Trotz Lockerung der Corona-Maßnahmen gilt weiterhin: Abstand halten. Diese Tiere zeigen uns, wie es richtig geht.
Diese Tiere beherrschen Social Distancing viel besser als wir
Even #cats are #SocialDistanacing what other animals are? Let’s make. Thread! #SocialDistancingPets pic.twitter.com/AGHgy0dYwZ— KenJP (@KenJPMcKay) March 20, 2020
Good morning #SocialDistancingCats
Even dogs respect and understand social distancing. If a dog has so much of social sense, why not some humans.#Covid #TablighiJamatVirus #TablighisInHiding #TabligiJamaat #Islamophobia #IslamicCoronaJehad @vanitajain21 @monakaran @mona_sez @chitranayal09 @0mNam0 @caa_nrc_best pic.twitter.com/fpXZfu4Xve— Ramesh Sanatani (@Ramesh_BJP) April 7, 2020
We all have that one friend/family who just doesn’t get this social distancing thing, and still wants to hang out! . . . My cat Cloud is discussing the importance of social distancing to this panther of a cat outside and he’s not happy about it. This huge black neighbor cat wants to come by and visit, but my cats are adamant about protecting us! Lol don’t let him in 😂 social distancing!
doing our part to keep apart #xoxolindy #xoxocarmela . . . #socialdistancing #isolation #vibes #nyc #brooklyn #dogsofnyc #dogsofbrooklyn #talesofalab #worldoflabs #olderlabs #sugarface #doggo #dogs #blacklab #yellowlab #blacklabs #yellowlabs #labsofinstagram #labsofinsta #laboftheday #labrador #labradorable #labradoroftheday #dogoftheday #dailyfluff #weeklyfluff #newyork #newyorkcity
Milo and Rocket demonstrate social distancing. #socialdistancingcats
GETTING THE HAND OF THIS SOCIAL DISTANCING THING📍 @thecatbertie 📍#socialdistancingcats
Social distancing the duck's way? Sa UP Technohub sa Quezon City, makikita ang mga bibeng ito na magkakalayo habang nagpapahinga. @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/PAhxMxSUrl— Zhander Cayabyab (@zhandercayabyab) March 18, 2020
Peacock observing #SocialDistance— AjatShatru™ ©️ (@vernaculartube) April 15, 2020
And u? Humans ... pic.twitter.com/7cVMrtWH13
Our cats - practising social distancing ❤️🤣🐱 #lockdownpenang #socialdistancingcats
Being a good dogizen 🐶🐶, practicing social distancing while waiting for takeout 🍔🍟🥤😋 . . . . . . #socialdistancing #socialdistancingdog #covid_19 #happydoghappylife #ilovemydogs #dogsarefamily #cutedogs #happydogs #dogsisters #9gagpet #9gagcute #buzzfeedanimals #dailybarker #barkpost #pawsitivevibes #dogperson #dogsmile #shihtzu #shihtzugram #shihtzulovers #floppyearyorkie #yorkie #yorkielove #dogsdownunder #sydneydogs #シーズー #ヨーキー #わんこ #狗狗日常 #毛小孩
Doing our part #socialdistancing #socialdistancingcats #cat #cats #catstagram #instacat #catsofinstagram #catdad #catdaddy #catlife #catlifestyle #catlove #catlover #catlovers #sun #sunbeam #sunbeams #mona #moey #moeycat #moeythecat #ru #ruey #rudie #rudiecantfail #monaandrudie
Practicing social distancing in the house with my cat siblings Cooper and Winston #socialdistancing2020 #catsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #catsanddogslivingtogether #catsanddogs #quarantinelife #morkiesofinstagram #morkie #quarantinepets #quarantinepetsofinstagram #socialdistancingpets #cutedogs #cuteanimals #cutepets #morkielove #morkielife
Grüppchen im Park, auf der Straße, vorm Kiosk: Mancherorts sieht es gerade nicht so aus, als wäre Corona noch ein Thema und die Menschen dazu angehalten, auf Distanz zu gehen. Dabei besteht das Gebot des Social Distancing auch weiterhin, trotz gutem Wetter und einsetzenden Lockerungen.
