Der Instagram-Account accidentallywesanderson zeigt Fotos von Orten, Gebäuden und Räumen, die Kulissen des Filmemachers sein könnten.
Diese Orte sehen aus wie Filmsets von Wes Anderson
Sanfte Farben, aufeinander abgestimmte und akkurat positionierte Möbel, symmetrische Architektur: Der 49-jährige Autor, Produzent und Regisseur Wes Anderson, der unter anderem Moonrise Kingdom, Grand Budapest Hotel und zuletzt Isle Of Dogs umsetzte, ist bekannt für seinen melancholischen und verträumten Stil. Sein Retro-Chic und die Pastellfarben finden sich auch in den Posts des Instagram-Accounts accidentallywesanderson wieder. Dort werden Räume, Locations und Szenerien gepostet, die aussehen, als wären sie nach Vorbild der Filmsets des US-amerikanischen Regisseurs in der Realität errichtet. Inzwischen folgen dem Account 690.000 Follower*innen.
________________________ Hey Adventurers! 👋 We have landed and are officially dipping our toes into the expansive, diverse & amazing city of Los Angeles ☀️ For the next three days we will be exploring different neighborhoods and sights thanks to your amazing suggestions ❤️ Today we are discovering Downtown LA - take a peek at our story and see where we are heading (and if you see us wandering, come say hi 🤗) ______________________________________________________ Angels Flight | Los Angeles, California | c. 1901 • Angels Flight is a landmark narrow gauge funicular railway in the Bunker Hill district of Downtown Los Angeles, California. It has two funicular cars, Sinai and Olivet, running in opposite directions on a shared cable on the 298 feet (91 m) long inclined railway • Built in 1901 with financing from Colonel J.W. Eddy, as the "Los Angeles Incline Railway", Angels Flight began at the west corner of Hill Street at Third and ran for two blocks uphill (northwestward) to its Olive Street terminus. During operation in its original location, the railroad was owned and operated by six additional companies following Colonel Eddy • The railway was closed on May 18, 1969 when the Bunker Hill area underwent a controversial total redevelopment. The landmark was dismantled during the “urban renewal” of the area and it was not until the early 1990s that the Railway was refurbished and relocated a half-block south from its original location, reopening adjacent to California Plaza in 1996 • After a few re-openings and closings, along with an accident and derailment, safety upgrades were made to the doors of the cars, and an evacuation walkway was added adjacent to the track. Angels Flight reopened for public service on August 31, 2017 • 📷: @decafbutter ✍: @wikipedia + @AngelsFlightRailway • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #AngelsFlight #LosAngeles #California #DiscoverLA #AccidentallyLA
________________________ Hey Adventurers 👋 Tomorrow is the big day! Amanda and I will be kicking off our #AccidentallyLA Adventure, exploring a slice of the largest city on the West Coast thanks to all your amazing suggestions! 🌴🤗 Love having you as part of this experience and we can’t wait to show you what we find ❤️ ______________________________________________________ Union Station | Los Angeles, California | c. 1939 • Built in 1939, Los Angeles Union Station is the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and is widely regarded as “the last of the great train stations.” The station’s signature Mission Moderne style makes it one of L.A.’s architectural gems • Commissioned in 1933 as a joint venture between the Southern Pacific, Union Pacific and Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroads, the station was intended to consolidate the three local railroad terminals. It was designed by the father-son architect team of John and Donald Parkinson with an innovative blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco architecture now commonly referred to as Mission Moderne. The stunning facility was completed in 1939 for a reported $11 million and opened with a lavish, star-studded, three-day celebration attended by a half million Angelenos • Within just a few years of opening, the station transformed into a bustling 24-hour, seven-day-a-week operation with as many as 100 troop trains carrying tens of thousands of servicemen through the terminal every day during World War II. • In 1972, Union Station was designated as a Los Angeles Historic–Cultural Monument and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. Today, the station is a major transportation hub for Southern California, serving almost 110,000 passengers a day. It is Amtrak's fifth-busiest station, by far the busiest in the Western United States and the tenth-busiest in the entire country • 📷: @Sean.hazen ❤️: @unionstationla ✍: @wikipedia + @unionstationLA • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #UnionStationLA #UnionStation #LosAngeles #California #DiscoverLA #AccidentallyLA
________________________ Stadtbad Charlottenburg | Berlin, Germany | c. 1896 • Located in the western neighborhood of Charlottenburg, this volksbad