Diese Tiere beherrschen Social Distancing viel besser als wir

We all have that one friend/family who just doesn’t get this social distancing thing, and still wants to hang out! . . . My cat Cloud is discussing the importance of social distancing to this panther of a cat outside and he’s not happy about it. This huge black neighbor cat wants to come by and visit, but my cats are adamant about protecting us! Lol don’t let him in 😂 social distancing!