Denn weiterhin gelten Hygiene- und Schutzmaßnahmen. Auch wenn in diesen Tagen Geschäfte mit einer Fläche bis zu 800 Quadratmetern wieder öffnen und in einigen Bundesländern sogar die Abschlussklassen für ihre Prüfungen in die Schule zurückkehren dürfen. Jetzt leichtsinnig zu werden und sich in falscher Sichherheit zu wiegen, sei nicht angebracht, warnte auch Angela Merkel zu Beginn der Woche.
Während es uns Menschen aber zunehmend schwerfällt, den Kontakt zu anderen zu beschränken, hat die Tierwelt damit scheinbar weniger Probleme – zumindest in diesen Fotos. Ganz selbstverständlich reihen sich da Hunde in die Supermarktschlange ein und Vögel nutzen vorgegebene Markierungen, um den Mindestabstand einzuhalten.
Eine Tierart hat die räumliche Trennung geradezu perfektioniert: Gleich, ob in- oder outdoor, untereinander oder in Bezug auf Menschen, Katzen sind wahre Meister des Social Distancing, von denen wir uns einiges abschauen können.
Anyone for Ice Cream? 😺 honk honk! . . #cats_on_instagram #cats_of_ig #catsagram #cutekitty #cats_of_day #catsinboxes #cats_of_instagram #bluetortoiseshellcat #funnykitty #floofycatsofinstagram #greycatsofinstagram #greycatsrule #spoiltkitty #ilovecatsmorethanpeople #cats_of_the_world #catpeople #mustlovecats #cats_today #cats_of_instworld #catsareawesome #catsrule #furrycatsofinstagram #catfunny
Don't worry! I'm not in Time Out, nor am I trapped in a well! Our mom has been doing some redecorating in the living room and it's benefitting us greatly! 😺 We got an extra narrow box with this big round wall hanging thingie, and a huuuuuge box with the big tall lamp! Keep decorating, mom! 😸 Love, Satine 💖🐾 . . . #catsloveboxes #redecorating #homedecor #targetfinds #worldmarket #worldmarketfinds #catsinboxes #partybox #boxpawty #blackcat #blackcats #blackcatsofinstagram #blackcatsareawesome #blackcatsarentbadluck #blackcatlove #blackcatsrule #blackcatsclub #blackcatsig #littleblackcat #catlove #housecat #catlovers #minipanther #housepanther #catsofinstagram #meowdel #catinfluencer
Amazon delivery 📦😺 #catsinboxes #amazondelivery
This one fits 👆🏼 #boxes #catsinboxes #cat #cats #catsofinstagram #catstagram #catsagram #cats_of_instagram #cats_of_world #earsback #idontwantmypicturetaken #uncomfortable #getoutofmyface #pampers #pampersbabydry #blurry #blurryphoto #mainecoon #mainecoons #mainecoonlife #mainecoonsofinstagram #mainecoonstagram #mainecoonsofig
Princess Lulu is the apple of her human's eyes, and of course she’s not on the table, she’s in the box. As we say in Australia , she’ll be apples! Purrrs, Signorina Fellini =^..^= #shellbeapples #apple #appleofmyeye🍎 #apples #applebox #floofs #floofsofinstagram #muffintop #ififitsisits #catsinboxes #catsinboxeswithsf #catinabox #boxkitty #boxcat #catsloveboxes #tortiecats #tortiesofinstagram #tortie #tortoiseshellcat #tortiecrew #tortoiseshellcats #tortoiseshellcatsofinstagram #tortiesofig #tortietude #tortielove #tortiecat
💕🤣😂📦#awkwardcats #weeklyfluff #catbox #cats
