Daten könnte so schön sein – wenn nicht die hard to get-Spielchen, schlechte Kommunikation und mittelmäßiger Sex wären.
Diese Illustrationen zeigen, wie es ist, heutzutage zu daten
DON’T EVEN TRY TO ACT LIKE YOU DON’T DO THIS 🎲♟🧩
This one goes out to anyone with a serious case of dating fatigue ➡️SWIPE for the after ➡️🌸
Das Date war lustig, der Wein billig, die Stimmung gut. Und trotzdem meldet sich die andere Person seit zwei Wochen nicht mehr. Das Hin und Her auf der Suche nach einer*m Partner*in oder auch nur nach halbwegs befriedigendem Sex kann Spaß machen, aber auch ganz schön auf die Nerven gehen.
Die New Yorkerin Künstlerin Samantha Rothenberg teilt ihre Erfahrungen mit schlechten Dates und enttäuschenden Affären auf ihrem Instagram-Account violetclair. In zuckerwattigen Farben betrachtet sie die Hoch- und Tiefpunkte des Datingalltags. In ihren humorvollen Illustrationen geht es um gescheiterte Kommunikation, Ghosting und die Frage, ob man sich nicht lieber einfach komplett der Karriere verschreiben sollte. Zeit, die man in sich selbst investiert, ist schließlich besser angelegt als vier Euro in billigen Weißwein beim letzten Tinderdate.
Moderne Liebe
Die Inspiration für ihre Kunst zieht Rothenberg überwiegend aus ihrem Alltag. Sie sei schon immer eine kreative Person gewesen, erklärte sie im Interview mit Violet Tinder Studio. Zusätzlich zu den Illustrationen teilt sie in ihren Storys Screenshots von leicht verstörenden Nachrichten, die sie und ihre Follower*innen auf Datingplattformen erhalten.
Außerdem auf ze.tt: Diese Illustrationen zeigen, wie gut es tut, toxische Beziehungen zu beenden
The amount of messages I receive on a daily basis asking for advice...it's at least 100 a day. You already know my answer, you deserve BETTER. The love you want and aren't receiving from this person causing you stress, exists elsewhere. Relationships aren't supposed to make your stomach turn and feel knotty ~ESPECIALLY~ in the early stages. They're supposed to elevate you, alleviate your stress where possible, and contribute to your already thriving existence. If you've given someone new the privilege of entering your life, ask yourself if you had to ignore any red flags and "overlook" certain things for them to be here. Listen to your gut babe, because 'looking for a sign'...is a sign #DumpThem
A reminder that your energy is a RESOURCE and not everyone is entitled to it. You're allowed to say no to people (print available on my store, link in bio) ✨ • Being selfish with your time and energy is NECESSARY if you want to be happy. Imagine the sheer power you would radiate if you focused on nourishing yourself and your own craft instead of fixing everyone else around you, people who can't be bothered to fix themselves and constantly drain you of your resources. • You have to be the fiercest protector of your energy and your space. It's all that you have. You don't have time in this life to worry about what other people might think of you for setting boundaries and cutting people out. Just do it. YES you will be called intimidating, and told that your standards are 'too high' - and often in times of boredom be tempted to lower them (ie. Lowering your standards on dating apps or hitting up your ex/shit mates for instant validation) - but just know that if this means you're compromising your standards, you're going to regret it every single time. You have standards and boundaries for a reason. You deserve better and you know it - so demand it #DumpThem
There are people in this world that would cover your actual RENT just to have dinner in your fantastic presence, but you're too busy settling for the 'potential' in your boyfriend who moans about doing the dishes, talks to you like shit, sits around all day and refuses to get a job? STOP RAISING HIM, HE'S NOT YOUR SON. You deserve better, the love you want and deserve EXISTS. By dating them you're neglecting yourself - put the energy you're using to grow someone else's 'potential' into your own life. The glow-up will be so hideously fantastic you won't even recognise yourself, trust me. Send him back to his mum's #DumpHim
RED FLAG 🚩 If you minimise your achievements, hide exciting news from them OR you're met with passive aggression when you do share good news, they have to go. If they're in your life and they're not trying to enhance your growth, stop blessing them with your presence and get rid of them. Stop compromising yourself, your identity and parts of who you are for people who have shown you time and time again that they don't really give a shit about you. You shouldn't have to compromise an INCH of your multifaceted identity, make room or shrink yourself down to fit someone into your life - relationships and friendships aren't supposed to be like that. They're supposed to be an addition to your already thriving existence! Stop trying to please everyone and stop settling for less than you deserve, it's getting in the way of the things that DO deserve you and want you at your un-compromised self (🌹Prints available on my store 🌹)
