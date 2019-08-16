Diese Katzen tragen Hüte aus ihrem eigenen Fell – und sehen damit superniedlich aus

View this post on Instagram

百毛の王ヌケゲライオン現る🦁 #ヌケゲライオン #ムギ毛100% #咆哮 #ひまわりじゃないよ🌻 #トラ猫祭 . I’m the king of fur lion. 🦁Well, I’m not the sunflower for your information.🌻 . #抜け毛サロン #抜け毛貯金 #抜け毛帽子 #抜け毛アート #帽子屋NUKEGE #ねこかぶり #cat #scottishfold #catstagram #catsofinstagram #instacat #猫 #ねこ #猫部 #ねこ部 #ふわもこ部 #ペコねこ部 #みんねこ #NEKOくらぶ #もふもふ #スコティッシュフォールド #サバトラ