is the oldest in Berlin and has been listed since 1989. The Art Nouveau Alte Halle (Old Hall) sits behind a brick facade embellished with marine gargoyles, and was designed in 1898 by the neighbourhood’s own starchitect Paul Batring • Charlottenburg is an affluent locality of Berlin within the borough of Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf. Established as a town in 1705 and named after late Sophia Charlotte of Hanover, Queen consort of Prussia, it is best known for Charlottenburg Palace, From the 1860s on the wealthy Bourgeoisie of Berlin discovered Charlottenburg as a residential area. until World War I, the neighborhood saw an enormous increase of population with 100,000 inhabitants as of 1893 and a population of 306,000 in 1920, being the second largest city within the Province of Brandenburg, after Berlin • The influx of population spurred additional upgrades to the infrastructure including the bath, and in the 1920s a chlorination plant was installed and the town bath was connected to the district heating of the power plant which replaced the need for the steam boilers • Ten years later, ‘family days’ were introduced to the pool’s calendar twice every week. Typically men and women bathed separately, but these family days brought them together from then on • In the last days of World War II, the structure did see some damage and fell into a state of disrepair until a major renovation in the 1970s. Initially the town planned to demolish the old bath and start anew, but after further consideration they decided to preserve it. Since 1982, the building has been a listed building, and open to the public • 📷: @berlinstigram ✍: @wikipedia + @berliner_baederbetriebe + @thespacesmag • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #Berlin #Germany
________________________ Maynooth University | Kildare, Ireland | c. 1997 • Maynooth University (MU), is a constituent university of the National University of Ireland in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. It is Ireland's youngest university as it was founded by the Universities Act, 1997 from the secular faculties of the now separate St Patrick's College, Maynooth, which was founded in 1795. It is also the only university town in Ireland, all other universities being based within cities • The university consists of two connected campuses: an older southern campus, with 19th-century buildings, shared with St Patrick's College, and a modern northern campus, occupying about 100 acres • The university and St Patrick's College, Maynooth have a common history from 1795 to 1997. The college in Maynooth was established by the government as a college for Catholic lay and ecclesiastical students in 1795. It functioned solely as a Catholic seminary for almost 150 years, until later becoming a recognised constituent college of the National University of Ireland in 1910 • In 1966 the college again allowed the entry of lay students; this greatly expanded the student body and essentially set the foundation stone for Maynooth University. In 1997 the Universities Act resulted in the transfer of the faculties of arts, Celtic studies, philosophy and science of the recognised college of St Patrick's College to the new university. The university has also expanded into finance and engineering since its creation in 1997 • With over 13,000 students enrolled, and over 900 staff from over 20 different countries, Maynooth is Ireland's smallest, yet fastest growing, university. In 2011, it became the first and only institution outside of North America to be included in The Princeton Review of Best Colleges • 📷: @david.maguire ✍: @wikipedia • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #VisitIreland #Biology #MaynoothUniversity #Kildare #Ireland🍀
_________________________ Town Hall | Brou, France | c. 1886 • The Town Hall of Brou is located in the small commune of Brou in the Eure-et-Loir department in northern France • Located an hour from Paris by train, on the axis Chartres-Le Mans, Brou is a dynamic city and rural municipality with origins dating back at least to the fifth century, at which time the monastery of St. Romain was founded on the right bank of Ozanne • Moving into the 19th century, the study of the construction of the Town Hall was entrusted to architect Vaillant in 1884. Soon after, the City Council adopted the drafts, and the first stone was laid on May 2, 1886 by Mr. Hubert. The City Hall was inaugurated a year later • The Town Hall has a number of sculptures and paintings of historical significance. In the Municipal Council room is a painting entitled "The Kermesse", a copy of Roppart after Rubens, and a sculpture called "The departure of the swallows" by Felix Charpentier. This original plaster dating from 1893 was given to the town of Brou in 1925 by the widow of the sculptor • 📷: @alex.s.photo ✍: @wikipedia + brou28.com • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #Travelmore #Brou #France🇫🇷
_________________________ The Thunderbird Inn | Savannah, Georgia | c. 1964 • Built along the old coastal highway, U.S. Highway 17, The Thunderbird Inn is a roadside lodge located on the Atlantic Heritage Coast in Savannah, Georgia • Originally built in downtown Savannah in 1964, The Thunderbird Inn features 42 retro decorated rooms, with its roots as a motor lodge/roadside motel -- originally marketed with features such as “refrigerated rooms and drive-in parking” • Savannah is the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County. Established in 1733 on the Savannah River, the city became the British colonial capital of the Province of Georgia and later the first state capital of Georgia • The downtown area, which includes the Savannah Historic District, and 22 parklike squares, is one of the largest National Historic Landmark Districts in the United States - designated by the U.S. government in 1966. Downtown Savannah largely retains the original town plan prescribed by founder James Oglethorpe (a design now known as the Oglethorpe Plan) • The Thunderbird Inn was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2010 and was the winner of a preservation award for its classic roadside motel renovations in the Savannah Landmark Historic District alongside the Savannah Chamber of Commerce • 📷: @kimberleane ✍: @wikipedia + @tbirdinn • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #Travelmore #SavannahGeorgia #ThunderbirdInn #SavannahGA #NationalRegisterofHistoricPlaces
_________________________ Old Gardur Lighthouse | Iceland | c. 1897 • The Old Gardur Lighthouse is located in Iceland on the northern point of the Reykjanes peninsula. It was one of the first lighthouses built in the country, dating back to 1897 • Gardur means garden or yard, and the town was named after one of the many earthen walls once erected on the boundaries between local properties. Also spelled ‘Garður’, it was mentioned in the Book of Settlement when Ingólfur Arnarson, the first settler in Iceland, gave his cousin Steinunn Gamla this area of land • There are two lighthouses in the area. The depicted lighthouse is not only older, but also the smaller of the two and was once regarded as one of the best lighthouses in Iceland because it stood low and therefore mist was not a problem. However there was risk of the lighthouse being damaged because of surf and it was sometimes not visible because of sea storm • The square building, made out of concrete, stands 12.5 m high and 3.25 m wide on each side. Connected to the building is a small room for the lighthouse keeper. Around the lighthouse is a 3 m high platform, all made out of cut stones • The tower had good quality light equipment that was fueled by gas, consisting of a lens turned by a weight-driven clockwork. The keeper had to hand wind the clockwork mechanism every four hours, which made it necessary for him to stay in the lighthouse, even at night. In later decades, it became dangerous for the keeper to stay in the lighthouse when breakers were high, so they would stay in the keeper’s house • 📷: @davidpanni ✍: @wikipedia + svgardur.is + hiticeland.com + @visitreykjanes • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #Travelmore #Iceland #OldGardurLighthouse #Gardur
_________________________ Grand Hôtel Thalasso | Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France | c. 1900 • The history of the Grand Hôtel Thalasso dates back to the 19th century, when Saint-Jean-de-Luz, a natural harbour in the south-east of the Bay of Biscay and a port up until then, specialized in whaling and cod fishing, gradually transformed into a seaside resort • Saint-Jean-de-Luz is the only sheltered bay between Arcachon and Spain. Thanks to its strong sea walls that protect the town from the Atlantic Ocean, it has become a favorite for bathers across the Basque Coast. Although the seaside resort itself is relatively recent, the port is several centuries old, with the most prominent point in its history being the marriage of Louis XIV and the Spanish princess Maria Teresa in 1660 • The area truly began its journey beyond a seaside port around the mid-1800s when Napoleon III and Eugénie began receiving royalty and world’s elite in the area. The imperial couple gave substantial aid to build the city’s protective dikes. However, Saint-Jean-de-Luz’s tourism facilities were only built in the late 19th century and began to develop under the influence of a large British colony • One of the hotels built at the time, L’Hôtel Terminus, dominated one end of the city in the beach’s dunes. This is the ancestor of the Grand Hôtel that stands today. The Hôtel Terminus was destroyed by a fire in 1904 and had to be entirely rebuilt. It was transformed into a larger and more luxurious establishment that was named Modern Hôtel that served visitors for almost 8 decades • Eventually, in 1982, the Modern Hôtel was put up for sale. It underwent significant transformations - the upper floors were renovated into apartments, the lobby and facilities were rehabilitated to exude its former