Morning reminder...the world needs more people who have come ALIVE. Ask what makes you come alive and DO IT (words by Howard Thurman). Make more selfish decisions, unless you want to get to the end of it all realising you lived to please others. You’ll never win if you keep trying to please everyone. This doesn’t mean you stop being empathetic, it just means you cut out the bullshit when it’s affecting you and be UNAPOLOGETICALLY yourself. This is YOUR body, YOUR life vessel and you can either choose to have a good time loving yourself in it or let people dictate your happiness for you. Basically pretend you’re a man and assume all of those confidences that allow them to walk through the world as though they’re untouchable ⚡️✨
We all have a girl friend that deserves better. They're amazing, talented and hot as shit but for some reason they can't see that and base their value on how that ONE fuck boy treats them (like shit). YOU ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF HOW PEOPLE TREAT YOU! You are amazing and deserve only the best. Anyone who doesn't realise that is scum and you don't need them. Could literally tag a gazillion gals rn but don't wanna stir the shit if their fuck boys follow me ya feel. U know who u are ;) 🌹get rid of them please 🌹
You know those people in your life who only show up when they need you? The same people who make you feel guilty about your success and achievements? The ones who want to claw you back to their level as soon as you ACTUALLY start to achieve the dreams they’ve been hyping you up about? Get rid of them. This life is about you. You do not have to take these people with you. You don’t owe them anything. It’s far better to have two empathetic and symbiotic friendships than lots of friends who actively work to keep you at their level. There are people out there who work as hard as you and want to see you become as big as possible. This validation you seek to find in others to fill yourself already exists inside you, and if the people around you right now don’t make you wanna be the best version of yourself, it’s because they don’t WANT you to be...become the love of your own life first and the rest will follow I PROMISE ✨
Focusing on what other people think will stagnate your growth. The hardest thing about growing is that no one understands you at first, and it can be very isolating. You feel like everyone is going against you, all of a sudden you want better for yourself and the people around you can't handle it. But your only responsibility in life is to focus on YOUR growth. Whatever that means to you. You do not need to be understood by others. They will get there eventually, and if they don’t, their validation never mattered in the first place. @nikewomen asked me to create some work inspired by their signed athlete @somaliboxer - When no one understood what Ramla was doing, she was too busy thinking about her growth to care. She has since become the first person EVER to box for Somali. Her achievements are a testament to what women can do when you listen to no one but YOURSELF #JustDoIt #RamlaAli #Ad
Feel empowered to say no when you want to. You should never feel guilty for cutting intercourse short. You don't owe ANYONE the rights to your body !!!! It doesn't matter if you've been going at it for hours, or if you've only just began. If sex starts to hurt, it becomes tiresome, if something triggers you or if your partner's taking it too far, you have the right to tell them to stop, and they have to stop. If they don't stop, or flat-out ignore you, that is rape. There are no 'blurred lines'. Consent is something you give, and you can take it back. By absolutely no means does consenting to sex mean you are giving the rights of your body to someone, until they finish. If you want out babe, it is your right to have out
HAVE YOU BEEN GHOSTED? Move on. They don't like you. Don't waste any more energy even thinking about this person. No more going over the details with your friends, grasping at straws trying to make excuses for them, checking on their socials...or asking me for advice in my DM's! This is my advice. Stop wasting your *LIMITED* time on this planet - time that could be spent working on your self - wallowing around in 'what if'. They chose not to communicate with you and they didn't close the door, so unfortunately you're going to have to close it yourself. You DESERVE consistency and communication, why in the name of hell would you settle for less than you deserve? #DumpThem
STOP PUTTING UP WITH THINGS YOU DON'T NEED TO PUT UP WITH! 👏🏻 Whether its your partner who doesn't appreciate the goddess you are, a job you're in where the boss treats you awfully, a nasty friend or an ugly piece of furniture, that shit doesn't belong in your life darling! You don't have to put up with these things because guess what? You're not living for them! I have ZERO time for things that aren't good for me because I don't wanna get to the end of my life regretting all the stuff I 'put up with' just to make OTHERS happy...that sounds depressing as hell! This does not mean you stop being a compassionate human being, who helps other people for the sake of kindness, I still help people every day! ❤️ It just means you stop being a doormat to people who don't matter or are having a negative impact on your life. Get rid of the shit and watch yourself grow !
