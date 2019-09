Diese Illustrationen zeigen, wie gut es tut, toxische Beziehungen zu beenden

View this post on Instagram

The amount of messages I receive on a daily basis asking for advice...it's at least 100 a day. You already know my answer, you deserve BETTER. The love you want and aren't receiving from this person causing you stress, exists elsewhere. Relationships aren't supposed to make your stomach turn and feel knotty ~ESPECIALLY~ in the early stages. They're supposed to elevate you, alleviate your stress where possible, and contribute to your already thriving existence. If you've given someone new the privilege of entering your life, ask yourself if you had to ignore any red flags and "overlook" certain things for them to be here. Listen to your gut babe, because 'looking for a sign'...is a sign #DumpThem