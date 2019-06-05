Diese Illustratorin zeichnet herrlich ehrlich Situationen aus dem Alltag als Frau

Selbstzweifel, Selbstliebe, sexistische Kommentare und Haare auf den Beinen: Die kanadische Illustratorin Eloise Marsouille zeigt humorvoll die schwierigen Momente des Alltags.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO Y'ALL: stop telling people what to do about things that don't affect you at all!! I love my body hair. It makes me feel amazing and confident and sexy! (Crazy I know) honestly, Its none of your business! I don't care if you find it gross or disgusting or unhygienic or manly or whatever. I don't care! I will keep doing what makes me comfortable even if it makes a bunch of angry fuckers uncomfortable. This is my body, im not hurting anyone and if this pisses you off you should maybe put your priorities in order because this is so stupid to get angry over. I encourage everyone to do what makes them comfortable! And for me, that implies not touching my body hair! I am in no way trying to shame people who do shave, if that's your thing; go for it baby! But don't go walking around telling other people what to do! That's all I had to say, getting mentally prepared for all the angry messages! 💖

Sich hundemüde auf das Bett freuen, um dann vor lauter Sorgen kein Auge zu zu bekommen. Sich wunderbar fühlen, bis einem das eigene Spiegelbild zeigt, wie fertig man ist. Oder ungefragte Kommentare zu Haaren auf den Beinen gedrückt bekommen. Die kanadische Illustratorin gibt diese Momente humorvoll in ihren Zeichnungen auf ihrem Instagram-Account wieder.

Lustige Themen mit Tiefgang

Eloise Marsouille beherrscht den richtigen Ton zwischen Ernsthaftigkeit und Witz. Manchmal sind ihre Zeichnungen einfach nur lustig. Manchmal drehen sie sich um Sexismus, Feminismus oder auch das Recht auf einen Schwangerschaftsabbruch. Regelmäßig zeichnet Marsouille sich auch selbst und erzählt aus ihrem eigenen Leben als Künstlerin.

Marsouille lebt in Montreal zusammen mit ihrer dicken Katze und liebt ihr Bett sowie Spaziergänge am Strand. Sie arbeitet als Illustratorin, Malerin, Tätowiererin und Siebdruckerin und schließt aktuell ihr Studium in Kunst an der Concordia Universität ab.