charm and the hotel was renamed Le Grand Hôtel. A seawater spa, Loreamar Thalasso & Spa, was added to the hotel in 2007 as a nod to the old bathhouses of Saint-Jean-de-Luz • 📷: @holajosie ✍: @wikipedia • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #Travelmore #GrandHotel #BayofBiscay #SaintJeandeLuz #France🇫🇷
_________________________ Independence Palace | Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam | c. 1962 • Independence Palace (Dinh Độc Lập), also known as Reunification Palace (Vietnamese: Dinh Thống Nhất), built on the site of the former Norodom Palace, is a landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It was the site of the end of the Vietnam War during the Fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975, when a North Vietnamese Army tank crashed through its gates • In 1858, France launched an attack on Đà Nẵng, starting its invasion of Vietnam which lasted until 1867. To consolidate the newly established colony, on February 23, 1868 a ceremony was held to lay the foundation of the new Governor’s Palace to replace the old wooden palace • The Governors palace remained in use for almost a century until 1962, when a failed fighter pilot bombing assassination attempt destroyed the left wing. Instead of rebuilding, president Ngô Đình Diệm - the target of the attack - ordered the entire palace demolished. The new Independence Palace was constructed from 1962-1966 according to a design by Ngô Viết Thụ, a Vietnamese architect who won the highest recognition of the Beaux-Arts school in Paris • The completed hall was inaugurated on October 31st 1966 by General Nguyễn Văn Thiệu, who was then the head of a military junta at the time. The Independence Hall served as Thiệu’s home and office from October 1967 to 21 April 1975, when he fled the country as communist North Vietnamese forces swept southwards in the decisive Ho Chi Minh Campaign • In November 1975, after the negotiation convention between the communist North Vietnam and their colleagues in South Vietnam was completed, the Provisional Revolutionary Government renamed the palace Reunification Hall (Hội trường Thống Nhất). The Palace is today depicted on the 200-đồng note of the Republic of Vietnam • 📷: @mrpipburrows ✍: @wikipedia • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #Travelmore #ReunificationPalace #IndependencePalace #HoChiMinhCity #Vietnam🇻🇳
_________________________ Wheeler’s Oyster Bar | Whistable, England | c. 1856 • Wheeler’s Oyster Bar was founded in 1856 by Richard “leggy" Wheeler who started as a Dredger Man and by 1850 was a Master Mariner. In 1856 his entrepreneurial spirit took over and Wheeler’s Oyster Bar was born in the seaside town of Whitstable • Whitstable (/ˈhwɪtstəbəl/) is located on the north coast of Kent in south-east England, 5 miles (8km) north of Canterbury. With a population of about 32,000, Whitstable was famous for its 'Native Oysters' which were collected from beds beyond the low water mark from Roman times until the mid-20th century. This is celebrated at the annual Whitstable Oyster Festival, which takes place during the summer • Archaeological finds indicate that the Whitstable area was inhabited during the Palaeolithic era, the Bronze Age and the Iron Age and that Oysters were harvested going back to Roman times. The remains of a Roman building have even been found in the centre of the town with charters indicating Saxon settlements where salt production and coastal trade occurred • As the oldest restaurant in Whistable, Wheeler’s continues their tradition in town with a small seasonal menu. Wheelers does not have an alcohol license, but you can bring your own wine as they do not charge a corkage or service charge • Today Wheelers is run by Delia Fitt who inherited the business from her parents and she is now partnered by Mark Stubbs, the chef who heads up a small team producing modern British European food for their very intimate Oyster Parlour and Seafood Bar • 📷: @thedoorsofldn ✍: @wikipedia + @wheelersob • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #Travelmore #Whistable #WheelersOysterBar #UnitedKingdom #Kent
_________________________ Golden Pass Railway | Montreux, Switzerland | c. 1901 • The Golden Pass Railway is a tourist-orientated train route in the Swiss Alps with its base in Montreux. It is not a legal entity but operates as part of the Montreux Oberland Bernois Railway (Abbreviated MOB) one of the oldest electric railways in Switzerland. Operating in southwest Switzerland, its main line, 62.4 km (38.8 mi) in length, connects Montreux, Gstaad, and Zweisimmen • With the opening of the first stretch of track in December 1901, the MOB line was the first of its size to be electrified and formed part of the great Montreux - Interlaken - Lucerne alpine cross-country line, known by the name of Golden Pass • The line attracted a great deal of attention when it opened and its reputation quickly spread beyond Switzerland. Keen to ensure that its passengers had the most comfortable experience