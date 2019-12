Diese Mode-Illustrationen feiern Women of Color

View this post on Instagram

3/3 Kericho Tea is a big part of Kenyan culture and I wanted to capture the beauty of the tea fields they come from while combining it with style and elegance . This has become one of my favourites . You will be able to own it very soon 😉 . #fashionillustration #negativespace #digitalart #audodesketchbook #fashiondrawing #fashionillustrator #fashionillustrationoftheday #fashionart #fashionillustrated #fashionpainting #kenyanillustrator #kericho #kenyanartist #kenyanstories #green #tea #igkenya #yesmagicalkenya #magicalkenya