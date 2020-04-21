Diese Tiere beherrschen Social Distancing viel besser als wir

Trotz Lockerung der Corona-Maßnahmen gilt weiterhin: Abstand halten. Diese Tiere zeigen uns, wie es richtig geht.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning #SocialDistancingCats

Social distancing
Social distancing in Wynyard. Bin chickens show backpackers how it's done. from sydney
Social distancing is the key from Philippines
This aussie heard about social distancing, cat didn't from AnimalsBeingDerps
It's heartwarming to see everyone taking social distancing seriously from funny
This dog from local news is practicing social distancing from aww
My friends cats have this social distancing malarkey figured out. from cats

Grüppchen im Park, auf der Straße, vorm Kiosk: Mancherorts sieht es gerade nicht so aus, als wäre Corona noch ein Thema und die Menschen dazu angehalten, auf Distanz zu gehen. Dabei besteht das Gebot des Social Distancing auch weiterhin, trotz gutem Wetter und einsetzenden Lockerungen.

Denn weiterhin gelten  Hygiene- und Schutzmaßnahmen. Auch wenn in diesen Tagen Geschäfte mit einer Fläche bis zu 800 Quadratmetern wieder öffnen und in einigen Bundesländern sogar die Abschlussklassen für  ihre Prüfungen in die Schule zurückkehren dürfen. Jetzt leichtsinnig zu werden und sich in falscher Sichherheit zu wiegen, sei nicht angebracht, warnte auch Angela Merkel zu Beginn der Woche.

Während es uns Menschen aber zunehmend schwerfällt, den Kontakt zu anderen zu beschränken, hat die Tierwelt damit scheinbar weniger Probleme – zumindest in diesen Fotos. Ganz selbstverständlich reihen sich da Hunde in die Supermarktschlange ein und Vögel nutzen vorgegebene Markierungen, um den Mindestabstand einzuhalten.

Eine Tierart hat die räumliche Trennung geradezu perfektioniert: Gleich, ob in- oder outdoor, untereinander oder in Bezug auf Menschen, Katzen sind wahre Meister des Social Distancing, von denen wir uns einiges abschauen können.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8K3PJXB9WX/
View this post on Instagram

Don't worry! I'm not in Time Out, nor am I trapped in a well! Our mom has been doing some redecorating in the living room and it's benefitting us greatly! 😺 We got an extra narrow box with this big round wall hanging thingie, and a huuuuuge box with the big tall lamp! Keep decorating, mom! 😸 Love, Satine 💖🐾 . . . #catsloveboxes #redecorating #homedecor #targetfinds #worldmarket #worldmarketfinds #catsinboxes #partybox #boxpawty #blackcat #blackcats #blackcatsofinstagram #blackcatsareawesome #blackcatsarentbadluck #blackcatlove #blackcatsrule #blackcatsclub #blackcatsig #littleblackcat #catlove #housecat #catlovers #minipanther #housepanther #catsofinstagram #meowdel #catinfluencer