possible, high quality, comfortable rolling stock were added along with dining car service operated by the Compagnie Suisse des Wagons-Restaurants • After trains were withdrawn from service due to the world financial crisis of 1932, financial assistance was provided by the army. Extensive renovation work was carried out after the Second World War and light rolling stock was purchased. Then, thanks to a 1957 federal law on railways providing 12 million Swiss francs for technical improvements, the MOB acquired new carriages, rail cars, and modernized the electrical supply systems and the track • Moving into the late 1900s, the line was carrying over 2 million passengers annually, transporting more than 37,000 tons of goods between a total of 40 stations. "Panoramic” rail cars were added to the Golden Pass service providing a full view of the journey on "observation vehicles” situated at each end of train with a centrally located locomotive. Most "panoramic" coaching stock has been built by the former Biel-based coach work builder Ramseier+Jenzer • 📷: @justyourcheeks ✍: @wikipedia + goldenpass.ch + travelmemo.com • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #Travelmore #Montreaux #Switzerland #GoldenPass
_________________________ Stadtbad Oderberger | Berlin, Germany | c. 1902 • Stadtbad Oderberger Straße (also called Stadtbad Prenzlauer Berg ) is a bathing establishment first opened in 1902 in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district • In 1897, city councilor Ludwig Hoffmann delivered plans for a city bath on Oderberger street, and construction began in 1899. Three years later, the Neo-Renaissance building was opened on February 1st 1902 with all ornaments and sculptures made according to the sculptor Otto Lessing • The plastered brick building is approx 61 meters long and 43 meters wide. The narrow northeastern side forms the main facade and is integrated into adjacent facades along Oderberger road. The four-story building housed the first staff quarters for rectors and teachers of the neighboring municipal school • The swimming pool was a major social reference point for the local people - many had learned to swim here and in the first decades of the 20th century, the public showers were extremely important for hygiene • Due to foundational issues, the baths were closed in 1986, and redevelopment plans were held up for political reasons. However, in 1990, a citizens' initiative was founded to kickstart the renovations and a decade later, the 1000+ members of the cooperative bought the city bath • Unfortunately the co-operative's grants fell through, but the adjoining language school announced interest in taking over the building. They would renovate and integrate the pool into the school with some public access while the rest of the building would be transformed into hotel rooms • The reopening of the baths took place on September 29 2016, and the adjoining 70-room hotel shortly after. The rooms are partly furnished with historical building elements from the swimming pool area and the guest rooms contain photos of hotel pools from all over the world • Know more? Please comment below! • 📸: @schmurkov ✍️: @wikipedia • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #Vscotravel #ArchitectureLovers #Travelgram #StadtbadOderberger #AWATravel #SymmetricalMonsters #AccidentalWesAnderson #Berlin #Germany🇩🇪
_________________________ Pittsburgh Athletic Association | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | c. 1909 • The Pittsburgh Athletic Association was a private social club and athletic club in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Its clubhouse, located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard in the city's Oakland district, faces three other landmark buildings. This is one of the last photos taken inside before it’s current renovation • The club was organized in 1908 by real estate developer Franklin Nicola. He commissioned architect Benno Janssen who used a Venetian Renaissance palace as a prototype for his design and the clubhouse was completed in 1911 • The association was a nonprofit membership club which offered comprehensive athletic facilities, sports lessons, spa services, fine dining, and overnight accommodations. Some of the building's more interesting features include a pool on the third floor, full basketball and squash courts, a 16 lane bowling alley, and a room dedicated to former University of Pittsburgh football coach Johnny Majors • The 110-year-old club at one time had 2,500 members, including names like Heinz, Mellon, and even avid swimmer Fred Rogers who swam many laps in the 3rd-floor pool. However in recent years, management contended with the aging facility, membership dropped below 200 individuals, and declining revenue brought the club to declare bankruptcy in 2017 • Later that year, the building was purchased by a real estate developer who plans to renovate the iconic clubhouse and restore many of its period details including the current lobby’s