Diese Pilotin nimmt den Sexismus zweier Passagiere in einem Satz auseinander

Had such a lovely day flying with an 👌 crew.

Baffled as to why 2 male pax felt that these comments were nescesarry.

‘I wont make any jokes about female drivers then’

‘Are you the pilot? If I’d know that I wouldnt have got on’

Fact is, I can fly an £80m jet, you can’t.

— Charlotte (@pilotcharlotte) May 20, 2018