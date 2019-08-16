Diese Katzen tragen Hüte aus ihrem eigenen Fell – und sehen damit superniedlich aus

Ein japanisches Paar stellt aus Katzenhaar Kapitän*innenmützen, Trump-Perücken und Kronen her.

Nya, Maru und Mugi sind der ganze Stolz ihrer Besitzer*innen Ryo und Hiromi Yamazaki. Das Ehepaar, das in Japan mit den drei schottischen Faltohrkatzen zusammenlebt, hatte nur ein Problem: die ganze Wohnung war voller Katzenhaare.

Knickohr stützt Mütze

Um die Haarbüschel, die die Tiere beim Bürsten oder Toben verloren hatten, kreativ zu nutzen, begannen Hiromi und Ryo, daraus Kopfbedeckungen für ihre Lieblinge zu filzen. Auf seinem Instagram-Account teilt Fotograf Ryo Bilder der niedlichen Katzen mit winzigen Hüten. Die typisch abgeknickten Ohren der Faltohrkatzen dienen dabei als Stütze für Kapitän*innenmützen, Trump-Perücken oder Kronen.

Ob die Hüte die empfindlichen Ohren der Rassekatzen wärmen oder einfach nur niedlich aussehen sollen, bleibt dabei ungewiss.