stone walls, fireplaces, and coffered ceilings. The current plan is to create offices on the upper floors, space for three restaurants and a cafe on the main level - there will be space allotted for the reorganized PAA as well • 📷: @reichbaum ✍: @wikipedia + @LATimes + @Reichbaum + @pittsburghpg • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #Travelmore #Pittsburgh #Pennsylvania #PAA #Oakland #FranklinNicola #JohnnyMajors #SteelCity #PoolsofInstagram #EmptyPools #VisitPA
_________________________ Karlsruhe Hauptbahnhof | Karlsruhe, Germany | c. 1913 • Karlsruhe Hauptbahnhof is a railway station in the German city of Karlsruhe. The station is classified as a Category 1 station, as it is a major hub where several railways connect • The original station was designed by Friedrich Eisenlohr and it was opened on April 1st 1843 with two platforms. From the beginning, it was designed as a ‘through station’. South of the station was a locomotive depot and to its east there was a freight yard and a central workshop • Increased rail traffic and the resulting frequent closures of the level crossings disrupted the ever-growing city and made its expansion more difficult. The Baden parliament decided in 1902 to relocate the station to a site one kilometre south of the existing site. The new station building, which continues in use today, was built between 1910 and 1913 • The station was damaged by bombing, during WWII, but was later rebuilt. The period after 1950 was characterised by a continuous modernisation of the station, and the electrification of the railway was completed in 1957 • About 10 years later, the rebuilding of the station forecourt began. A pedestrian underpass was constructed and the car and tram traffic were reorganized. In 1977, a new interlocking controlled by pushing buttons was put into operation • Today, the station is served by 130 long-distance trains - mainly ICEs and ICs on the Rhine route and TGV POS trains between Paris and Stuttgart - 133 regional trains and 121 S-Bahn trains each day • 📷: @zieglemt ✍: @wikipedia • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #TGV #AccidentalWesAnderson #Travelmore #SBahn #Karlsruhe #Germany #KarlsruheHauptbahnhof
_________________________ Rye Harbour Nature Reserve | East Sussex, England | c. 1970 • Rye Harbour is a village located on the East Sussex coast in southeast England, near the estuary of the River Rother. Located some two miles (3.2 km) downstream of the town of Rye, the village of and the River Rother from Rye seawards is under the control of the Environment Agency • Rye Harbour village is 200 years old, having been built on an extension of the shingle beaches, progressively deposited by the sea over the last 800 years. These deposits limit access to the original open medieval port of Rye, now two miles (3 km) inland from the sea. The village has one of the chain of Martello Towers constructed during the Napoleonic Wars • The initial establishment was that of a company of dragoons in 1805, followed shortly after by the first fishermen's huts and the building of the Martello Tower (1809/10). As the Napoleonic wars ended so the smuggling trade which had long flourished all along the south coast again increased in scope, leading to the establishment of the Coast Blockade. A watch house was built about 1825 to provide shelter and support for the blockade detachments and still stands, complete with the flagstaff for signalling to shipping • Rye Harbour Nature Reserve was established in 1970 and offers special wildlife experiences to 360,000 visitors a year. Managed by Sussex Wildlife Trust, it has national and international designations and is home to more than 300 rare or endangered species. There is a staffed information centre 300 yards (270 m) south of the village and the private road and birdwatching hides are ideal for wheelchair users. • This year, a Discovery Center is being built on the Nature Reserve. This is a new visitor centre, and a joint project between Sussex Wildlife Trust and the Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve • Know more? Please comment below! • 📷: @vani.ric ✍: @wikipedia • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #AccidentalWesAnderson #SymmetricalMonsters #Travelmore #RyeHarbour #EastSussex #England #UnitedKingdom #VisitEngland #RyeHarbourNatureReserve
Die Locationsuche kann sich Wes Anderson eigentlich sparen
Das Besondere an dem Account: Instagram-User*innen und Hobbyfotograf*innen sind dazu aufgerufen, auch Teil des Accounts zu werden. Auf einer separaten Webseite können sie Schnappschüsse, die sie für würdig erachten, hochladen und wenn sie tatsächlich zum Anderson-Look passen, finden sie sich schon bald auf dem Instagram-Account wieder.
Falls Wes Anderson für einen seiner kommenden Filme auf Locationsuche sein sollte, kann er sich einfach von diesem Instagram-Account inspirieren lassen – praktischerweise steht nämlich unter jedem Foto, wo es aufgenommen wurde und was darauf zu sehen ist. Dank uns später, Wes!