrationartists #illustrationart #designstudio #society #artistsofig #illustration #graphicart #contemporaryart #artwork #illustrator #picame #thedesigntip #shoppingaddict @banksy do you like it?
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Two penguins 🐧 #penguin #iconeo #penguins #globalwarming #climateaction #animalillustration #graphicart #vectorillustration #illustrationartists #illustrationart #picame #supplyanddesign #simplycooldesign #leonardodicapriofoundation #nationalgeographic #greenpeace #sustainability #illustrator #illustration #contemporaryart #creativehappylife #vaniladesign #thedesigntip #behance #artistsofig
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Grab‘n‘go ❤️ #grabngo #grabandgo #cranegame #iconeo #illustration #illustrationartist #halloween #illustratorsofinstagram #illustrationartists #creativehappylife #creativeart #graphicart #contemporaryart #vectorart #picame #thedesigntip #streetartglobe #behance #simplycooldesign #designstudio #artwork #artfido #hearts #artiststudio #artistsonig
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Ironing board 🌊 (2016) #surfboard #ironing #surfing #surfinglife #surferboy #surfersparadise #laundry #laundryday #illustratorsofinstagram #iconeo #artiststudio #wacomtablet #picame #thedesigntip #streetartglobe #thedesigntip #simplycooldesign #behance #artfido #oceanart #illustration #illustrationartists #creativehappylife #creativeminds #creativeart #artistslife
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Do you believe in extraterrestrial life? 🛸 I do. #aliens #extraterrestrial #ufo #invisible #iconeo #illustratorsofinstagram #artiststudio #artistsofig #creativeminds #creativehappylife #creativeart #picame #thedesigntip #society #simplycooldesign #supplyanddesign #vaniladesign #illustree #behance #graphicart #illustration #art #designstudio #design #vectorart #vectorillustration #alien #modernlife #streetartglobe #artfido
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Last resort 🐻 #iconeo #globalwarming #climatechange #climatechangeisreal #polarbear #arctic #climateaction #animallovers #motherearth #illustrationartists #illustratorsoninstagram #vectorart #vectorillustration #picame #streetartglobe #simplycooldesign #supplyanddesign #thedesigntip #antarctica #bear #graphicroozane #creativehappylife #creativeart #creativeminds
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Shopping is highly addictive. 💰 #shoppingqueen #consumption #consumelocal #capitalism #cocaine #drugsdontwork #wasteofmoney #moneymaker #moneymoneymoney #iconeo #minimalism #lessismore #buylocal #streetart #ethicallymade #streetartglobe #thedesigntip #picame #illustrationartists #illustratorsoninstagram #creativehappylife #creativeart #creativeminds #awareness #mindfulliving #zerowaste
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
View this post on Instagram
Digital natives. #connected #pregnant #pregnancy #smartphone #digital #heart #love #iloveyou #illustratorsoninstagram #iconeo #illustration #art #artwork #streetart #streetartglobe #creativeart #creativehappylife #creativeminds #picame #behance #thedesigntip #graphicdesign #graphicroozane #graphicdesigncentral #graphicdesignblg #babybump #babyontheway #babyonboard #babybelly @9gag
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
Menschen, die auf ihr Smartphone starren statt andere vor dem Ertrinken zu retten. Menschen, die sich allein machtlos und unverantwortlich fühlen. Menschen, die lieber mit einen Laptop und Netflix neben sich im Bett liegen statt mit einer anderen Person.
Düster und heiter zugleich
Die Illustrationen von Steffen Kraft erinnern an die Netflix-Serie Black Mirror. Auf den ersten Blick scheint alles in Ordnung und trotzdem bleibt das Gefühl zurück, dass hier irgendetwas nicht stimmt. Ähnlich wie die Serie thematisiert auch Kraft in seinen Werken unter anderem Dystopien – also das Gegenbild zur positiven Utopie. Viele seiner Werke drehen sich um die Klimakrise, Umweltschutz, Social-Media und Technologien – und wie die Gesellschaft damit umgeht.
View this post on Instagram
In 2009 I founded an advertising agency. This year I decided to leave the agency and to focus my design work on sustainable, social and cultural projects. Of course I want to do more illustrations, more yoga, and more rock'n'roll. Never stop following your dreams! 🤘🙏✏️ 📷 @neleprinzphotography #iconeo #followyourdreams #creatives #designer #artist #motivation #creativeminds #creativehappylife #creativelife #artists #designers #decisions #avocado #avocadotree #avocadolove #sustainable #ecodesign #socialwork #savetheearth #sustainability #courage #courageous #yoga #ecofriendly #ecofashion #fairtrade
A post shared by Steffen Kraft aka ICONEO (@iconeo) on
2009 gründete Steffen Kraft seine eigene Werbeagentur. Nach achteinhalb Jahren beschloss er, dass er so nicht weiter arbeiten und leben will. Er kehrte seiner Agentur den Rücken zu und konzentrierte sich auf nachhaltige, soziale und kulturelle Projekte. Auf seiner Homepage heißt es: „Mein Name ist Steffen Kraft, geboren in Heidelberg zu einer Zeit, als es nur vier Fernsehprogramme gab und der Winter genug Schnee für ein Iglu bot. Eine Zeit ohne Internet, Handys und Social Media. Dafür mit Kassetten, Brieffreundschaften und draußen spielen.“
Mein Name ist Steffen Kraft, geboren in Heidelberg zu einer Zeit, als es nur vier Fernsehprogramme gab und der Winter genug Schnee für ein Iglu bot.
Als Kommunikationsdesigner habe er die Möglichkeit auf Missstände aufmerksam machen, schreibt Kraft weiter: komplexe Inhalte vereinfacht darstellen, Menschen dazu motivieren, bewusster zu leben und freundlicher miteinander umzugehen. „Die spannendste Aufgabe heutzutage ist es wohl, aufmerksam in der Gegenwart zu leben. Unter all den Zerstreuungsmöglichkeiten ab und zu mal den Blick auf das Wesentliche zu richten: bewusst sich und die Welt wahrnehmen, reflektieren und so handeln, dass es nicht nur für einen selbst gut ist, sondern auch für alle anderen.“